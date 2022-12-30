We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
«  
  »

A young Frenchwoman says “I don’t like America that much”

· Culture Wars · French affairs · North American affairs · Opinions on liberty

Allowing for the fact that she is speaking a language foreign to her, I think she has a point.

December 30th, 2022 |

11 comments to A young Frenchwoman says “I don’t like America that much”

  • Martin
    December 30, 2022 at 10:57 am

    I do wonder if traditional popular anti-americanism in places like France, along with some remaining patriotic chauvinism, helps make the French and some other countries a bit more resistant to American woke cultural imperialism. When I was younger I’d read that in France broadcasters had limits on how much non-French music/programming/films they could show and I’d wave my head disapprovingly at such protectionism. More recently I think they were onto something.

  • John
    December 30, 2022 at 11:07 am

    Not at all what I expected. I wish her well.

  • Dave Ward
    December 30, 2022 at 11:55 am

    Do we know for sure that she’s French? To me she sounds more like Russian (or one of the former Soviet Republics). The mention of “Traditional Clothes” gives the game away.

  • Nicholas (Unlicensed Joker) Gray
    December 30, 2022 at 11:58 am

    This from a country who’s capital city is renouned for rudeness? I remember reading, a few years ago, that Japanese tourists were shocked that Parisians were as rude as advertised!

  • Cesare
    December 30, 2022 at 12:26 pm

    I would only suggest that one not confuse a loud minority with a large sound system to the actual population.

  • John Galt
    December 30, 2022 at 12:33 pm

    Yeah, she ain’t French. Scandiwegian? Russian maybe?

  • KJP
    December 30, 2022 at 12:44 pm

    Reply to Martin
    I think that law still applies; radio stations have a quota of 35% of songs in French, down from 40%. So welcome to 4 hours of Serge Gainsbourg at 2 AM. But many French artistes are recording in English for greater international sales and are caught.

    Reply to Dave Ward
    Yes, no traditional clothes seen in France outside of fairs, re-enactments and the like.

  • Sam Duncan
    December 30, 2022 at 2:16 pm

    True enough. But is Europe really any better, or do its right-thinking people just smugly tell each other that it is?

  • GregWA
    December 30, 2022 at 3:27 pm

    The title of this post should be something like “(Most?) People around the world agree with most Americans that cancel culture is odious”

    That is, focusing on her being “French” (or Russian, Scandinavian or whatever) misses the point. As Perry says, she is not wrong. And I think most Americans would agree with her…maybe not publicly.

  • Steven R
    December 30, 2022 at 3:59 pm

    Cancel Culture is odious, but it’s hilarious when one of the Inner Party types gets cancelled by something they said or did years ago and have to engage in an e-Struggle Session.

    The Red Guard lives on in cyberspace.

Leave a Reply

You can use these HTML tags

<a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

  

  

  

«  
  »