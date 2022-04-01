|
Why not Ghana as well?
If Britain is to pay reparations for the African slave trade, why not Ghana as well? As a rather witty Ashanti chum of mine once remarked “my ancestors were deeply affected by the slave trade; but fortunately they got out and into the gold trade before the Royal Navy collapsed the market.”
– Perry de Havilland, commenting on Britain shouldn’t pay reparations for slavery (£) by Michael Deacon.
Yes, I am quoting myself, but seriously, the African slave trade was only possible because Africans were deeply involved capturing Africans from different tribes.
