Ulster for Beginners – Part IV

A Brief History of Ulster (continued)
In the search for a replacement for Stormont the government came to the conclusion that any scheme had to be acceptable to the constitutional nationalists of the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) which had been formed in 1970. After negotiations held at Sunningdale in Berkshire, a power-sharing agreement was reached between the SDLP and the leadership of the Unionist Party which included a council of Ireland.
The Ulster Unionist Party split over the Council of Ireland. In the general election of February 1974 the agreement was decisively rejected at the polls. The government and the parties to the agreement ploughed on regardless. In May 1974, the Ulster Workers’ Council organised a general strike, aimed at bringing down the Council of Ireland. The strike was successful beyond its leaders’ wildest dreams, ending in the collapse of the power-sharing Executive.
[“wildest dreams”?]
In the absence of political stability the IRA campaign continued. Bombings and shootings became an every day event, added to by a new mainland bombing campaign. The government’s response was to pass the Prevention of Terrorism Act.
[Remember that? I don’t save that named persons could be banned from entering Great Britain but be perfectly free to walk around Ulster.
By the way, the timeline here is wrong. Shootings were an everyday event by 1971 and bombings by 1972. The mainland bombing campaign began in 1973.]
Between 1975-6 a constitutional convention was held which came close to agreement but failed. Internment was phased out and the government embarked upon a policy of treating terrorists as ordinary criminals. In 1975 the IRA murdered the British Ambassador to Ireland, Christopher Ewart-Biggs and in one day in 1979 murdered Lord Mountbatten while he was holidaying in the Republic of Ireland and 18 soldiers of the Parachute Regiment at Warrenpoint.
In 1981, Republican prisoners at the Maze jail demanded political status and began a dirty protest which grew into a hunger strike. Bobby Sands and 9 others died but the government stood firm.
[Hmm. IIRC that’s not quite true. They stood firm until the hunger strike was abandoned and then gave in.]
During the 1984 Conservative Conference, the IRA exploded a bomb in the main conference hotel where the Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher, and members of the Cabinet were staying. In November 1985, the British and Irish government signed the Anglo-Irish Agreement in which the Republic of Ireland was given a say in the affairs of Northern Ireland in return for promises of greater security co-operation. The agreement was condemned by Unionists who resigned their seats in protest.
The Anglo-Irish Agreement did little to suppress IRA terrorism. In 1987 they exploded a bomb at a Remembrance Day ceremony in Enniskillen, killing 11. In 1990 they murdered Ian Gow MP, Parliamentary Private Secretary to Margaret Thatcher. In 1992 and 1993 the IRA exploded two huge bombs in the City of London. The damage ran into billions.
On 31st August 1994 the IRA declared a ceasefire. On 9th February 1996 they ended it, exploding another huge bomb, this time at South Quay in London’s Docklands. Two men died.
Since 1969 the world has become familiar with the bombings, shootings, beatings, boycotts and expulsions.
[Actually, the world probably wasn’t too familiar with the last three.]
I was working at my companies London office at Portman Square during 1990/1992.
A car bomb went off somewhere close enough to hear, but not close enough to feel the blast or get damage.
Alan (who had worked their since the 70’s) said “Fiver on Oxford Circus”. Not in any seriousness, just a little bit of British black humour. Pretty much summed up Londoners reaction to being bombed from the Zepplins of World War I, the doodlebugs of World War II to the left-wing and Islamic terrorists of the current era.
Seemed appropriate at the time.
It was joked at the time that if the IRA wanted to be treated as political prisoners then the UK should send an investigative team to countries that had political prisoners – the USSR, China, certain South American and African countries, etc. – and find out how political prisoners were treated, and then treat them like that.
Interestingly, I think the perception of British oral memory (which I would have echoed before Patrick’s article made me check) is that it was only six who fasted unto death. Six had died when the first hunger striker quit, which signalled that they had lost. It’s a reflection on how the news is perceived and remembered – a counterpart to the IRA’s news manipulation by arranging for successive deaths – that as soon as one gave up, so it was clear that the campaign had failed (and that was how it was perceived in news of the time), people in the UK (I cannot speak for Ulster) remembered that as the outcome and passed on the state at that moment as the remembered history. It was remarked later that everyone remembered Bobby Sands’ name and no-one remembered the name of the last hunger striker to die, but this carries that insight further – no-one even remembered as a number those who died after the first one quit.