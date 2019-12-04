Guards, guards!

“Passengers locked on train with violent thugs”, reports the Times:
Two “psychotic” thugs spent 30 minutes assaulting and abusing commuters after rail staff locked them in a carriage and refused to open the doors.
Witnesses said that the two suspects had been clashing with other passengers on the Southern rail service from Hastings to Brighton on Tuesday last week when a train guard intervened. The men attacked the guard, onlookers said, before he locked himself in the driver’s cabin.
When the train arrived at Lewes station in East Sussex, the doors were locked.
Megan Townshend, 22, who was travelling with her two-year-old daughter, said the decision to trap the men inside the train fuelled their anger.
“The men then began walking up and down the train between carriages threatening people and punching the seats,” she said.
“Anyone who tried to confront them got punched. They tried smashing the windows and said they were going to burn the carriage. I was terrified they’d come near the buggy my daughter was sleeping in.”
This gives a whole new spin on that ancient question, “Who shall guard the guards themselves?”
We need to go back–as in pre-Plod times–to being martial society where people learn to take care of themselves and deal with assorted shitehouse clerks they may encounter.
We need guns as well.
It would be nice if the whole thing weren’t behind a paywall but locking the doors does give the police a chance to get to the station and arrest the culprits. Hopefully, they will be charged, tried and – if found guilty – placed in the stocks.
Many years ago an acquaintance of mine was on a train targetted by “steamers”. He pulled the emergency cord. The steamers could do nothing as the train pulled into the station and the police showed up to arrest them. Whether they were put in the stocks or not I don’t know.