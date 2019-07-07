Ulster for Beginners – Part II

A Brief History of Ulster (continued)
In 1641, at a time of political instability in England and Scotland, there was a rebellion in Ireland against English rule. This led to the deaths of thousands of Protestants and only ended when Cromwell restored order in 1649.
[20 years ago I didn’t know this, but it seems that Protestants in Ulster put up a stout defence.]
In 1688, the Catholic king of Britain, James II, was deposed and came to Ireland to set about recapturing the throne from the new king, William III of Orange. Protestants remained loyal to William and in Londonderry held out for 114 days when they came under siege from James’s forces. The next year, on 1st July 1690, William inflicted a decisive defeat on James at the Battle of the Boyne. The Protestants were safe.
[King of Britain, eh? I think the correct title would have been King of England, Scotland and Ireland.
Were Protestants in any great danger at this time? Well, they certainly thought so.]
While Protestants were safe they were far from equal. While members of the Church of Ireland dominated the Irish parliament, presbyterians were excluded. In 1798, this led to a revolt which nationalists have labelled the “United Irishmen” Rebellion. In reality it was two rebellions, one in Ulster and one in the South. Both were put down but not before southern rebels in Wexford had carried out a massacre of their Protestant neighbours. This tends to undermine the claim that Irishmen were in some way “united”.
[This became known as the Scullabogue Barn Massacre
For those who don’t know Church of Ireland = Anglican = wishy-washy but Protestant.]
During the 19th century there was a growing movement to give Ireland some autonomy in her government. This movement did not gain any significant support in Ulster where Protestants feared that they would end up separated from the empire in a state dominated by the Catholic Church. After two unsuccessful attempts to legislate for Home Rule, an act did pass through the House of Commons in 1913. Ulster Unionists regarded this as a betrayal and resolved to resist the imposition of Home Rule in Ulster with their own army, the Ulster Volunteer Force.
In 1914, just at the moment that a civil war in Ireland seemed inevitable, the First World War broke out and Home Rule was suspended until the end of the war. Impatient for all out independence a small band of Republican extremists led a rebellion in Dublin in Easter 1916. The rebellion was quickly put down but after that Sinn Fein/IRA grew in importance and influence, eclipsing the constitutionalist Home Rulers.
[It is difficult to overemphasise the way that the Home Rule issue dominated politics at the time. It was not unlike Brexit is now.]
In the general election of 1918, Sinn Fein, demanding an all-Ireland republic, all but swept the board in what is now the Republic of Ireland while the Ulster Unionist Party all but swept the board in what is now Northern Ireland. The IRA began a guerilla war against the British presence in Ireland. The UK parliament legislated for two separate parliaments in Ireland, one for the north and one for the south. This was the first time that His Majesty’s Government had accepted that Ulster was different. The IRA refused to accept this settlement continuing its campaign against British forces. After another year of war the Anglo-Irish Treaty was signed which created the Irish Free State with dominion status but kept Northern Ireland as part of the United Kingdom albeit with its own parliament. For all their bombings and shootings, the IRA had achieved virtually nothing which had not already been offered to democratic politicians.
[Well, I suppose dominion is better than devolution. But then again, for how long would dominion have been denied? Of course, I say it’s better but better for whom?]
Unionists wanted to believe that the 1921 settlement had settled things for good; but Irish nationalists had other ideas. Irish nationalists and republicans, simply did not accept the will of the majority in Northern Ireland and demanded that it be incorporated into their state. At the time this was not an uncommon way of thinking, with similar aspirations being held by Hitler and Mussolini.
Although an attempt had been made to incorporate Ulster into the Irish Free State in 1921-22, the IRA being defeated by the Northern Ireland Government, it was not the end of the matter. In 1937, the Free State severed almost all of its links with the United Kingdom, announcing a constitution in which Articles 2 and 3 laid claim to the whole of the island of Ireland.
[You don’t “announce” a constitution do you? But what do you do? Publish? Too weak. Promulgate? Too pompous. Enact? Introduce?]
During the 1940s and the 1950s there were sporadic attempts by the IRA to bring down the Northern Ireland’s government, which by now had based itself at Stormont, on the outskirts of Belfast. Each time these attempts foundered on the twin rocks of internment and effective patrolling by Ulster’s B-Special constabulary.
Could you please define “dominion” and “devolution” for us illiterates?
I admit — I had to smile! “… only ended when Cromwell restored order …" And I had to laugh! “… effective patrolling by Ulster’s B-Special constabulary.”.
Presumably, Patrick, back in those far off days, you had actually intended to write a fairly even-handed description of events in Ireland. Better luck next time. 🙂
The passage of the Home Rule bill was a product of our progress towards a welfare state. Asquith needed Irish nationist support for his tax’n’spend policies, so he sold the Unionists in exchange for parliamentary votes. The Unionists, understandably, weren’t so keen on the deal.
It’s an illustration that when you’re obliged to hold down a recalcitrant population, repression is the only sensible course. Concession provides only fuel for resistance: Catholic Emancipation begat Home Rule and Home Rule begat the IRA.
Ireland’s curse has been that it’s the wrong size. Had it been a minor outlying island it would be no more controversial than the Isle of Wight. Much bigger and it would have been the repressive occupier of Britain instead of the reverse. But as things were, in the snakepit of European armed rivalry, Ireland had no chance of remaining independent.
All this is irrelevant now, of course, since all western countries as we currently know them will cease to exist in another decade or two (or already have, depending on your definition).
Patrick, you will not be surprised to find I think your summary could do with a lot of qualification (which will make it much longer and less of a summary 🙂 ). So I get to write a lot of comments. Here is the first; others may follow over time.
You have to understand that the 1641 Irish rebellion was a result of the instability in England and was made inevitable by it. In turn, it made the English Civil war inevitable.
By an extraordinary effort, motivated by the Spanish Armada, Elizabeth I made the nominal suzerainty of the English crown in Ireland effective in all Ireland, not just the Pale (Leinster). The rebels being dispossessed, the settlement plan of James I followed – but then various individuals decided this getting of Irish lands without the tedious formality of paying for them was fun and could be extended beyond James’ lawful limits. In the 1630s, Charles I made Wentworth deputy for Ireland. This strong blunt Yorkshiremen checked this exploiting cabal that had previously made progress under weak deputies, resulting in something of a golden age for Ireland – prosperity and trade increased, etc. (as you would expect from securing property rights). Wentworth also held successful Irish parliaments – to hint to Charles that parliaments were a good idea and he, Charles, should summon one in England.
(When Wentworth first arrived in Ireland, he made a passing reference to the native Irish as “the conquered race” whereupon the Duke of Ormond told him he was unfit to be deputy of Ireland if he spoke like that. Typically of Wentworth, he respected Ormond’s plain-speaking, made the Duke his second-in-command and groomed him to be his successor.)
However Charles did not summon a parliament in England till he had to, and they were angry. Facing the challenge of the second (long) parliament, Charles called Wentworth, his most efficient minister, to advise him, while the parliamentarians listened to Irish ‘protestant’ malcontents who told them they had lots of evidence of Wentworth being a traitor. Unlike Irish Archbishop Ussher of Armagh (an admirable figure, who was a real and sincere protestant), these complaining ‘protestants’ were simply a cabal (the Earl of Cork was prominent in the group; Lord Mountnorris was another, IIRC) who really only believed in acquiring land in Ireland by dodgy legal means. However to the parliamentarians, they looked like good protestants and Wentworth looked like a protector of Irish catholics – as in a sense he was: he ruled sternly but protected property rights and specifically prevented the deprivation of catholics who were loyal. His 1636 scheme for reconfirming all landholders in a system of modern records was deadly to the cabal’s greedy plans.
Wentworth knew the Irish evidence against him was faked and the House would not convict, so he lured Charles’ enemies onto the disaster of prosecuting him. The very hostile house found it simply could not convict after hearing Wentworth’s defence. The alarmed parliamentary party therefore brought in a bill of attainder – Wentworth, as Charles’ cleverest advisor, was just too dangerous and (like ‘Russian collusion,’ one might say) they were trapped in their own view of him. Yes, there was no proof but he just had to be guilty – which bill of attainder procedure allowed (to their relative credit, many MPs would not utter the lie direct by convicting in a trial on obviously false evidence, though they could be sold on the more political attainder procedure).
The evidence that was obviously faked even in England was universally known to be insolently dishonest in Ireland. The death of Wentworth was a signal to the Irish not merely that Charles was no longer in control of the situation but that the cabal (who, before Wentworth, had been obviously in the business of acquiring Irish lands by delation) were in control. The death of Wentworth menaced every catholic landowner (most of them Norman-Irish descended, BTW) with dispossession. The rebels knew that King Charles enemies had killed Wentworth so their leaders (with a good deal of sincerity, but the complex situation could bear much debate) proclaimed their loyalty to the King even as they revolted.
(Patrick is correct that the revolt was accompanied with much violence and cruelty. Accounts from the very start of our period in Patrick’s last post indicate that the violence of war in Ireland was sometimes greater – sometimes took forms that shocked the Normans. And there was much bitterness – some of it understandable.)
This rebellion in turn was what made civil war inevitable in England. By the time it occurred, Charles had assented to many reforms. Things would not have remained in the very parliamentary-dominant state of 1640/41 – Charles was eager to claw back some of his reluctant concessions – but it seemed to many Englishman that, as before in English history, a period of misgovernment had led to a parliament and reforms, and now things would be better – or at least peaceful. But the Irish revolt created a situation that could not be compromised.
– Charles headed the armed forces or he was no king. He would command the troops, choose their generals, and he would never let parliament overrule him on that, never compromise on that.
– To the parliamentarians, the situation was intolerable. On the one hand, the losers in the revolt were the protestants whom they very much wanted to protect by providing troops to restore order. So they wanted to raise an army. But the idea of Charles commanding these troops was terrifying to them, all the more so because the Irish rebels’ official (Norman-descended) leaders were saying they had no quarrel with Charles (Charles’ wanted Ormonde be put in charge, as Wentworth had advised before he was executed, but to the parliamentarians, the Duke of Ormonde was hated and feared only less than his boss Wentworth, and they had blocked this). They had to demand troops and demand that they control them, not the King – but legally that was high treason. They risked losing control of parliament – after which Wentworth’s death could be quite lawfully apologised for by their own executions.
(To be fair, Hampden, Pym and Cromwell were not cowards – they feared the defeat of their religious and political vision more than the loss of their lives. They foresaw they would lose control when the slower, more Royalist members returned for the 1642 session – the King was already writing to them to hurry them up – and so skilfully precipitated confrontation. But that’s a long story in itself.)
This was the irreconcilable point that ensured there would be not an ongoing political tussle between Charles and the opposing factions in parliament but an English civil war.
Patrick,
Thank you for your necessarily concise summary of how Ireland got to be what it is, a couple of points on this and the predecessor, partly from my own knowledge having an Irish grandparent (born in the UK before Eire departed) who had absorbed a great many grudges and myths, as well as a fanatical Catholicism, leading to a very slanted view.
The Normals in Ireland were said to have ‘gone native’ and become ‘more Irish than the Irish’ rather than forming a stratified overlord class. I’m not sure how true this was, or it it was a function of numbers if true, but essentially they mingled and left some Norman surnames as the only evident trace.
The big thing is in 1800/1801 the Union of Ireland with Great Britain, meaning that Ireland becomes part of the UK. Previously, the Crown of Ireland had been a personal union with the English Crown. The significance of this is that to leave the UK is a major step in the way that the Isle of Man gaining independence would not be, the Isle of Man not being part of the UK. Prior to 1801, the Irish Parliament was rigged by a limited franchise that happened to grant effective control to the ‘Protestant Ascendancy’.
When it came to the agreement with the UK government for Ireland to become a Dominion, the whole of Ireland left the UK only for ‘Ulster’ (i.e. Northern Ireland) to immediately opt to re-join the UK and to leave the Irish Free State. The Irish Free State retained George VI as Head of State, and was a Dominion within the British Empire (more of that later) and then a Civil War broke out in the South, between the IRA faction who wanted complete independence, and those who were content with Dominion status and the 26 or 32 counties being in the Free State. The Civil War was quite brutal, I suspect that the IRA faction wanting full independence ‘the IRA’ forgot that they were dealing with colleagues who were as brutal as they were, but more pragmatic. The Free State had British Army help, and had formed a regular army. There were reports of atrocities, such as the Free State tying IRA prisoners together over a land mine and detonating it, and detonating the mine. It was claimed that the IRA complained that the Bishops were silent about what the crows ate in Kerry. Also, the government of the Free State took reprisals against IRA prisoners, the Cabinet authorising a couple of senior IRA leaders to be shot by a firing squad after (iirc) the Speaker of the Dail (Irish Parliament) was shot by the IRA. One Cabinet member protested the order, pointing out that the year before, he had been one of the condemned’s Best Man at his wedding. Collins’ reply was to the effect of ‘Sign it, or you’ll face a treason charge yourself’. He did sign. This led to the long-ish road to the Irish Republic in the late 1940s and complete legal independence from the UK (surrendered to the EEC in 1972/3).
The Civil War led to the IRA’s defeat but de Valera (their political front man) became Ireland’s Prime Minister after accepting the Free State (as a means to an end). The IRA became effectively irrelevant until the 1960s, when it had a split and the soon to be termed ‘Official IRA’ – the direct line from those of the 1920s – who were pure Marxists effectively gave up and the Provisional IRA emerged (with unofficial covert funding from the Irish government), the Provisional IRA being less interested in Marxist niceties but still worthy of adoration and support by Marxists (including the Eastern Bloc). Both see themselves as the true Irish state, and the Free State/Republic as pawns of the Imperialists.
Snorri – A Dominion is, or rather was, a self-governing territory under the British Crown that had its own government and effectively complete autonomy, but was legally subordinate to the UK. Canada, the Australian Commonwealth (Federation), New Zealand, South Africa (until it all got embarrassing) and Newfoundland (remember them?) were all Dominions, and were de jure entirely subordinate to the UK Parliament. This effectively ended with the Statute of Westminster in 1931 when their independence was recognised for almost all purposes (and to maintain that fiction, in September 1939, Canada pfaffed around a bit before declaring war on Germany on the 10th). Australia only became fully de jure independent of the UK in 1986. The Irish Free State being a Dominion meant it retained the British Sovereign as Head of State (so Germany and Japan had diplomats accredited to George VI right up to 1945, despite the Germans bombing Buckingham Palace etc.) and the King was represented by a Governor-General. So a Dominion is, in short, a State that is not fully independent and it might be seen as a vassal state, except it is all very British. Note that Barbados, for example, was not a Dominion on its independence, and has the Queen as Head of State. Some British colonies were Dominions as a ‘stepping stone’ to independence.
Surely you “Declare” a constitution?
IIRC, the draft 1937 constitution was validly put to referendum, and won.
So, as I understand it, “enact” would be the proper term. Absent a plebiscite, “impose” would probably work better.
From way out here in colonial Canada I am forced to say that nobody cares.
Kick the Irish, Welsh and Scots out, let them federate with the equally obnoxious and equally quasi-Gaelic Quebecois.
Inherently useless socialists, the whole damn bunch of them, they can piss on each others boots for a change.