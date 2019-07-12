I have a friend, let’s call her Karen. Karen bootstrapped several Portland businesses, including a coffee shop. She walks in one day and the barista, who is trans, says she had a man come in earlier wearing a MAGA cap and is she obliged to serve people like him? Karen asks, did he say something to you? No, says the barista, but he’s a white supremacist. Karen tells her, first, you don’t know that, and second, you cannot discriminate based on the way someone is dressed. And that, Karen thinks, is that, but no, the barista relays the story to another barista we will call Jen, who goes onto Facebook and posts, “My boss Karen is a Nazi.” Karen learns of this while she is on vacation. She calls her manager and tells her to get Jen into the office. Jen may intuit as much, as when the manager says she needs to speak with her, Jen gets on the floor behind the espresso bar and curls into a fetal position. And you might think, if anyone should maybe not be in customer service, it’s Jen, but no, people prove sympathetic to her and the other barista’s fears and start an online inquisition and can Karen prove she is not a Nazi? And should she not be more concerned with the safety of her employees than some random Republican wanting a cup of coffee?
– Nancy Rommelmann, from ‘Portlandization: It can happen to a place near you‘
And, somehow, as American cities grow they acquire corrupt, graft-ridden, one-party Democratic governments and become simulcra of Chicago. Which is a reason that I live outside a town of 5,000 people. If I want to dine or go to the theater, the Big City is a short commute away.
If peace and prosperity go on for long enough the sheep come to believe that the sheepdogs are their oppressors and the wolves are mythical.
It’s important to also think about what happens when the story is told the other way round.
Presumably it’s obvious that the answer is the same. But does everybody think so?
If you can’t see that both stories are describing the same phenomenon (whichever side you support), then you’re probably part of the problem.
Calling your boss a Nazi is free speech, and firing people for personal political opinions expressed outside work is commonly regarded as a modern moral problem. On the other hand, if the coffee shop goes bust because of it, you can sympathise with the boss who wants to control what their employees say.
If you employ people in MAGA caps, and then insist that they let trans customers use the ladies, can you prove you’re not an SJW Nazi? Should you have to? Do you have a right to ask them to disregard all their personal political, moral, or religious beliefs and just serve the damned customers? Do we actually understand what problem we’re trying to address here?
And firing said employee is freedom of association 😉
Karen needs to ask her barista, “Does he have enough money to pay for the drink? If so, then yes, you’re required to sell him the drink and get his money.”
Because that’s how BUSINESS works.
Oh, and fire Jen for damaging the business.
And firing said employee is freedom of association
And if Jen calls her boss an Nazi, yet continues to work for her one must surely wonder about how honestly she believes it.
But “Nazi” is the new “bitch”, amirite?
(And FWIW, to NIV’s point, I fully support the right of coffee shops to refuse to sell coffee to MAGA hat wearers or male dress wearers as much as I support the right of bakers to refuse to sell wedding cakes to gay people, even though I disagree with all those choices. I think there should be commercial consequences for such choices, not legal ones.)
“And firing said employee is freedom of association.”
And so is organising a boycott of the shop, driving them into bankruptcy, because you’ve heard a rumour the owner is a racist Nazi. (Considers the Oberlin judgement…)
You should have a right to do it, but does that make it moral?
“And that, Karen thinks, is that, but no, the barista relays the story to another barista we will call Jen, who goes onto Facebook and posts, “My boss Karen is an SJW Nazi. Get Woke, Go Broke.””
That is not in any way remotely what “Get Woke Go Broke” means.
Get Woke Go Broke is the scenario where Karen panders to the staff’s nonsense and supports the first barista in refusing to serve someone.
In my experience, there are none so immoral as the self righteous.
Except that one seems common and the other entirely hypothetical.
The crybully is strong with this one (indeed, with both).
Nullius in Verba (July 12, 2019 at 4:02 pm), you are addressing your (hypothetical, as bobby b remarks above) scenario to the wrong audience. As a reply to Jen’s Facebook post, the analogy might conceivably do good – if it were not ruthlessly unfriended by Jen or removed as inappropriate by Facebook (but you may find you have been anticipated there, it being so obvious and all). By contrast, everyone here saw that analogy as fast as Karen did when she said “You cannot discriminate based on the way someone is dressed” to her trans employee whom, she presumably (vainly it would seem) hoped might then from those words be inspired to see a similar analogy.
These baristas who are blind to such analogies, are not “part of the problem” – they are the problem.
“But he’s a white supremisist.”
And? He’s a customer.
The cosmopolitan lament while leaving ashes for the locals.
Read the article.
An almost English sense of entitlement and lack of skin in the game.
Best to count the money and let the dead bury the dead, no?
Perhaps they can ship the newly homeless off in a ship that goes nowhere in particular.
Pro tip, if your children migrate more than is needed there may be reckonings down the line.
@Nullius in Verba
Bit of a false equivalence there:-
Original example: “did he say something to you? No, says the barista”
Your supposed equivalence: “wearing a dress and asking to be called ‘madam’”
It would be more equivalent if the customer in the first case did something like insisting that the barista agree with the MAGA agenda in some way, or priase Trump, etc., or if the barista in the second case assumed that the trannie was likely to expose themselves to a woman in the toilet, or something like that.
I have no view as to what you think is moral, but I think “Is it a good idea? Is it wise?” might be a better yardstick.
My view is I am with whichever side takes the position that Brownshirt street riots are not acceptable. To be honest, I think we are within sight of people starting to kill each other in a great many places where that was not the norm. We might not get there, but we are certainly within sight of it.
Well there does come a point where if the poor downtrodden locals are unwilling to capitalise on new opportunities blowing into town, it might be better to read what the tea leaves are saying and just take your cosmopolitan jobs and capital elsewhere, somewhere people don’t riot in the streets, and just leave the aggrieved to slide back into the 1970s on their dole money. There are generally a lot of places to choose from where other more enterprising souls, maybe even local ones, are keen to see you arrive so they can sell you overpriced artisanal goodies.
No. I know the author and she certainly has skin in the game. And speaking of locals, I am not convinced the sense of entitlement is coming from the people you think.
“Except that one seems common and the other entirely hypothetical.”
They’re both rarer than the political rhetoric would have your believe, but not unknown. There has been controversy over both the issue of ‘bathroom bills’ and people in MAGA caps.
“Nullius in Verba (July 12, 2019 at 4:02 pm), you are addressing your (hypothetical, as bobby b remarks above) scenario to the wrong audience.”
I would like to think so, but judging by the way everyone is leaping to make a distinction between the cases, perhaps not? If I was addressing the right audience, you’d all have said “Yes, of course.” 🙂
Thus, for example…
“Bit of a false equivalence there:- Original example: “did he say something to you? No, says the barista” Your supposed equivalence: “wearing a dress and asking to be called ‘madam’””
About half the population expect to be called ‘madam’, and nobody thinks that’s unreasonable or harmful behaviour. If you’re working in a shop, you’re expected/required to be polite to the customers, period. All of the customers.
But while an instruction/exhortation to “Make America Great Again” from a customer is OK, “Please Call me Madam” is somehow totally different and justifies a refusal to serve a customer?
The point of the story is that the people demanding tolerance for those they agree with are frequently extremely intolerant of those they disagree with, and as has been said, totally blind to the analogy. Because “that’s different”. And this leads to a big problem with stories like this. When politics and liberty are aligned, people are more likely to side with liberty, but then they usually misunderstand the point of the story, thinking it’s all about the politics. ‘Oh, it’s only those nasty political enemies of ours who are being authoritarian’. But when you tell the story with politics and liberty opposed, then all the excuses come out. Like proposing it was “hypothetical” that an LGBT customer might ever be refused service because of what they are (Ha!), or that the issue is that they placed unreasonable demands on you by asking you as a shopkeeper to be polite to people you don’t like and don’t agree with.
But like I said, if you can’t see that both stories are describing the same phenomenon (whichever side you support), then you’re probably part of the problem. And most people can’t. Politicians are always so authoritarian because they’re seeking the support of voters who are – you can’t fix governments without first fixing the people.
“My view is I am with whichever side takes the position that Brownshirt street riots are not acceptable. To be honest, I think we are within sight of people starting to kill each other in a great many places where that was not the norm. We might not get there, but we are certainly within sight of it.”
And we’re just past the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Inn riots, on a very similar subject. Yes, it can happen. I just don’t think it’s anything new.