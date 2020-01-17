|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
“With it being Asians, we can’t afford for this to be coming out.”
From the Times:
“Police chief: we ignored sex abuse of children”
Race fears stopped us acting, victim’s father told
A senior police officer admitted that his force ignored the sexual abuse of girls by Pakistani grooming gangs for decades because it was afraid of increasing “racial tensions”, a watchdog has ruled.
After a five-year investigation, the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) upheld a complaint that the Rotherham officer told a missing child’s distraught father that the town “would erupt” if it was known that Asian men were routinely having sex with under-age white girls.
The chief inspector is said to have described the abuse as “P*** shagging” and to have said it had been “going on” for 30 years: “With it being Asians, we can’t afford for this to be coming out.”
His incendiary language features in a confidential report by the watchdog that upholds six complaints against South Yorkshire police by a former child victim of sexual exploitation.
But it did come out.
|
#MeToo is silence is very loud…
In England and Wales, about 11% of women report having been sexually assaulted before they were 16. That’s about 2.4 million women. Of those, 39% said it had been done by a member of their own family.
We can’t afford for that to come out, either.
Especially not without making 1000% certain that every one of those women is telling the truth.
Being recognized as a rape victim is very popular in some circles these days. I have no doubt that child rape by a family member happens, but I wouldn’t trust any such statistic until it was gone over with a fine-toothed comb, and backed up by independent studies conducted with rigourous attention to the questions that are asked, the manner in which they’re phrased, the manner of answering (written statements only; no T-F or “Often-sometimes-maybe-never” tests, so-called “objective tests”), and the reliability, experience, and good sense of those who read and interpret the results.
I’m quite sure, for example, that no one outside of the Provinces has ever heard of Christine Blasey Ford. But there are those of us who are not entirely certain that she spoke the truth and nothing but during the hearing to confirm J. Brett Kavanaugh as a Justice on the Supreme Court.
Still, at least she didn’t try to claim that he was a family member. But don’t forget, if she were a Brit she might have been included as one who suffered rape sometime or other … she can’t quite remember the year but she was in high school, so quite likely was under the age off consent….
Didnt take NiV long to come out with a truly cuntish take of whataboutery.
Get fucked you horrible wanker.
I’m sure that any police records have been lost or never recorded. My greatest question is why no one superior to the Rotherham police investigated the rumors? Why were surrounding police departments not outraged? The BBC’s and the Grauniad’s silence was to be expected. But SkyNews? The tabloids? Did the orders to look the other way come from much higher up? Or has Political Correctness been a requirement for employment across the board so that everyone involved already knew the script and simply complied? The government should have fallen over this unmitigated failure of justice. Until the perpetrators and enablers are very publicly identified and punished, the moniker “formerly Great Britain” will be more than justified.
P*** shagging?