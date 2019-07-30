Ulster for Beginners – Part VI

The Republic of Ireland

While people will usually accept that the majority of Ulster’s citizens object to a united Ireland many still find themselves wondering why. After all, they say, the Republic seems a very pleasant, friendly sort of place and it is a modern democracy and a member of the European Union.

One might as well ask why Southern England doesn’t unite with France. After all it’s a modern democracy and a member of the European Union etc. The simple truth is that the people of Southern England have no desire to become French. To them the idea is simply absurd. The same holds for the British people of Ulster.

Another example is that of Canada and the United States. There, with the exception of Quebec, both peoples share the same language, a similar culture and a similar constitutional tradition. And yet, there is absolutely no desire on the part of Canadians to become Americans. Although a union between those two countries would almost certainly work there is something about being Canadian that Canadians wish to preserve.

Let’s, for a change, put the boot on the other foot. Why doesn’t the Republic of Ireland put an end to all this bother and rejoin the United Kingdom? After all, the two countries share similar geographies, languages and culture. Once again, to the vast majority of the citizens of the Republic of Ireland the idea seems absurd. But if union with the United Kingdom seems absurd to them why should union with the Republic of Ireland seem any less absurd to Ulster unionists?

All this does not bring us any closer to a rational explanation of the resistance to a united Ireland. Maybe there isn’t a rational explanation for national feeling. But the fact that something is not rational does not mean it does not exist.

In addition to what might be described as “national feeling” there are practical, real-world reasons why Ulster’s majority oppose a united Ireland.

One of these is the influence of the Catholic Church which plays the dominant role in administering the education and health systems of the Republic of Ireland. It does not like mere politicians interfering in that role. In 1952, Noel Browne, Irish Minister for Health, proposed a modest set of health reforms, known as the Mother and Child proposal. This was condemned by the Catholic Church and the proposals were dropped.

[Well, this is out of date!]

One of the guiding policies of successive Eire administrations has been the promotion of the Gaelic language. The Ulster British do not speak Gaelic. Gaelic is compulsory in all state schools. All public notices are in English and Gaelic. Funnily enough it is extremely rare to come across a sign in Irish being displayed by a commercial enterprise. If it is important, it is in English.



One is forever hearing allegations of Protestant brutality against Catholics in Ulster. One rarely hears about Protestants faring badly in Eire. This leads some to assume that Eire is a plural paradise which, through some sort of mystical Gaelic charm, has managed to avoid the conflicts that have so beset the victims of colonial oppression in Ulster. That we have not heard of the oppression of Protestants in Eire does not mean it has not happened.

Take the statistics. At partition 10% of the population of the Republic was Protestant; now it is no more than 3%. The Protestant population continues to decline. It is worth comparing this with the situation of Catholics in Ulster whose numbers as a proportion of the population of Northern Ireland have increased and continue to increase.

Why this dramatic and large decrease in population? In Western Europe, it is one of the largest decreases in population this century. And yet it receives little attention.

By the application of a Gaelic language requirement, Protestants were effectively barred from membership of the police force and jobs in government. [Really?] In 1931 in Co Mayo a Protestant, Letitia Dunbar-Harrison, was appointed Chief Librarian. The Church protested that she would be able to stock the shelves of the local library with heretical texts. While Protestants were allowed to teach, they were not allowed to teach religion, presumably in case they infected young Catholic minds with dangerous ideas. Archbishop McRory, Bishop of Armagh and Primate of all Ireland, even claimed, again in 1931, that Protestants were “not even part of the Church of Christ”.

[Hmm. I think I’m pushing it a bit here. And anyway, the experiences of my own family are a much better guide. My grandmother could point to the massacre of a local family and a bomb being thrown into her teacher training college in Dublin. My mother was perfectly well aware that there was no point in applying for a job in the civil service of post office, Gaelic-speaker or otherwise. But other than that, not much. Having said that the majority of my great-grandparents descendents live outside the Republic of Ireland.]

The decline in the Protestant population of Eire remains as mysterious as it is dramatic. The consequence today is that Protestants are deeply suspicious of a united Ireland. They fear that Irish nationalism is the cover for the removal of Protestants from the island of Ireland for good. Sinn Féin councillor, Mary Nelis, did nothing to allay this suspicion when she said “we have never accepted your [Protestant] right to exist”.

[Hmm. I think I am once again pushing it here. I think she may have been referring to the Orange Order.]

The Republic of Ireland is also a lot poorer than Northern Ireland. It always was, but on independence it made a number of economic mistakes. The main one was to introduce high tariff barriers against products from the United Kingdom, in an effort to boost domestic industry. The result was massive unemployment. Although, prosperity levels are far closer nowadays (Eire’s economy having been propped up by subsidies from the EU and Ulster’s undermined by the Troubles), Northern Ireland’s people have lower taxes, lower prices and higher social spending which all add up to make them better off than their counterparts in Eire.

Ulstermen are suspicious of the Republic of Ireland’s attitude towards Northern Ireland. Far from acting as a state just hoping for the day that their northern cousins would see the error of their ways and join the common Irish fold, the Republic of Ireland has frequently acted with hostility and indifference towards its “fellow citizens” in Ulster. At the birth of the independent state, its leaders were organising a boycott of Ulster goods and running guns to the IRA despite the fact that these weapons would overwhelmingly be used to kill Ulster citizens.

[There was quasi-official gun-running at the beginning of the Troubles, I might add.]

More recently, the Republic of Ireland has provided a more or less safe haven for those suspected of carrying out terrorist acts in Ulster. Even after the Irish government reluctantly introduced extradition, applications by the British government for the transfer of terrorist suspects would be thrown out for the most minor of technicalities, such as a missing comma.

At other times the government of the Republic of Ireland seems [“has seemed” surely?] intent on pursuing Sinn Fein/IRA’s agenda, especially in the so-called “peace process”. When one bears in mind the many murders of Protestants carried out by the IRA simply because they were Protestants it is not hard to see why unionists are so suspicious of becoming part of the Republic of Ireland.

