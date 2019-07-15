Games and money

The BBC is breathlessly reporting cases of parents whose bank accounts have been cleared out by their children playing games with in-game purchases.
We are technically savvy but didn’t think to put a password on and my son, who was 12, ended up spending around £700.
It was on his own phone and he managed to download Clash of Clans through a Google Play account, enter his own children’s bank card details and buy lots of in-game items.
It is possible to prevent this. My own children often ask to buy in-game items, which tells me I have somewhat succeeded in training them to ask first. Steam has a PIN code that only I know. The iPad requires my fingerprint before it will take money. And Google Play is set up to require a password. So far, so good.
I installed Mini Golf King on my phone for my son who is five. He knows he’s not allowed to spend money in games, yet this game successfully tricked him into spending £300 on in-app purchases.
[…]
People will say “well, you should be supervising him”. I was! I was in the room.
But the game is a children’s game, rated PEGI 3 [suitable for players aged three and above].
I would allow him to watch a U-rated film and I assumed PEGI 3 games were safe to play with casual supervision.
Now things are getting tricky: user interfaces are hard to get right even when you are trying not to confuse people. I can remember a handful of occasions where I have done something daft with a computer, have been met with no sympathy at all from support staff, but objected that the problem is that the user interface was misleading. There are worthy complaints here.
Now politicians are taking an interest. There is always this instinctive call: The Government should Do Something! I do not see the need. Complain instead to marketplace. Google Play, the Apple App Store and Steam are in a position to enforce user interface standards and they can probably do better with default settings, spending limits, and better-designed family accounts.
As a parent, I think the answer is, don’t give kids “freemium” games. They either play games you pay for one upfront or no games at all……
Contracts with minors in England are not enforceable unless they are for ‘necessaries’, items such as food and clothing. So a 5-year old spending £300 is not a ‘necessary’ and the contract is void, the money is returnable. The law is there already. Stops a kid at an auction bidding for a Vermeer. And with a 5-year old, there’s clearly no ‘consensus ad idem’, a further blow to contractual capacity.
“The iPad requires my fingerprint before it will take money. “
Kid finds way to get hold of father’s finger….
Also, stick to chess, draughts and snakes and ladders, as age appropriate.
‘We are technically savvy…’
Clearly not savvy at all, about anything.
Thank you Mr Ed – my initial response was going to be to ask whether an existing law would already cover it (my sense is that most regulations are redundant)
And totally supportive of not giving them access to freemium games. In the opposite direction, I’m “tech support” for my mum and her boyfriend (both 70+), and am very strict that he mustn’t install anything with in-app transactions (age appropriate enough, it tends to be gin rummy and such like) – I don’t trust the developers to make it clear and easy for them to understand that they’re about to spend money.
But, sure, let’s get government involved. I’m positive that regulation will hit EA et al harder than smaller companies, and not act as a barrier to entry, amiright?
enter his own children’s bank card details and buy lots of in-game items.
Well, you trusted him with his own bank account, and he chose to spend the money on what he wanted. If you disapprove, don’t give him his own bank account and access to it.
Yeah, sorry dear – you’re not. The sad fact is that except for a small slice of the population who are (roughly)between the ages of 40 and 55 the general population is utterly technically illiterate except for that portion whose career is maintaining that tech.
Mr Ed
July 15, 2019 at 10:17 am
The contract isn’t with the minor.
“the general population is utterly technically illiterate except for that portion whose career is maintaining that tech”
I think you’re probably right. Quite possibly, no amount of making it really obvious that you’re dealing with something that could be expensive will wake people up.
But playing devil’s advocate here: you sell someone a box, you put in the small print that if they perform action A it will cost them money. Then you make it so that performing action A is easy to do by mistake. I think there is a legitimate complaint that could be made. Probably it is covered by existing law, too, but I suspect reasonable people can disagree about whether any given transaction was accidental. It’s not out of the question that software user interfaces don’t fit neatly into existing law. A lot of this is probably untested.
In practice I would hope that word gets around and people stop buying the box and that more honest business models win out.
“Kid finds way to get hold of father’s finger” It is a bit of a worry, Mr Ed. They can be awfully resourceful.
Agammamon,
The minor picked up the device, and used it to enter into a contract. The minor is not the agent of the adult, but an inadvertent impersonator. The game is clearly aimed at minors, so the offeror must have had in mind that minors would be those using the game. There is the defence of ‘non est factum’ (it is not my deed) available to the adult in these circumstances.
OTOH, the game company may say ‘But you agreed to any use of this device being charged to your account, and we weren’t to know that you weren’t too dumb to stop a kid using it, even if he spent £700.’. To a purist, in common law, that is fine. As the law stands, including unfair contracts terms legislation, there is a lot in the way of the company seeking to keep that £700.
Rather tangential (polite way for ‘OT’), but bear with me: Alan Turing is to be the new ‘face’ on the £50 note, as a scientist (or STEM) bod.
Which rather neatly raises a new ‘Turing Test’:
Is that £50 note real or fake?
Of course for a scientist it should have been Fred Sanger, but what’s merit got to do with anything? If Bletchley Park shortened the war by 2 years, as has been claimed, how would Germany have withstood 21 months under nuclear attack?
“but didn’t think to put a password on and my son”
Really? You can set up an Apple/Android account without a password – I think not.
“user interfaces are hard to get right even when you are trying not to confuse people”
All Google Play apps (including games) say something like “includes in-app purchases” right below the Install button.
So in summary, the parent (a) set up the phone using their own account, (b) associated the account with a valid payment method, (c) allowed the payment method to bypass password/fingerprint authentication, (d) installed an app that knowingly included in-app purchases, and (e) gave this to a child.
It seems a bit of a stretch to believe that yet another protection mechanism is needed, at some point the owner of the phone must bear the responsibility. As a Software Engineer I play this game with business users every day, when you’ve put in enough protection there is only a PEBCAK condition remaining.
The first thing I tell anyone in my family who is not as computer literate is to never put a bank card details in the account in the first place.
Two things.
1)Anyone who runs a banking app on a fone needs their head examined. Yes it’s convenient. It’s also hackable. No-one, with any sense, even stores passwords on a device. W#hat’s the point of security f you’re going to circumvent it?
)And anyone gives a fone to a five year old to play with is criminally irresponsible.
“The iPad requires my fingerprint before it will take money.”
If you knew how easy it is to get round things like password & fingerprint protection, you wouldn’t.
Runcie B,
Thanks for the acronym, I prefer ‘PICNIC’, ‘problem in chair, not in computer’.
The thing is, if someone thinks that they need to be protected from their own stupidity, then they are smart enough not to need protection.
perdu en france: “Anyone who runs a banking app on a fone needs their head examined”. As of today I would argue that a properly updated iPhone running apps exclusively from the App Store is about the most secure personal computing device there is. It is much more likely that your laptop is infested with malware.
“If you knew how easy it is to get round things like password & fingerprint protection, you wouldn’t” — on an iPad? Bearing in mind my threat model is a small boy, not MI5. I think it is good enough.
Agreed – risk level low vs the convenience; and there’s many other measures (password management programs etc) to make yourself extra secure. We all make trade-offs of convenience vs security everyday – I’m probably at greater risk of getting sideswiped off the M25 every day (instead of taking the “safer” train and “inconveniently” doubling my commute) than being hacked.
I feel a lot of sympathy for some of the cases outlined in the article. Whilst of course they’ve selected the autistic kid and the disabled 22 year old in order to manipulate our emotions, I’m not heartless enough not to feel sympathy for those cases.
And it’s very easy for me to say “It says it has in-app purchases – lets check the 1 star reviews and see what people are saying” – I’m in the same place as Runcie, I see it as hygiene to check these things (I checked the Mini Golf King game out of curiousity, and swiftly concluded that the in-app purchases were sneaky at best) but I wouldn’t trust my mum’s other half to be paranoid enough to do so; he’s 70+ and will never be tech-savvy at this point (not something I judge him for, either).
So I don’t think it’s as easy as saying “Well, they should know better” – but I’m still very uncertain of the need for regulation!
It feels like an ideal case for social media, before we start talking regulation. My Facebook feed is full of parents warning each other about this kind of thing – which to me at least seems like a sensible, if not complete, solution.
This.
Same thing happened to my sister and her 13-year-old son. $1200 in gaming fees. Read your TOS.