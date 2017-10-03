Not quite an ‘homage to Catalonia’: making sense of the recent upheaval

Editor’s note: this was posted by commenter ‘Onkayaks’ under the article: “Only in Spain is a man’s mistress uglier than his wife”. As this has the virtue of being written by someone who has local knowledge, it seemed worth promoting to an article.
For the sake of disclosing my personal predilections, I ought to state that I am a Spaniard who was mostly schooled in Catalonia, and that I do not favour secession. Most of my friends do, though.
To Berenguer Alpicat: Catalans do have their own Romanic language, a wealth of cultural traditions, while a sizeable and vocal percentage but not yet and absolute majority, of the population supports independence. However, Catalonia has never been independent, neither as a nation state nor as feudal counties. The idea that “Catalans are different people” is true in the same sense that Geordies are known for drinking everyone under the table and for their amazing accent.
Regarding the police action against the poll stations, I must add that though I am not much a police person myself, the standards of Spain’s police forces for civility may be below the British one, but certainly they are Pollyanna if compared to France, Germany or Switzerland, and certainly Catalonia’s, whose local police has a dubious record of dead and injured detainees while under custody. Truth is the police action on the polling stations was hoped for, and scrupulously provoked by the Nationalists who relied -wisely- on their impact on foreign media. As for the number of people injured, one day after the events, just four are still in hospitals, while the rest have needed ambulatory medical assistance. Adding to that, a good number of the most blatant photos of injuries have proven false or doctored. I know however, first hand of a case of a friend of mine whose wife and son were harassed by police officers, and one of the car’s windows broken after they took a photo of a police patrol in the outskirts of Girona. My friend though, did not press charges as no one was injured, and the police officers excused themselves after the incident.
The reason of deploying anti-riot police yesterday —I believe they were grossly misused by the Home Office— was because for more than three years the Catalan Regional Government had announced its intention to secede from Spain after holding a vote in the region. It is true that they have asked repeatedly for an agreed plan for a referendum; it is also true however, that their offers amounted very much to: “We’ll hold a secession referendum, or we’ll hold a secession referendum”.
As for the real deal: taxes. Nationalist claim that Catalonia is overtaxed, and that it receives in return less than it pays to the Treasury. This is true. Basques on the contrary are not overtaxed as a territory as they keep a tax convention that is very favourable, and that the Catalan Nationalist rejected in the draft of the Constitution, or so I’ve read. However the point is that the Spanish tax system does not take into account the territory, but just wealth that is taxed progressively. This does not bode well for individuals making money in Catalonia, nor it does for wealthy chaps elsewhere in Spain. There have been endless op-eds about tax balances between Catalonia v. Spain, but most papers agree that if the odious effect of taxes is examined on territories, Madrid comes out far worse in Catalonia, and I have the feeling that the Balearic Islands are if we believe that places share our pangs and worries, experiencing the same problem.
Again on taxes: the Catalan Regional Government —the right term is Autonomous Community, but I’ll refer to it as Regional for the sake of clarity though I know how much the term regional offends Nationalist— leans on heavier taxes than the Government of Spain does, and that is saying a lot. Taking into consideration that the same enthusiastic approach to taxes is shared by the parties that endorse independence, and that Spain is so de-centralized a country that most of public spending is done by the regional governments, it is safe to say that the meme of a prosperous Catalonia deprived of their tax revenue by undeveloped Spaniards, is nothing but a sophism. In short it is individuals who are unfairly taxed at disproportionate rates, not territories, and if so, rural Catalonia is the one milking wealthy Barcelonans, and not Spain.
Yet, would the Nationalists had made the case for an independent country outside the EU with rule of law, reasonable taxes, a sensible degree of bank secrecy, I would have started polishing my Catalan, and considering a move since day one. Sadly, the project is wildly different.
To resume it my opinion, the case for independence in Catalonia rests not in History, nor in actual grievances, nor in a oppressed culture by Franco (which begs the questions of how then was possible that literary awards were hosted in Catalan right after the Civil War, and why it is not possible for schoolboys to study their curricula in Spanish language anywhere in Catalonia but in a few private schools), but in the perceived wrongs instilled by Nationalism, a longeur of what could have been in an imaginary country would they have been left alone, a desire that transcends patriotism as the abiding purpose of every Nationalist is to force their wishes on other people living in their territory, the passion to fulfil the duty to spread their own language to the detriment of rival languages, the urgent obsession to doctor History school books removing facts, and placing the focus of Geography in Catalonia.
In short, as much as I like Catalonia, I abhor Nationalism as backward. As a ending note, I leave this quotes from Orwell who knew and liked Catalonia well, and from a favourite Czech of mine, Ernest Gellner:
“Every nationalist is haunted by the belief that the past can be altered. He spends part of his time in a fantasy world in which things happen as they should.”
—George Orwell
“(Nationalism believes that) just as every girl should have a husband, preferably her own, so every culture must have its state, preferably its own.”
—Ernest Gellner
“Nationalism is not the awakening of nations to self-consciousness; it invents nations where they do not exist…”
—Ernest Gellner
Madrid can not just keep saying “we will not allow a vote” – there must be a free-and-fair vote (the vote on Sunday was a mess – although Madrid was mainly to blame for it being a mess) and Madrid must RESPECT THE RESULT OF THE VOTE.
Voting is not perfect – most certainly not. But violent suppression of the majority of people is worse.
This is NOT 1861 and the United States – no one can say “what about the black slaves – they did not get a vote on secession”.
Madrid can call a new vote if it wants to do that – but it can not just keep saying “we will not recognise any vote”.
Stephen Maturin, in O’Brian’s Aubrey/Maturin series, was an advocate of Catalonian independence over 200 years ago. I guess it’s been a thing for a long time, or was it O’Brian’s beliefs impressed onto his character?
This is the second argument I’ve seen from someone from Spain who is not Catalonian saying that Catalonia shouldn’t be independent. The other one basically said “because the people running the independence movement aren’t saints.” Neither argument is remotely persuasive. If anything, the two Spaniard’s arguments against Catalonian independence have served to convince me (as someone who wasn’t aware of the issue before the recent vote-related oppression) that if that’s the best they can do there really isn’t any good reason why Catalonia _shouldn’t_ be independent.
Whilst Catalonia has not been independent, it should be pointed out that the Kingdom of Aragon was one of the two constituents of modern Spain (with Castille – no idea what happened to Navarre to end up in there), and that Catalonia was the bulk of the territory and population of this kingdom. So it is disingenious to say that there has been no Catalan independence – akin to claiming there has never been Welsh independence because there was no Welsh kingdom (despite the fact a number of kingdoms existed in the territory that is now Wales).
And the Catalans were in the Frankish empire, whilst the other Spanish groups were not, so there is another clear distinction there.
It is also all irrelevant – if people wish to self-determine to be a Catalan state, or a state of Girona, or a state of that nice row of houses you can see as you land at Girona airport, that should be up to them. History does not provide all the answers. I might doubt the referendum just held proves that desire.
Hi Darrell,
Maturin is a good character, and an ardent Catalan Nationalist in Patrick O’Brian’s books. However, such explicit Nationalism is anachronistic at the time of the book series (Master and Commander, the first book, opens in 1800), and as far as I know, the first indisputable records of Catalan Nationalism date to 1879, which makes sense as Nationalism is an offspring of German Romanticism, and the 1848 revolutions.
Thanks for the reply, Onkayaks. Yes, I saw the time of the beginning of Catalan independence movement while reading around; that’s what made me wonder about O’Brian’s own feelings on the matter being shown through his character’s.
I also note the fun argument that the nationalists set up the Spanish police to be violent. Amazing bit of planning that, but didn’t it sort of depend on the Spanish police acting in a certain way which you would kind of hope a police force would not react in when faced with non-violent protest. It would have made the nationalists look like the thugs. But as the police seemed unable to act in a proportionate manner (only four people not involved in a crime still in hospital, with others with injuries treated at the scence is definetly still not proportionate), then we have to ask did the nationalists have to set them up to act like this, or did they just act like this anyway, regardless of what the nationalists planned.
And the paragraphs on taxes are seriously flawed. Firstly, I would point out in the same thread I mentioned taxes and specifically said Madrid was likely to be a bigger net contributor to the tax take than Catalonia – it is the financial centre and capital after all. So to pick this out as the comparator (along with the Balaerics, where the tax take depends on a relatively small number of wealthy residents, which is probably not seen as unfair in the same way) is a bit disingenious. The other seventeen regions in Spain though are definetly poorer, and there is no doubt that wealth flows from Catalonia to these other areas (as it does from Madrid, and apparently the Balaerics). There is no problem with this within a state, but it is a rational objection to being in a state.
Secondly, the flow of wealth from Catalonia is separate from the fact that Catalonia tends towards high taxation. Yes, the region is probably the major cause of taxation on Catalans, but a non-negligible share of the tax raised does go to other regions and the central government. The Catalans have selected to have high taxation anyway, which is their democratic right (they seem to tend to vote left), but the proportion of their tax this causes to be locally spent is only relevant if the argument is about the whole tax take, not just the taxes transferred out of Catalonia, which is not the way I have seen it expressed.
Watchman wrote:
“… Catalonia was the bulk of the territory and population of this kingdom (Aragon). So it is disingenious to say that there has been no Catalan independence – akin to claiming there has never been Welsh independence because there was no Welsh kingdom (despite the fact a number of kingdoms existed in the territory that is now Wales).
And the Catalans were in the Frankish empire, whilst the other Spanish groups were not, so there is another clear distinction there.”
Hi Watchman,
I am not a History buff, but the Catalan counties were tiny in comparison with the rest of the Kingdom of Aragon. As for relative population, I have not the data at hand but perhaps Catalans were not a majority as they suffered a demographic crisis, stagnation and economic decline from the mid-14th century to the 16th century.
Regarding the Kingdom of Navarre, it was not included in the dinastic union of Aragon and Castille. Iberian Navarre was conquered by Ferdinand de Aragon in 1524, while the territories of Navarre north of the Pyrenees fell in 1528.
Finally, the Catalan counties were indeed vassals for a time to the Frankish Empire, but so were Northern swathes of Aragon, Navarra, and the Basques to name a few.
In short, History is fascinating but it does not make any of us very unique edelweisses.
“Yet, would the Nationalists had made the case for an independent country outside the EU with rule of law, reasonable taxes, a sensible degree of bank secrecy, I would have started polishing my Catalan, and considering a move since day one. Sadly, the project is wildly different.”
I felt much the same about Scotland. It’s easy to say that the libertarian position should always be to support the fragmentation of government wherever possible, but that doesn’t take into consideration the possibility that people might wish to create a new state in order to increase and centralize its power.
Mr. Ed said it very well in the other thread:
“… the perceived wrongs instilled by Nationalism, a longeur of what could have been in an imaginary country would they have been left alone, a desire that transcends patriotism as the abiding purpose of every Nationalist is to force their wishes on other people living in their territory, the passion to fulfil the duty to spread their own language to the detriment of rival languages, the urgent obsession to doctor History school books removing facts, and placing the focus of Geography in Catalonia.”
Oh, yes. That all sounds very familiar. I didn’t know the Gellner quote, but it articulates something I realised a long time ago. And luckylucky, you miss the point. The Scotland the SNP are trying to create is a nation I simply don’t recognise as my own; its “traditions” are not mine, its “language” (hah!) is not mine, its history is invented. They’re creating difference where there is none, and conflict for the sake of it. And it’s all in the name of control.
“I also note the fun argument that the nationalists set up the Spanish police to be violent.”
Set up? No. Hoped they would be. And yes, it was provocation. They broke the law. It may be a bad law, but they were repeatedly advised against this course of action by their own lawyers. They knew what they were doing, and presumably knew what the response would be. Again, as I said in the other thread, neither side comes out of this as the good guys; by being stupidly heavy-handed, the Spanish government played right into their hands.
“It seems a dreadful indignity to have a soul controlled by geography.” – George Santayana.
@ Paul Marks: “Madrid can not just keep saying ‘we will not allow a vote’ . . . .”
Of course it can. And it properly should. It’s analogous to California deciding to hold a referendum on leaving the United States. Much as I might desire such to occur, the US isn’t going to permit it to happen. (Some of us tried that once, remember? The outcome was less than ideal.) Why would any nation agree to that? The recent Scottish referendum was a true aberration, unprecedented (as far as I know) in the history of nations. A region secedes from a nation only by force, not by plebiscite.
It really should be the norm.
The unmaking of Czechoslovakia?
@Laird wrote, October 3, 2017 at 4:46 pm:
Well, that certainly seems to be a repeated lesson of history, thus the Scottish referendum would indeed seem to have been a distinct anomaly.
Some people (not me, you understand) might say that the Catalonians may need to be taught the lesson again, possibly having forgotten the lesson initially driven home when Franco personally requested of the Germans and Italians the aerial Bombing of Guernica in 1937 (thus opening the way to the capture of Bilbao and his victory in northern Spain), but I couldn’t possibly comment.
Onkayaks,
Bugger – risk of doing things from memory. You’re right about Aragon – I forgot about the crown lands. Thanks for the Navarre info.
As to the Frankish stuff, whilst some of northern Aragon might have been technically Frankish, the Basques never were (after Roncevalles they seem to have been left alone in return for vague gestures of respect). The area that became Navare probably was but has no useful history I can see (which might be significant considering the Carolingians tended to leave a literate society behind – the Catalans produced thousands of documents from this period.
Catalonia was conceptually part of the Frankish Empire, and French kingdom, long after it was really independent – they were using the names of the French kings for authority (and possibly coinage) into the tenth century.
But this is all five hundred or a thousand years ago. It is pretty irrelevant to modern identity-based nationalism to be honest, since you can create that from any mix of truth and falsehood (and worse, Mel Gibson movies) that you wish.
Sam Duncan,
I suspect that a conflict between centrists and nationalists is pretty much every freedom-loving individualist’s idea of a clash of two evils. But in this one I have to favour the side that did not use paramilitary force, even if only mildly, as the rule of law here is questionable. Still, the nationalists here are only preferable because their actions have so far been more restrained.
Laird,
I still reckon South Carolina should try again. Third time lucky and all that… Seriously though, why would we expect a democratic, liberal (this might rule out the federal government) nation to not allow a section of the population to leave if they wish to do so. Your logic suggests the EU (which is effectively a super-nation) should not have let the UK leave after all. Just because in the past people were less perfect does not mean we cannot strive for perfection today remember.
Just a note from someone who has lived in Catalonia 25 years. The independence movement here did not start as a grassroots movement. Sure, there were a lot of Catalans that grumbled about Madrid and favored separation but there wasn’t a groundswell about it. Instead opportunistic regional politicians decided to push the idea big time a while back and, yes, it picked up support but the real impetus was due to Madrid’s intransigence to even address complaints (real or imagined) and its increasingly strong-arm tactics. As a result, separatism was embraced by ever increasing number of Catalans.
FWIW, I’m not in favor of independence but believed the referendum should have been allowed.
Of course today, 27 years ago, German unity was once again achieved, with the unloved East Germany being adsorbed back into the newest ‘Reich’, bringing back in with it the political toxic bacillus of Merkel. Unity is not always good, and the more toxic strains of thought in a country, the less likely that the sickly patient freedom will survive.
Perry de Havilland wrote:
Thank you for pointing it out, Perry. The dissolution of Czechoslovaquia is an example that I think about now and then. Regardless of the differences from Spain, here the Czechs —the Nationalists who promoted a sort of Austro-Slavism to protect the Slavic speaking peoples of Central Europe against Russian and German threats— agreed in 1992 to part ways dissolving a Czechoslovaquia created in 1918 by joining were Czech-speaking and industrial, Bohemia and Moravia, before under Austrian rule, with the agrarian Slovakia, before part of Hungary.
To top it all the agreement was signed in Villa Tugendhat in Černá Pole, Brno, a house designed Mies van del Rohe for a Jewish family whose son died in the Holocaust, that had been seized by the Gestapo in 1939, and that in 1945 served as quarters and stables for the cavalry regiment of Marshal Malinovský.
“Bombing of Guernica in 1937”
Guernica is in Basque country, not Catalonia.
In my opinion there was no Spanish oppression in Catalonia, or not much or bad oppression. There was really no urgent or big reason for this unilateral Catalan movement. There was no good reason to ignore the Constitution and start a rebellion.
Catalonia has a regional government of their own and enjoy wide authority and autonomy.
The central government in Madrid is weak and hapless.
It seems the local politicians choose to stoke the fires of Nationalism and conflict for personal gain. The matter of secession is always delicate, has many facets, and should not be embarked on lightly.
In short: I blame the hotheads in Catalonia.
Onkayaks, you are a mine of trivia, and believe me that is a compliment 😉
Actually, the Federalists said something rather different. They were Federalists – wanting much power in the states but also a central federal government – because they believed that larger polities were less likely to succumb to mobs and moods than smaller ones. Bigoted extremism might become fashionable in one state, so that 50% (or 45%) could tyrannise ‘democratically’ over the rest, but the same bigoted extremism was less likely to conquer a narrow majority or aggressive-plurality in many states at ones. Thus the US could avoid the fates of historical democracies, which had tended to be “short in their lives and violent in their deaths”.
So ‘fragmentation’ in the sense of separation-of-powers, yes, but ‘fragmentation’ in the sense of secession, no.
unprecedented (as far as I know) in the history of nations.
The unmaking of Czechoslovakia?
Hell’s teeth. The last word to describe Czecho-Slovakia is ‘nation’.
Perhaps this Catalan movement is not “Nationalism”. but actually anti-nationalism.
In the latter section Demotic Life and Times of Part IV, of his epic work, From Dawn to Decadence (2000), Jacques Barzun seems to designate these movements in the course of Western Civilization more properly as SEPARATISM, part of its fragmenting and “DECADENCE.”
But, of course, those kinds of considerations are for the serious and not necessary for formation and expressions of opinions.
@Niall Kilmartin:
From your reading you are also aware the that the “mercantile” Federalists of New England were the first to propose secession whilst out of sufficient national political power.
Of course it was a nation: the fact it was easy to undo is beside the point.
Singapore left Malaysia pretty much peaceably, not so much a secession as a Constitutional kick up the arse from Malaysia in the direction of the door, and what a happy divorce it has proved to be. Put ‘EU’ in for ‘Malaysia’ and ‘the UK’ for ‘Singapore’ and you might have a plan.
An argument that Catalonia has never been independent is not so much an argument as a statement of fact. Greenland has never had outdoor banana forests during its current geological existence, but that is no argument against it being independent either, it is simply not a relevant consideration. Ireland had only been united under the British Crown, but that was no argument in 1921, still less now, against Irish independence, or the Unionist province’s re-admission to the UK when the Free State was formed.
The argument for Spain to prevail appears to be that in 1978 a Constitution was adopted in a referendum whereby the nation was described as being in ‘indissoluble unity’. Therefore, the Spanish State has a duty to put down any attempt to avoid that prescription. This will last until the Sun burns us out, regardless of the wishes of the people, the economic state of the nation, or any other consideration because of one decision on one day in 1978, pending an amendment to that same Constitution which Catalonia by itself cannot achieve. Spain thus aspires to outlive the 1,000 Reich and the Soviet Union or any other chiliastic Empire. That is not a good starting point, but the current political landscape in Catalonia does not augur for a good end point either.
Why can’t Catalonia ‘secede’ by forming a loose union with Andorra (and adopting their tax rates, and pre-1960 social programmes)? This would allow Spain to claim that it still rules, through the Bishop of Urgell as a Co-Prince, and save a lot of face all round.
I fear that the Catalan nationalists would go for Andorra in a way that the French Revolutionaries did not, they seem to have forgotten to set about it and it was only partially messed about with in the Napoleonic Wars. It was also, so I’m told, at war with Imperial Germany until 1958, having been left out of the Versailles Treaty.
What Mr Ed said in the main.
Can we not view this through a libertarian and geographical lens?
If a group of people assert and subscribe to a common culture and can maintain some sort of quasi-geographical coherence should we be not supporting their right to self-determination/independence?
Or have I misunderstood most of this stuff at Samizdata?
To be more precise, is this not the question i.e. do the conditions of subscription to a common (sub)culture apply (I’m assuming that geographical coherence is a no-brainer.
Bring on the Diamond Age!
This is where I get lost. No dog in this fight, but this argument seems facile.
Spain – the people of Spain, including the people of Catalonia, by something like 90% – voted via supermajority to enact their Constitution. That Constitution contains many provisions, including one that directly impacts on secession.
Your paragraph from above makes it sound like everybody just missed that provision back in 1978. Oops, didn’t mean it, didn’t know we were voting for that. Never mind.
I think you’re over-valuing, or maybe misapplying, this concept of a democratic vote. Some agreements entered into cannot be undone simply because one party votes – decides – to end it. We value simple contracts more highly than that – how can a constitution deserve less weight than a contract? How can we dispense with a constitution of a nation through a simple majority vote of a small subset of the population of that nation?
(Obviously, the answer to my question will always be, through force, but not through law, unless one utilizes the amendment provisions of the constitution.)
Put ‘EU’ in for ‘Malaysia’ and ‘the UK’ for ‘Singapore’ and you might have a plan.
If only Brexit were likely to lead to Britain adopting (say) tax and healthcare systems that resemble the ones they have in Singapore. Alas…
Singapore didn’t choose independence, though. It was forcibly ejected from Malaysia. That’s a rare situation, too.
In an article on the PJMedia website today, David Goldman makes the following assertion:
I’ve seen statements much like this one in other places, but never with any detailed explanation, and I’ve not seen it mirrored in the discussion here.
Is there any basis to this? Is Catalonia seeking to avoid an EU-mandated refugee influx through secession? Or is this just a convenient fiction?
bobby b:
Catalonia ‘rose’ against Spanish rule in 1640 when Portugal broke free from 80 years of Spanish rule, but it was crushed. Would a provision from 1640 decreeing a 1,000+ year Spain be valid today? The position of the Spanish State is that the union is indissoluble, as per the Constitution.
If Portugal had failed in 1640, would it seeking to secede today be invalid due to it being ‘old news’ that it once sought to regain its independence, and in 1978, ‘Iberia’ had voted for an indissoluble union?
Did they have a line-by-line approval of the 1978 Constitution? No, they had a committee of ‘worthies’ draw it up, and it was a take it or leave it job. But if you mix beer, milk and ink, you won’t get a nice drink out of it, but something like the insane article 128 I referred to earlier. That was the only drink in the salon, and they left out Franco’s sewage.
Having said that, it is a fair criticism of the Catalan Nationalists that they have not sought to amend the Constitution, it is not immutable, to allow for the possibility of secession, or even for it to be put to a referendum. They might say that it would be a waste of time to do so, but we cannot know that. More like the Scottish Nationalists, they want to keep on asking the question until the get the ‘right’ answer, just once and then they never need ask again.
Here’s an English translation of the 1978 Spanish Constitution in pdf. I can’t seem to find any reference to Gibraltar being Spanish in it, so why do they keep going on about it and claiming it?
And take a look at Articles 40 and 47 for nonsense on stilts.