Ulster for Beginners – Part V

Self-determination

Ulster is British because that is what the majority of her citizens want. This has been shown time and time again in elections, referendums and opinion polls. [Although last time I looked it was getting pretty close in elections.]

In the most recent general election, in 1992, unionists of various descriptions won 13 of Ulster’s 17 seats and 64.7% of the vote. In 1973 the government held a referendum on Ulster’s future. 98.9% of those who voted voted for the continuance of the union. Much was made of the boycott of the poll by nationalists and the consequent low turnout of only 58.7%. As Morrison points out, the highest ever turnout in a Northern Ireland general election was 72%, so even if all those between 58.7% and 72% had voted for a united Ireland it would still have only represented about 14% of the total vote.

[That would be John Morrison who wrote “The Ulster Cover-up”.

I am not sure about the maths here.

There are all sorts of reasons to think that the turnout would be higher in a referendum where every vote counts. After all, there is less point in voting Conservative in a safe Labour seat than a marginal. Fortunately, we have the example of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement Referendum where the turnout was 81%.

So let us assume that without a boycott the Border poll would also have had an 81% turnout. Let us also assume that all the “extra” voters would have voted leave. Those who voted remain represent .989 x .587 or 58.1% of the electorate. 58.1% of 81% is 71.7%. So the maximum leave vote would have been 28.3%. I think.]

Commentators often look at the [changing] ratio of Catholics to Protestants and draw the conclusion that Catholics will eventually outnumber Protestants and that therefore they will vote Northern Ireland into a united Ireland. This ignores two essential points. Firstly, projecting the past into the future is a dangerous business. Secondly, an individual’s choice between being a unionist or a nationalist is not determined solely by his religion. The nationalist vote is soft. In 1964, for instance, after 40 years of peace, prosperity and progress, the Northern Ireland Labour Party, which supported the Union, succeeded in pushing nationalists into third place in the general election of that year.

[So the NILP got all its support from Nationalists, eh? Not true. By the way, that is the Northern Ireland Labour Party and not the Labour Party which refused and continues to refuse to organise in the province.]

Opinion polls also show little evidence of a desire for a united Ireland. In January 1996, in a survey carried out for the Belfast Telegraph only 17% of those interviewed chose a united Ireland as their preferred outcome.

[Very similar to recent polls I have seen although it does beg the question why nationalists get 40-45% of the vote in elections.]

A Unionist politician once had an illuminating discussion with a Catholic Unionist voter. The voter explained that most of his Catholic colleagues agreed that they did not want a united Ireland but that despite this they continued to vote for nationalist candidates. It seemed that they voted the way they did for reasons of communal solidarity.

[Question answered.]



Although the overwhelming evidence is that Ulster’s people do not wish to be part of a united Ireland for many Nationalists this counts for little. They employ a number of bogus arguments to demand that Ulster’s people should be ignored.

One of the favourite claims is that Northern Ireland was carved out of the historic nine county province of Ulster so as to ensure a Protestant and hence a Unionist majority so that Britain could hang on to a bit of Ireland and frustrate the ambitions of Irish nationalists.

This argument is nonsense. The government of the day was not guided by colonial considerations but by the principle of self-determination by which the majority decides.

It is worth dwelling on the exact meaning of the expression “self-determination”. Sinn Féin/IRA talk about “self-determination for the people of Ireland”. This is typical of the way they twist words so that they mean what they want them to mean. Why Ireland? Why not take the British Isles as a whole? The description of the island of Ireland as if it were one political unit is entirely arbitrary. Anyway, if the people of London have no right to a say in the affairs of Limerick, as nationalists and republicans claim, then what right do the people of Limerick have to have a say in the affairs of Lisburn, Lurgan or Londonderry? The people of Limerick do have a right to a say in the affairs of the people of Letterkenny for the same reason that the people of London have a right to a say in the affairs of Limavady – because the people of Limavady, have, at successive general elections, elected representatives who are content to be governed in this way.

[The whole principle of self-determination is that it is the people who decide the borders.]

The nine-county argument assumes that Britain wanted to hang on to Ireland. Nothing could be further from the truth. In three Home Rule Bills, from 1886 to 1914, the government sought to dispose of the whole of Ireland in one go. Even in the Treaty of 1921 the British government imposed upon the Unionists both the separate parliament at Stormont and a mechanism by which North and South could join together. Stormont was intended as a staging post to a united Ireland.

[Actually, Stormont was part of the 1920 Government of Ireland Act.]

Third, the historic nine-county Ulster is no such thing [Aargh!]. Ulster’s boundaries were always flexible. The nine-county Ulster was drawn up by a Welshman, John Davies, for no better reason than it helped to divide Ireland into four roughly equal provinces. At no point did the province have any governmental significance. The only occasion when the nine-county Ulster is or has ever been treated as a distinct unit is for inter-provincial sporting events.

[Can I really be sure about Davies’s intentions? Can I really be sure of his Welshness? there’s no mention of it in his Wikipedia page. No mention of Ulster’s boundaries either.]

There are other nationalist claims that do not stand up to examination. “Ireland should be reunited” is one of them. Re-united? When was it united before? Brian Boru was the only man ever to have commanded all Irishmen, but even he was only the leader of a number of factions, who, had they not formed an alliance to fight the Vikings would as likely as not have been fighting each other. He was the Eisenhower of his day – the leader of a military coalition – but no one has ever suggested that the wartime alliance gave the United States some kind of jurisdiction over Britain. The only time that there has ever been a united Ireland has been under the British crown.

