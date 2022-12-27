Progressivism, the shield against Covid

This tweet by “the Rabbit Hole” is possibly the most damning, and the funniest, single image of media double standards I have ever seen:
It is hard to understate the levels of dishonesty we witnessed during Covid.
No amount of political doublespeak can make this poof away. The game has changed – once the internet has receipts, the evidence is forever. https://t.co/NZuhR68T5K pic.twitter.com/2KweCNF6OT
— The Rabbit Hole (@TheRabbitHole84) December 26, 2022
In case someone else buys Twitter and it goes away, the image shows matched pairs of headlines from Vox, the Washington Post, Forbes, ABC News, the Insider, CNN, CNBC, the New York Times, the Verge and the AP. Every one of these outlets decided to run essentially the same pair of stories a few months apart. Taking but two examples,
The Insider said “Don’t blame Black Lives Matter protests for the spike in coronavirus cases across the US” and “The Capitol insurrection seems to have caused a superspreader event among lawmakers. Some Republicans refused to mask up.”
The Verge said, “Blaming protesters for COVID-19 spread ignores the bigger threats to health” and “COVID-19 cases in the Capitol are only the tip of the iceberg.”
And so on for the rest of them.
I can remember a time when if separate reports written by many different journalists in a whole bunch of famous newspapers and TV channels all said the same thing, it made me more likely to believe them.
Yes, isn’t that the ultimate tragedy in all of this. That the well is poisoned. I have a bit of work that involves regularly reading those sorts of sites looking for bias – bias and error that is, error caused by bias even. It’s not a pretty sight I tell you.