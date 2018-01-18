Darkest Hour – film review

Last night I went with the Sage of Kettering to see Darkest Hour, based on the events around Churchill becoming Prime Minister as Germany destroys Western Europe. Overall, I would say that it is an excellent film, but with a certain flaw, perhaps a sacrifice to dramatic licence. The actor playing Churchill has done a good job of conveying the man and his quirks.
The film starts with an obviously ill Chamberlain yielding power, in the face of challenges from Attlee, the Labour Leader of the Opposition. The film seems to try to cast Lord Halifax, till then Chamberlain’s ‘sidekick’ as a villain scheming for power. Whilst any politician may well in his heart lust for power, and obviously deny any overt ambitions, Halifax does come across as a bit of a ‘villain’, who is manoeuvring for Churchill’s fall. It may be that he was simply terrified of another war (having been through the Great War and seen action) and lacked the stomach for another, i.e. he had the UK’s best interests at heart in his wrongful head. However, Churchill kisses hands with George VI, a frosty relationship going back to issues over Gallipoli and the Abdication crisis, with Halifax a personal friend of the King. The Conservative Party loath Churchill, Labour and the Liberals support him (perhaps looking forward to taking over the government in a National Coalition, and getting if not always their people, their policies in place for what turns out to be at least the next 80 years).
The situation in Europe deteriorates, and Churchill tries to make rally the French, as he grapples with the demands of office and others try to get used to his chaotic working style. Churchill is alarmed to find that the French have no ‘plan B’ should they fail to contain the Wehrmacht to their North West regions, and the situation worsens. Along with the disasters in France, Churchill’s situation weakens as those seeking a negotiated peace urge their case, with Halifax and Chamberlain (now revealed to have terminal cancer) planning to resign. Overtures are made by Halifax to Italy for Mussolini to help with some form of negotiated peace, but this comes to naught. The King goes to see Churchill, after considering leaving for Canada, and the two become mutually-supportive.
The film gives Churchill a chance to point out that Gallipoli might have worked but for delay in its implementation (he blames the Admirals only, not the Generals as well), and Roosevelt and Churchill have a chat, Churchill in an artfully concealed phone box. The gist of it is that the UK is on its own (at this point) the Neutrality Act ties Roosevelt’s hands, but by a ruse some fighters that Britain has paid for can be got to Canada.
The film takes a bit of a liberty with Churchill suddenly taking the Underground train in a surprisingly long one-stop journey and meeting ordinary people (with a bit of inclusive casting, which shows the common heritage amongst the English-speaking peoples). He finds the ordinary people are willing to fight, and this fortifies him to carry on and abandon defeatist thoughts. This almost breaks the Fourth Wall and I found it spoils the film a bit, it could have been done better. Also, there is no indication of the Communist sabotage of the Allied war effort either in France or in the UK.
Churchill goes to the full Cabinet and rallies support for resistance, the gist of his speech being that a noble end is better than surrender, and the consensus is that any peace would be under Mosleyites.
Matters come to a head with the encirclement of British and French forces around Dunkirk, with a smaller force in Calais sacrificed to buy time for Operation Dynamo, the evacuation. Brigadier Nicholson and his unit in Calais are shown, been told by telegram that they are to stand to the last, a heroic footnote that the film rightly notes. With Dynamo underway, Churchill rallies the House of Commons with another speech, and Chamberlain signals his support (as Leader of the Conservative Party), cementing Churchill’s position, Halifax looks on from the gallery in despair.
The film is not without humour. It rehashes a few of Churchill’s old jokes, and his constant drinking is a running theme, with booze at breakfast. Asked by the King how he manages to drink throughout the day, Churchill replies ‘Practice!‘. The end notes also apologise for depicting smoking, necessary for accuracy, but it grossly under-depicits the extent of smoking.
Having seen the film Dunkirk last year, I would say that this is a far better film, it tells the story of the wider context, it does not have a jarring switch in narrative and has hardly any CGI, which is only used to show the streams of refugees and the odd aerial attack.
It was noteworthy that a couple of Lefties were in our viewing, and at the end they moaned loudly about the film being patriotic (can there be higher praise with faint damnation?), and made parallels about Brexit. It is hard not to see the parallels with the Mrs May’s lamentable efforts at ‘negotiation’, but remember that Halifax today would not be a Remoaner, but a cautious Leaver. The Remoaners would be the Mosleyites, whose only changes have been in label and a different emphasis on race in politics eager for the UK to be subordinate to a foreign power hostile to our laws and customs, with some form of economic dirigisme in place.
And it still strikes me as remarkable that the Queen’s first Britannic Prime Minister was Churchill, and look at her last 5.
UPDATE:
I have found the Sage’s commentary on Lord Halifax in this very parish, from 2003. Halifax, the Holy Fool.
And it still strikes me as remarkable that the Queen’s first Britannic Prime Minister was Churchill, and look at her last 5.
I should say the main point of democracy and limited government is to allow the country to survive morally weak, contemptible, foolish or corrupt leaders. Dictatorships work fine with morally strong, admirable, wise and honest leaders. But you want the insurance of limited government for the much higher probability that you’re going to get a fool or a knave. Or a knavish fool.
Seriously? 🙄
I enjoyed the scene in the Tube, good to see the British showing their Hearts of Oak
“The Remoaners would be the Mosleyites”
One would have to perform some serious mental gymnastics to come to this conclusion, especially when Jews voted 2-1 to remain.
As for the film I will probably see it if only because Gary Oldman is one of the best actors of his generation.
Not really, may I venture that you appear to misapprehend my take on the ‘Remaoners’ vs. the ‘Remainers’, the former being those who wish the UK to remain subject to the EU, regardless of the vote, whereas Remainers would simply wish it so, but respect the referendum outcome.
I have already pointed out that they have a different emphasis on race (as compared to the Mosleyites), so perhaps if you did a bit of a work-out beforehand, the gymnastics would come more easily. The fundamental approach to economics isn’t that different.
The point is that some compared Halifax to one who would subjugate the UK to a foreign power willingly, as against those who wished to parley surrender for fear of a worse outcome. I think better of Halifax having seem him somewhat hard-done-by in the film, which I would accept might have been a necessary dramatic device.
Quite how you know how Jews voted is a mystery to me, I thought it was a secret vote, and I don’t see how it is relevant. And if you conclude from this review that I am calling Remoaners ‘Mosleyites’, well your thought process is more ductile than gold or chewing gum. I am simply pointing out that Halifax et. al. at least had the UK’s best interests at heart, whereas I would put Remoaners as having the same hostility to the UK as Mosleyites, eager to see the country subjugated to foreign interests, perhaps because they despise their countrymen more than any foreign power. They have the same disrespect for their fellow countrymen.
I was not aware of Mr Oldman before this film, he does a good job, you would probably like the film if you like him.
“The end notes also apologise for depicting smoking”
That alone proves that the kind of spirit depicted in the film is dead, to be found only in a museum, stuffed. Very dispiriting.
Apples and oranges – I’d say that the two films are complementary. Cinematically both are superb, and so are must-see for both reasons.
The end notes also apologise for depicting smoking
A film about standing up to Hitler apologises for depicting smoking? Good job previous generations weren’t as wet at the current ones.
I can see that most of you aren’t credits-sitter-throughers like me. The statement about the depiction of smoking and tobacco products is standard boilerplate these days. I personally don’t attach any particular significance to it.
Indeed, Brian. Similarly, no Nazis were harmed in the making of the film.
When civilised people agree to talks with beasts they, the civilised, have already lost – this Winston Churchill knew.
People who think that war is optional “we can stay out of the war” or that peace talks with tyranny can have any other outcome than defeat, are mistaken.
The United Kingdom could not have survived with a Europe united under a hostile power – not in relation to the 2nd World War and not in relation to the 1st World War. Indeed it was the SECOND World War where Germany had a figleaf excuse “this area of Poland used to be part of Germany”. In 1914 Germany had no figleaf, its plan was to take over areas of Russia and France that had NEVER been part of Germany – and to dominate what was left. People who think the United Kingdom could have stayed out of this and kept our independence are wrong.
In 1940 Halifax still thought that some sort of agreement might possibly be made with Mr Hitler – and YES Mr Hitler would have offered “good terms”. That is exactly what Winston Churhill feared and he was right to do so – as Hitler (like Muhammed – whom he admired) did not regard his sworn word as binding, and this moral relativism and historicism was not an invention of Mr Hitler’s – it was dominant in German academic and political circles long before 1914.
To negotiate with people who do not regard their sworn word as binding, is madness.
One might as well negotiate with Marxists (“Paris Peace Accords”) or Islamists.
It can only be better than “Dunkirk”: the most disappointing film I’ve seen for ages. While some of its vignettes were well done, overall its low-budget feel completely failed to give any idea of the scale of the disaster and the “success” which emerged from it.
I think that the message was that they were a bit butt-hurt when Churchill got in. 🙂
And there is an odd echo of Downfall when Churchill throws everyone out of a War Cabinet/top brass meeting and calls in Halifax and Chamberlain for a private discussion, very unlike the much-parodied scene. Smoking was, of course, one of the running gags in Downfall, as shown in this clip (about an Indian Call Centre) at 26′.
I think the point being made was after the War, Sir Oswald Mosley became quite an enthusiastic supporter of a united Europe. I think he thought it would be some sort of bulwark against Communism from the East, and Jewish financiers from the USA. Or some such.
Anyway, the point is, Sir Oswald was not perhaps the sort of right wing ultra-nationalist one might suppose. He would have been happy with an undemocratic pan-European state run by an elite, so it is easy to see why the “European Ideal” might have appealed to him.
I’d like to say that we can forget about the Mosley family now, except his ghastly son, the enthusiast for definitely non-Nazi themed spanking parties, is busy trying to muzzle the British press and curtail freedom of speech. Who knew he would end up so like his dear papa?