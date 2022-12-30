— Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) December 30, 2022
Allowing for the fact that she is speaking a language foreign to her, I think she has a point.
|
|
A young Frenchwoman says “I don’t like America that much”
Allowing for the fact that she is speaking a language foreign to her, I think she has a point.
11 comments to A young Frenchwoman says “I don’t like America that much”
Leave a Reply
|
All content on this website (including text, photographs, audio files, and any other original works), unless otherwise noted, is licensed under a Creative Commons License.
She’s not wrong
I do wonder if traditional popular anti-americanism in places like France, along with some remaining patriotic chauvinism, helps make the French and some other countries a bit more resistant to American woke cultural imperialism. When I was younger I’d read that in France broadcasters had limits on how much non-French music/programming/films they could show and I’d wave my head disapprovingly at such protectionism. More recently I think they were onto something.
Not at all what I expected. I wish her well.
Do we know for sure that she’s French? To me she sounds more like Russian (or one of the former Soviet Republics). The mention of “Traditional Clothes” gives the game away.
This from a country who’s capital city is renouned for rudeness? I remember reading, a few years ago, that Japanese tourists were shocked that Parisians were as rude as advertised!
I would only suggest that one not confuse a loud minority with a large sound system to the actual population.
Yeah, she ain’t French. Scandiwegian? Russian maybe?
Reply to Martin
I think that law still applies; radio stations have a quota of 35% of songs in French, down from 40%. So welcome to 4 hours of Serge Gainsbourg at 2 AM. But many French artistes are recording in English for greater international sales and are caught.
Reply to Dave Ward
Yes, no traditional clothes seen in France outside of fairs, re-enactments and the like.
True enough. But is Europe really any better, or do its right-thinking people just smugly tell each other that it is?
The title of this post should be something like “(Most?) People around the world agree with most Americans that cancel culture is odious”
That is, focusing on her being “French” (or Russian, Scandinavian or whatever) misses the point. As Perry says, she is not wrong. And I think most Americans would agree with her…maybe not publicly.
Cancel Culture is odious, but it’s hilarious when one of the Inner Party types gets cancelled by something they said or did years ago and have to engage in an e-Struggle Session.
The Red Guard lives on in cyberspace.