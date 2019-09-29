Ulster for Beginners – Part VIII

Consequences of a British withdrawal

Many people on the mainland ask themselves why the Union between Great Britain and Northern Ireland should be preserved. Wouldn’t the world be so much easier if they just got out?

There can be no doubt that such a withdrawal would be a massive betrayal of a people who feel themselves to be British by a nation that used to be renowned for keeping its word [Why else would foreigners refer to “Perfidious Albion”?]. It cannot be in Britain’s interest to gain a reputation for selling out its friends.

In addition to the objections of principle there are a number of practical difficulties. First of all, Ulster would become a highly unstable area which would be bound to affect Britain in one way or another. Secondly, Britain would have shown that she allows herself to be pushed around by a bunch of terrorists. The lesson would not be lost on others. Running away from problems is no solution – they have a funny habit of catching you up.

Britain’s Role

“Despite the many attributes of the English, a peculiar talent for solving the problems of Ireland is not among them”. So said the Labour politician, Roy Jenkins. He was remarkably perceptive. There are a number of traits of British politicians that have undermined Britain’s ability to deal with Sinn Fein/IRA violence. One of the greatest of these is guilt.

[Quoting Roy Jenkins, Crozier? Bad move.]



England’s initial invasion of Ireland was carried out at the request of the Pope. Yes, the Catholic Church was an English import! The Norman king of the time, Henry II, being a devout Catholic, could hardly have refused a request of the Pope, especially when intrigues by some of his own knights raised the possibility that Ireland might become a base for his enemies.

[Was Henry II devout? Could he have refused the Pope’s orders? Well, one of his sons did try, got excommunicated for his troubles and ended up grovelling back to Rome. See also Niall’s take on this.]

The next source of guilt was the plantation of Protestants in Ulster in the early 1600s. It is important to bear in mind the strategic situation at the time. Reformation England was under threat from the Catholic states on the continent. She could not remain neutral about the allegiance of Ireland, the largest potential base for attacks on the mainland. In the 1600s Ulster, with the backing of its chiefs, had acted as just such a base. Later, in the 1680s, Ireland once again became a base for continental intriguers. If it had not been for the stand that the planters took at Londonderry and elsewhere at the time, it is quite possible that Britain would have been invaded and the parliamentary democracy, which has become the dominant political model of our age, snuffed out at birth.

[I must admit I am a bit puzzled about the strategic importance of Ireland, but the people of the time seem to have been in little doubt. I’ll go with them.]

The belief that the plantation was carried out at the expense of the existing Catholic population also does not stand up. In the case of the lands in east Ulster, most of them were sold. In the case of the lands to the west, these were acquired by the Crown when their owners, the Earls of Tyrone and Tyrconnell, fled. Further to this point, it is debatable whether anything more than a small minority of Catholics were evicted. At the time, most of Ulster was covered by forest, so it was quite possible for the planters to settle without displacing a soul. This can be seen today in the peculiar pattern of Catholic settlements, especially in North Antrim. It is also worth bearing in mind that all land is stolen from someone and the plantations took place before the Mayflower set sail for the United States. In the case of Ulster, the Celts threw out the Cruthin who went on to become the Scots. Hence the plantation can be seen not so much as an invasion, but a homecoming.

[Really? The idea that there weren’t plenty of Irishmen living in the East of Ulster near to Scotland is pie in the sky. And the idea that they were left alone likewise. The real question is whether the force of the state should be used to do something about it. Debating that issue would take an age but my prejudice is “no”. For most of us, inherited wealth is not a big deal. We have to go and earn it.]

Another source of guilt is over the way Catholics were treated under British rule. While it is true that laws sought to suppress Catholicism they were never rigorously enforced. In fact Catholics in Ireland had a far better time than Catholics in England. What is forgotten is that Britain simply could not ignore what happened in Ireland and had to ensure that it remained loyal [or at least cowed]. Irish Catholics had consistently rebelled and made common cause with Britain’s enemies. The wonder was that they were not treated all the more harshly.

The final source of guilt is over the Great Famine of the 1840s. Britons are made to feel guilty for a variety of reasons. Firstly, that the way Britain had parcelled out land to the Protestant ascendancy had forced the majority of Irishmen onto marginal land which was only fit for potatoes. Secondly, that when the monoculture was hit by the inevitable blight, Britain did not do enough to help the starving.

On the question of land tenure once again this comes down to Britain’s strategic interests. Britain had to make sure that Ireland was dominated by people she could trust. That is why, after the Battle of the Boyne, many disloyal landowners (but not their tenants) had their lands seized. Although Britain was far from perfect in its response to the famine, there is no evidence for the charge that Britain was engaged in genocide. Famines, were not uncommon at the time and it is unlikely that an independent Ireland could have done any better.

[Hmm.]

Part VII