Ulster for Beginners – Part I

A few months ago Karen Bradley, the Northern Ireland Secretary, revealed that she knew precious little about the unusual conditions that exist in Ulster. With the recent killing of a journalist by some version of the IRA and with the 50th anniversary of the beginning of “The Troubles” coming up, it would be useful to be in possession of a concise explanation of why Ulster is the way it is and how it got that way.

Fortunately, just such an explanation exists. In 1998, the Friends of the Union published an excellent little pamphlet entitled Ulster for Beginners. I know all about its excellence largely because I was responsible for writing it.

Luckily – or unluckily? – I have kept a computerised draft all these years. It’s a bit too long for a blog posting so I have broken it up into chunks. What follows is the first chunk along with comments [in square brackets] by my older – and hopefully wiser – self. I will put up further installments assuming there are not too many objections.

Introduction

Most people, when it comes to Northern Ireland, are aware of the bombings and shootings. Most people are aware that the Irish Republican Army is engaged in a terrorist campaign to create an all-Ireland republic and have been since the early 1970s. They are also aware that this is against the wishes of the majority of Northern Ireland’s citizens. Most people are aware of the existence of unionists (who want Ulster to remain British and are mainly Protestant) and constitutional nationalists who are mainly Catholic and, like the IRA, want Ulster to become part of the Republic of Ireland but, unlike the IRA, renounce violence as a means of achieving it. They are also aware of Protestant Orange Parades and the trouble that surrounds them. Most people are unsure as to how Northern Ireland ever got into this situation but are aware of the allegations of abuses of Catholic civil rights by Unionists in the 1960s, the accompanying protests which led to violence, the deployment of British troops and the start of the IRA campaign. Most people are also vaguely aware that England made Ulster a colony, peopling it with the Protestants’ ancestors and are vaguely uncomfortable with Britain’s role in Ireland over the centuries.

The aim of this pamphlet is take these fragments of knowledge and myth and help the outsider make sense of a conflict that must seem very puzzling indeed.

[Well, no marks for style. And obviously things have moved on since then.]

A Brief History of Ulster

Ulster’s original inhabitants may or may not have been a people called the Cruthin. During the 5th Century AD, historians believe [ugh], they came under a consistent attack from the Celts of Southern Ireland and were eventually driven out and went to settle in Scotland, becoming part of the Scottish nation.

English involvement in Ireland did not begin until the 12th century. For many [well, a few] centuries there had been a dispute between the Roman Catholic Church, which held sway in most of Western Europe, and the Celtic Church, which was the dominant church in Ireland. The Pope, Adrian IV, eventually grew exasperated with this state of affairs and in the Papal Bull, Laudabiliter gave Henry II the right to occupy Ireland in order to “root out the nurseries of vice.” In the 1160s and 1170s Henry carried out his wish.

[I suspect that it had rather more to do with power than a dispassionate theological analysis.]

English [or should I say Anglo-French?] rule in Ireland was haphazard and inconsistent; largely because it was so far away and that at any given moment England’s kings always had more pressing concerns nearer to home. Ulster was barely touched and remained Ireland’s most unruly province. All this changed during the Reformation. While England converted to Protestantism, Ireland did not. This fact was not lost on England’s enemies and in the early years of the 17th century, the Spanish attempted to use Ireland as a base to attack England when they landed at Kinsale. Shortly afterwards the rulers of Ulster, the earls of Tyrone and Tyrconnell fled Ulster for the continent. As both earls had pledged loyalty to the crown of England their lands were forfeit. England seized her chance and prepared to colonize these lands with loyal Protestants from lowland Scotland and northern England. This became known as the Londonderry plantation. At about the same time, two Scottish entrepreneurs, Hamilton and Montgomery, bought land from another Ulster noble and established a quite separate plantation in Antrim and Down. The fact that this second plantation was so much more successful than the one in Londonderry is an early example of the superiority of private enterprise.

[There is a question here over whether the earls owned the land that was forfeit or were merely their custodians. At this point my libertarianess tends to kick in and I tend to think that it is a good thing in itself that land should be owned by somebody.

Also where I write “another noble” he was in fact a member of the O’Neill clan and he was in jail at the time. He traded his lands for a pardon.

There’s a more general point. The Irish have a dreadful tendency to find themselves on the wrong side of history. They were Celtic when the rest of the world was Catholic; Catholic when – if not the rest of the world then the important players – were Protestant; and neutral when the rest of the world was fighting the Nazis. Whether, this tendency applies to contemporary controversies is another matter.]

Part II