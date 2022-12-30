We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Niall Kilmartin has died

· Sui generis

A couple of hours ago, Niall Kilmartin’s wife telephoned me with terrible news. Last night, Niall suffered a heart attack and a stroke. He was rushed to hospital but died during the night. Niall was my dear friend for more than forty years, a friend to my husband for even longer, and to my children for all their lives.

I know he valued Samizdata immensely. Read the comments that he made yesterday to my previous post. As ever they are full of wonderful scholarship and commitment to truth. I can hardly make myself believe that we will not continue the conversation in this life.

May he rest in peace.

December 30th, 2022 |

8 comments to Niall Kilmartin has died

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    December 30, 2022 at 1:17 pm

    That is terrible news, truly appalling. Condolences to his family.

  • Patrick Crozier
    December 30, 2022 at 1:30 pm

    I am very sorry to hear this. I am also very sorry I never got to meet him.

  • Sam Duncan
    December 30, 2022 at 2:11 pm

    Oh, Good Lord. That’s awful. My deepest sympathies to his family. Also to you and yours, Natalie.

  • llamas
    December 30, 2022 at 3:11 pm

    Oh, that’s terrible news. How awful. Heartfelt condolences to family and friends, a great loss. The world doesn’t have enough good people in it to be losing them like this. He will be much missed here.

    Sadly,

    llamas

  • lucklucky
    December 30, 2022 at 3:54 pm

    My condolences.

  • Steven R
    December 30, 2022 at 3:54 pm

    That’s terrible news.

  • Bell Curve
    December 30, 2022 at 4:07 pm

    I didn’t know Niall but he was probably my favorite samizdata writers & commenter. It really is a blow to lose him. Unexpected sudden death seems to be alarmingly common these days (one extended family member, one friend & two work colleagues in the last four months have unexpectedly died from heart failure &/or strokes, all without pre-existing indicators, all without warning).

    I wonder if Niall was vaccinated. I am & have become quite unsettled by what that might mean for the future. Seems I wasn’t quite as far up the IQ bell curve as I thought I was. Kudos to the refuseniks who didn’t bow to the pressure.

  • Paul Marks
    December 30, 2022 at 4:17 pm

    Yes indeed – this is terrible news. May the Gentleman Rest in Peace.

    My condolences to his family and friends.

