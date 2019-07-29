|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
Are they really such idiots to poison you in a place where suspicions point only at them? It’s a good question. For now I can say one thing with certainty: the people in power in Russia are really quite stupid guys. It seems to you that in their actions you need to look for secret meaning or a rational purpose. But in fact they are just stupid, malicious and obsessed with money.
– Alexei Navalny
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Actually, the clues point directly at Britain’s chemical warfare facility t Porton Down and MI 5/6.
What is the point of poisoning a regime opponent without making it clear that it is the regime’s doing?
Regardless, I don’t trust a word Navalny says anyway.
” For now I can say one thing with certainty: the people in power in Russia are really quite stupid guys. It seems to you that in their actions you need to look for secret meaning or a rational purpose. But in fact they are just stupid, malicious and obsessed with money.”
My response: A lot like American leftists then. 😛
Idiots? What concrete price did the Russian government pay for the Litvinenko assassination? Who are the real idiots in this story?
Bob Sykes thinks the British intelligence services poisoned a Russian political prisoner whilst he was in a Russian jail. Never change, Bob 😆
Perry: Well, Lyndon LaRouche tells us that the British Royal Family is running drugs… 😀
Why exactly would Russia want it kept secret? If you can’t dissuade other people from becoming dissidents, why bother? It’s not like any opposition leader will ever be allowed to win an election anyway – keeping people to afraid to speak out is the whole point.
It’s as much about sending a message as the act itself.