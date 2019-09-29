“The veneration of St Greta is an extraordinary, yet unsurprising, phenomenon. Our comfortable lifestyles, and the decline of religion in the West, have created a spiritual void. But this new religiosity carries few redemptive qualities, such as hope or forgiveness. Questioning any aspect of its message is to be labelled a “denier” – the ultimate form of heresy. Yet Thunberg’s affiliation with Extinction Rebellion’s extreme, anti-capitalist aims should prompt questions – especially because Left-wingers have routinely used the threat of global panic to herd populations towards socialism. During the Cold War, the anti-nuclear movement was infiltrated by hard-Leftists, keen for the West to drop its opposition to the Soviets.”
By the way, this essay, by George Reisman, is one of the best demolitions of the anti-human aspects of environmentalism, in my view. And this by Robert Zubrin is also excellent.
By the way, I was in New York last week on business. Much of the traffic was in chaos because of the UN General Assembly, which Greta Thunberg, along with others, addressed. I fail to see how any of that helps Planet Earth.
“Infiltrated”, that’s funny.
I don’t understand the buzz around Scoldilocks. She has no particular expertise, experience, or even talent that would make her worth listening to on this subject or any other.
Do you think Al Gore did?
She’s the public ‘face’ for a campaign being run by a variety of political groups on the hard left. (Apparently, they didn’t think anyone not in-the-know would notice the T-shirts…) Her primary qualification for the job is that anyone who criticises her can be attacked as a heartless monster.
What worries me more (but only slightly) is that they believe they can revive this campaign. It would appear they believe that memories of the last time round have faded sufficiently (10 years since Climategate), and there is a new generation of young, brainwashed voters who don’t remember the inconvenient history. However, the political and economic facts are still the same vis-a-vis their original plan of UN-led international treaties. They’re still dead. So I guess they have something else in mind. They’re making a show of having her make speeches demanding action, so they can show the world how her message is being ignored. Presumably the next stage is to argue that since the elected politicians aren’t acting, they’ll have to be bypassed. Hence all the business with kids getting time off school to go on anti-capitalist protest marches. ‘Political Activism’ is now on the curriculum.
I think that in the long run this is bound to fail, too. Propelling it back into the news just gives us the excuse to start talking about it again. We’ve still got our stockpiles of evidential ammunition, and we’re facing a new generation of inexperienced children with none. Nothing new has been added on their side. And ten years on, we’ve got ten years more data to work with. They can’t possibly win this argument on the merits, not now. But then again, maybe a reasoned debate wasn’t what they had in mind?
There are some video clips circulating of Greta doing press conferences without a pre prepared script. It appears that she really does know nothing about anything. It has been mentioned elsewhere that the majority of people have never heard of her. This was the case when I mentioned her in an office at work where the half dozen or so people present all had no clue who I was referring to.
Most all of the 13-24-year-olds with whom I speak know exactly who she is. (Joan of Arc, according to them.) That’s really a Children’s Crusade.
(ETA: Almost every 1st-12th grade teacher in the USA has been strongly progressive for at least the last 15 years. It’s paying off.)
Nullius: They can’t possibly win this argument on the merits, not now. But then again, maybe a reasoned debate wasn’t what they had in mind?
I hear you, brother. To give you a flavour of the kind of conversations going on these days, my boss (I won’t name him since I could use my salary) works in the world of financial media and events and he totally buys into the Malthusian idea that the Earth cannot survive without reducing its population to about a quarter of its current size, if that. And rather than argue with him (we were in a crummy bar in JFK Airport last Friday) I listened to him flesh out how this splendid plan would work. One idea (he was totally sober, by the way – he’s teetotal, a worrying sign) is to give people of a certain age (50, 60, whatever) the option of assisted suicide. When I pointed out that the vast majority of people today in their older years would tell him ever so gently to fuck off, he then changed the subject. We then got a rant about how “they” and various “powerful people” want Artificial Intelligence and want to grab all the wealth to themselves and that the rest of us will be useless.
The man is a trained accountant, businessman and is in his mid-50s, going bald, two divorces and lives alone with a dog. He is an ardent Remainer, thinks the Supreme Court did the right thing in frustrating Boris, and subscribes to this toxic mix of Transnational Progressivism, climate change alarmism, snobbery about America, etc, etc.
So why go on about this man? Because he is highly representative of much of the media/chattering class and among some who work in the City. It is not just cliched lefty teachers who think like this.
Of course, he is probably having a mid-life crisis.
I never did but I can see why Eric is nevertheless implying a distinction. Al Gore was a vice-president and then presidential candidate. To us on this blog, that is not a recommendation but to many it is assumed that some weeding out occurs, and that a man learns something when vice-president for 8 years. By contrast, Greta is not even your standard innocent child. She is known to have a diagnosed mental condition and her environmental enthusiasms first presented as an alternative to suicide.
While she has a child’s claim of being too young (too ignorant) to be calculatingly corrupt in an adult professional politician manner, even Gore might compete in all other areas – and her crossing the Atlantic with a crew kept up via air flights competes somewhat with Gore’s purchase of ‘soon-to-be-flooded’ beachfront property
Greta is a front for her activist parents and teachers. They send her to fight their fight.
I would call it child-abuse, I think it’s criminal.
Frightening children to death is also criminal. We usually try to shield children and protect then from outward threats and even hide those threats from them (“see, everything will turn out ok”). Now they frighten children to death with made-up (climate) threats.
This is totally crazy, and even, maybe, criminal.
There is, for example, a convention that you don’t use children in political campaigns. You don’t bring your children into the campaign, you don’t expose them to it, and your opponents don’t attack them.
Here is a clear case of parents using their troubled child for a political campaign. I think it’s illegal, or should be illegal. It an abuse of a minor.
I agree…and look how the Children’s Crusade of 1212 actually ended up.
Personally, I realise that this poor girl suffers from numerous mental and developmental problems, largely brought on by Fetal Alcohol Syndrome (thanks mum!) and as such appears a lot younger than her 16 years of age.
She hasn’t been educated so much as programmed and propagandised by both her parents and the socialist Swedish educational establishment. I’m not sure they were intending for her to be used as a sock puppet for the Climate Catastrophists of the Extinction Rebellion crowd, but they’ve certainly exploited every opportunity with her.
The reality though is that she’s a teenager with more than her fair share of problems, not the least of which is irrational anger at meeting her “Climate Enemy” Donald Trump.
Getting tired of seeing her in the news to be quite honest. She’s had her 15 minutes of fame. Time she went home to Sweden and finished her schooling.
The proper way to deal with Greta’s fans is verbal ju-jitsu: tell them that, far from speaking truth to power as they think, she is a tool of the ruling class. (You knew that i was going to bring up the ruling class, didn’t you?)
She goes to the UN and pretends to scold her audience, but actually she is telling them exactly what they want to hear: that they should make a grab for more power.
Snorri Godhi +1 – that’s the story here, that nobody is reporting
Listen to her tearful snarling at the UN, and then to the reporting of it – she is reported as ‘scolding’ and ‘upbraiding’ the UN. Then listen to the wild applause at every pause in her speech – a large part of her audience violently agrees with her – at least, the parts about restricting economic growth.
Other countries’ economic growth, of course. Preferably the US.
She is, of course, a useful idiot, who will be cast aside to deal with her mental-health problems by herself, as soon as her 15 minutes are exhausted. I wonder how her condition(s) will be impacted when the phone stops ringing and people stop telling her she is some kind of prophet. Hopefully, not for the worse. It’s a shame. I thought that the Swedes cared more about the health of their children than this.
Thank you llamas for the moral support!
I think that we should be fair to the Swedes, though: they are, by an apparently sensible measure, even less likely to believe in AGW than the Americans. (Similar results have been found in other Nordic nations.)
A couple of qualifications are in order.
First, the difference between Sweden and the US is probably within the measurement error.
Second, and more important, this is a survey of Swedish people: the Swedish ruling class can be assumed to hold a different view.
Still, i did not expect the Swedes to be so skeptical about the message from their ruling class.
