Samizdata quote of the day

· Russia · Slogans & Quotations

Are they really such idiots to poison you in a place where suspicions point only at them? It’s a good question. For now I can say one thing with certainty: the people in power in Russia are really quite stupid guys. It seems to you that in their actions you need to look for secret meaning or a rational purpose. But in fact they are just stupid, malicious and obsessed with money.

Alexei Navalny

July 29th, 2019 |

8 comments to Samizdata quote of the day

  • bob sykes
    July 29, 2019 at 10:34 pm

    Actually, the clues point directly at Britain’s chemical warfare facility t Porton Down and MI 5/6.

  • Alisa
    July 29, 2019 at 11:22 pm

    What is the point of poisoning a regime opponent without making it clear that it is the regime’s doing?
    Regardless, I don’t trust a word Navalny says anyway.

  • Towering Barbarian
    July 30, 2019 at 1:24 am

    ” For now I can say one thing with certainty: the people in power in Russia are really quite stupid guys. It seems to you that in their actions you need to look for secret meaning or a rational purpose. But in fact they are just stupid, malicious and obsessed with money.”

    My response: A lot like American leftists then. 😛

  • Eric
    July 30, 2019 at 7:36 am

    Idiots? What concrete price did the Russian government pay for the Litvinenko assassination? Who are the real idiots in this story?

  • Perry de Havilland (London)
    July 30, 2019 at 10:22 am

    Bob Sykes thinks the British intelligence services poisoned a Russian political prisoner whilst he was in a Russian jail. Never change, Bob 😆

  • pst314
    July 30, 2019 at 11:08 am

    Perry: Well, Lyndon LaRouche tells us that the British Royal Family is running drugs… 😀

  • Alsadius
    July 30, 2019 at 11:44 am

    Why exactly would Russia want it kept secret? If you can’t dissuade other people from becoming dissidents, why bother? It’s not like any opposition leader will ever be allowed to win an election anyway – keeping people to afraid to speak out is the whole point.

  • Rob
    July 30, 2019 at 12:08 pm

    It’s as much about sending a message as the act itself.

