A speakeasy for archaeologists

“Stone Age Herbalist” is a pseudonym adopted out of necessity by someone who wants to practise an activity condemned by respectable society: scientific archaeology. Their piece for Unherd is called “The Rise of Archaeologists Anonymous”.
Why do these academics seek to do in secret what they used to do openly in the universities? Because academic archaeology has changed:
Historian Wolf Liebeschuetz and archaeologist Sebastian Brather, to pick on just two, have both firmly insisted that archaeology must not, and cannot, be used to trace migrations or identify different ethnic groups in prehistory. To quote from Liebeschuetz’s 2015 book, East and West in Late Antiquity: “Archaeology can trace cultural diffusion, but it cannot be used to distinguish between peoples, and should not be used to trace migration. Arguments from language and etymology are irrelevant.”
At a stroke, this line of reasoning would essentially abolish several centuries of work unravelling the thread of movements and evolution of the Indo-European peoples and languages, not to mention the post-Roman Germanic Migration Period, Anglo-Saxon invasions, Polynesian and Bantu Expansions and almost all major changes in the human record.
This became clearer than ever following the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, which saw archaeology departments and professional bodies across the world fall over themselves to pledge curriculum “decolonisation” and an explicit commitment to politicising the discipline. To quote from the “’The Future of Archaeology Is Antiracist’: Archaeology in the Time of Black Lives Matter”, published in American Antiquity:
“Consequently, Black archaeology has been and must remain purposeful in practice. It rejects research and practices defined in sterile, binary terms of objective-subjective positionality. Archaeology at historic Black sites must be conducted with an explicit politics… To the field of archaeology, it serves as a moral guide with the potential to elucidate historical wrongs and explore forms of contemporary redress.”
This kind of thing is why I took a university library out of my will. I had used them for many years of productive and entertaining research, and was grateful, but their emphasis has now changed from scholarship to social justice, and I can’t support that.
If the silent majority of archaeologists just said “no” and went back to doing business as usual, these kinds of shifts in academic standards would cease to be an issue. However, it seems like the only pushback those demanding social justice reforms are coming from outside academia.
So either they are on board with it or they are cowards who would rather keep their cushy jobs than stand up for what they believe.
I will say that when I was in grad school for history, despite the fact that the vast majority of faculty being screaming leftists (and they unabashedly are), even they didn’t try to silence their students and colleagues provided they could make a good argument and make it up with documentary evidence.
It isn’t that academia needs to be razed, but it is clear that it needs to have a real Come To Jesus Moment with itself over its purpose.
is ‘Behind the Black’s’ title for his article referencing the Unheard one (h/t instapundit). His content says nothing that Natalie’s does not, but his title confirms my opinion that political correctness does terrible things to its followers’ sense of humour as well as to their sense of science. Imagine being one of those US lefties with a yard sign claiming that
when the rest of the sign proclaims belief in BLM and climate change – in “Actually, no we don’t.”
Meanwhile (less despondently than Behind the Black), I can hope the virtual speakeasy grows wide enough to practice real science.
Mark, I considered deleting your comment, as I make no apology for doing on occasion. But I will leave it up, as it illustrates that an inevitable effect of censorship is to make people distrust the things not censored.