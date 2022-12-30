|
Niall Kilmartin has died
A couple of hours ago, Niall Kilmartin’s wife telephoned me with terrible news. Last night, Niall suffered a heart attack and a stroke. He was rushed to hospital but died during the night. Niall was my dear friend for more than forty years, a friend to my husband for even longer, and to my children for all their lives.
I know he valued Samizdata immensely. Read the comments that he made yesterday to my previous post. As ever they are full of wonderful scholarship and commitment to truth. I can hardly make myself believe that we will not continue the conversation in this life.
May he rest in peace.
That is terrible news, truly appalling. Condolences to his family.
I am very sorry to hear this. I am also very sorry I never got to meet him.
Oh, Good Lord. That’s awful. My deepest sympathies to his family. Also to you and yours, Natalie.
Oh, that’s terrible news. How awful. Heartfelt condolences to family and friends, a great loss. The world doesn’t have enough good people in it to be losing them like this. He will be much missed here.
Sadly,
llamas
My condolences.
That’s terrible news.
I didn’t know Niall but he was probably my favorite samizdata writers & commenter. It really is a blow to lose him. Unexpected sudden death seems to be alarmingly common these days (one extended family member, one friend & two work colleagues in the last four months have unexpectedly died from heart failure &/or strokes, all without pre-existing indicators, all without warning).
I wonder if Niall was vaccinated. I am & have become quite unsettled by what that might mean for the future. Seems I wasn’t quite as far up the IQ bell curve as I thought I was. Kudos to the refuseniks who didn’t bow to the pressure.
Yes indeed – this is terrible news. May the Gentleman Rest in Peace.
My condolences to his family and friends.