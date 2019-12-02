Disparate-Impact Anti-Semitism

Between Momentum activists complaining that Labour is
“not helped by the fact that the BBC has a lot of Jewish journalists“
and Corbyn saying the BBC
“has a bias towards saying that… Israel has a right to exist”
there seems to be a feeling in Labour circles that both Jews and their concerns are over-represented in the media.
This is not the first time round for such ideas. Complaints that the Germans were “a people with severed vocal chords”, that Berlin’s major newspapers were owned and/or edited by Jews, that “23 of 29 Berlin theatre managers were Jews” that “the barristers’ room in any Berlin state court was like a Jewish club” etc., were often made in the 1920s and 30s. Nazi statistics, even in the days when the press (Jewish-owned or otherwise) could still challenge them, were usually spun toward the high side – but aimed to persuade by describing areas where everyone knew Jews far exceeded their less-than-one-percent of Germany’s population. The Nazis would not have achieved anything by claiming that too many German farmers were Jews, or too many German generals. (It was the British empire, not Germany, that produced Sir John Monash.) In many a pre-power speech that Hitler gave, e.g. to students (students voted for him at twice the average German rate), he promised merely to remedy these disparate statistics and redress the historic injustices they revealed.
That’s the trouble with disparate-impact theory. Jews have often been victims of racism. But if the mere existence of racial disparities proves racism then a glance at many a country’s economic or cultural statistics will show, according to disparate-impact theory, how much more time Jews must have spent perpetrating racism. Percentages always sum to a hundred – so, even in countries where their fraction of the population is not much higher than in pre-war Germany or even lower, any Jewish higher-than-proportion achievement necessarily accompanies some lower-than-proportion percentages of other groups. Disparate-impact theory exists precisely to crush the racist excuses offered for such racist disparities.
And of course, this racism cannot remain confined within each country. Since there are fewer Jews in the world than there are citizens of Khazakstan, disparate-impact theory makes Jews guilty of a lot of racism against Khazakhs (and almost everyone else) in Nobel prize awards. Even the evil of toxic whiteness, conveying disproportionate prosperity and prestige to caucasians, cannot quite compare statistically with Jewish disproportions, and if Jewish survivors of violent dispossession repeatedly arrived near-destitute in new places, but their descendants averaged more of such places’ increased fame and wealth than the indigenes, well, by disparate-impact theory that just proves how committed Jews must be to such racist behaviour. Don’t they understand that at some point you’ve made enough money and won enough awards – and that point is strict statistical parity with the locals.
And that, ladies and gentlemen, is one reason why a movement that calls you a Nazi for arguing with it so often sounds like it is taking its lines from one of Adolf’s early-30’s addresses. The political world, like the real world, is a sphere: go too far ‘fighting racism’ and you’ll meet your alleged opposites round the far side – and after that you’ll be so far gone you’re coming back.
________________________
[Nazi propaganda remarks quoted above are referenced in contemporary book ‘The House That Hitler Built’ by Stephen Roberts.]
Excellent! But let me be the first to point out that the Khazars did not win any Nobel Prize for the simple reason that they ceased to exist (under that name) long before people started winning Nobel Prizes.
Disparate impact works well as a theory if you assume that all people are of equal ability and character.
Snorri Godhi (December 2, 2019 at 7:50 pm), corrected to Khazakhs, thanks for noticing.
due to the anticipatory prejudice of Alfred Nobel’s parents in not generating him early enough in history for him to have invented dynamite and then set up his foundation in his Will in time for the Khazars to have benefited. And who gained from that?
The Khazars… somewhere in my dim recollection I remember arguing with someone that that Khazars were “a steppe nomad barbarian horde of Jews” or some such. Not sure if it’s true (the history, not my trolling of fellow history student) but it is one of those “so odd it must be true” sort of stories one likes to tell.
I’ll go back to my French Mules (the drink, not the imported cross-bred ungulate) now.
bobby,
And if you assume that all people are equally well situated as to time, place, and other circumstances.
She added, helpfully. :>))
Are some people trying to claim that not all people are equal? Tell that to Thomas Jefferson and friends, though not his coloured servants.
I think it would be fair to say that Jews and Jewish concerns are over-represented in just about every facet of western society. Are there many peak institutions that have influence and power that are not unusually Jewish? Media, academia, entertainment, many business sectors… there are an unusual amount of Jews in all of them. That has worked out pretty well for the west, to have talented people in top positions but if the suspicion arises that their main concern is in making sure Jews dominate those industries and the countries they operate in, then citizens are going to rightly ask why this should be so. In much the same way colonised black nations were asking why a few white Europeans got to be in charge of everything (even if they did do a generally good job of administration). People do not like to be ruled by out-groups, ever.
Jews have to walk a fine line between using their natural gifts to get ahead and bring prosperity to their host nations and using their natural gifts to make sure that only other Jews occupy the positions of influence and power that are created.
Part of the problem is the repeated drumbeat that Jews are “overrepresented” in “just about every [positive] facet of western society.” This myth has some traction even on the anti-left and anti-“Alt-right” (whatever that is).
I don’t have time to hunt for sources, but they do exist. For instance I read something to that effect recently about Hollywood. (Also, the same assertion has certainly been made about Catholics. I don’t think they are in league to Take Over the World.)
The thing is, we need to scotch this whenever, wherever we run across it. I am at fault here (didn’t note my source), and I need to thank Mr Black (who’s clearly not an anti-Semite) for making the point.
I can’t recall seeing an obviously Jewish or Sikh dustman, or any ethnicity of dustwoman. Should there be an enquiry? Should steps be taken to ensure provision of training, targetted advertising etc. (all permissible in UK law) to address this apparent lack of opportunity. Should waste dispoal firms be fined or banned if they fail to reflect the communities they serve?
Or might this look too silly, for now?
Historically, Jews have had to live by their wits. With the constant risk of pogroms etc. Jews have rarely had the security to accumulate wealth in terms of property and such. But what you keep in your head… You can’t lose that. Hence Jewish culture has tended to prize skills – the ultimate portable wealth. Not that I in anyway think the historical persecution of Jews is anything other than obscene it has got to be said, to their credit, the Jews have made a virtue out of their plight.
+1
The bitter irony is that the people of Jewish descent whose achievements are cited as “jewish interests” are typically assimilated and no longer affiliated in any meaningful way with the Jewish community and only vaguely committed to Jewish ideals – nothing that a liberal-minded westerner of christian descent would not also agree to.
The jews who grab headlines as cosmopolitan destroyers of the West are actually marxists in no way loyal to Judaism, and opposed to religion and biblical morality. Here in israel this political divide is explicit.
One would think that the resurgence of leftist antisemitism would clarify this (especially to left-leaning jews!) but unfortunately it has not.
The other point about 1920’s / 1930’s over-representation of Jews in certain sectors of German business and public life was that they had already been excluded from much of that already through pre-existing racist attitudes, so hardly surprising that they concentrated in the areas where they could work. That was real anti-semitism.
What we have nowadays is (apparently) anti-Zionism rather than antisemitism, although I’ve struggled to put a cigarette paper between the difference.
Maybe the modern left are just antisemitic bigots?
Just saying…
It’s a bit like Quakers… If you have a group of folk who value education and stuff but don’t allow them the usual means of advancement then things like banking, chocolate, Hollywood… well, beckon. Why not?
Oh, and JG nails it… The modern left has a huge problem with antisemitism. Why this is… I dunno. As far as I am aware Judaism is a non-proselytizing faith so… Maybe perversely that is the issue. Or maybe that – truly perversely – “identity” is the trump card for the left. Why else would lefty black “feminist” wacademics – and yes some do – speak in favour of FGM as “culturally authentic” The sort of wacademics who would burn blokes at the stake for looking at Page 3. God knows.
Doesn’t the math get a bit sketchy there? They can’t be over-represented in every facet, surely?
Are they over-represented in flipping burgers? (An important part of western society)
Or just the bits that you think are influential?
This. Backed up with a good, solid, “Oi. Behave yourself, sunshine.”
Niall, you’re linking to PJMedia.
These are the guys that we glance at, and write off as “not us”.
These are the the guys that use the phrase “red pill” and don’t get the irony.
Ain’t our fault they can’t get laid.
They’re not us. They’re really not. They don’t have the ‘nads
neonsnake (December 3, 2019 at 9:27 pm), that is a very strange comment!
Firstly, I don’t know what you have against instapundit but it’s between you and instapundit. I have found many an article worth reading there, either directly or via its links (sometimes to other PJMedia posts). Instapundit has a couple of times linked to me and a good many more times linked to Natalie. And since Glenn Reynolds is married to Dr Helen, your “Ain’t our fault they can’t get laid” seems a ‘lost in space’ remark. 🙂
Secondly, besides pjmedia/instapundit, my links in the post above include Guido, the Daily Mail, youtube, etc. Do you think that youtube are us???
The links in the OP are to stories that I believe are factual and informative re Corbyn and/or Labour and/or Antifa and/or Momentum or whatever.
The central doctrine of the modern West is “Social Justice” – the doctrine expressly designed to DESTROY the West.
All the powerful institutions in British society, including Conservative Central Office in London, say how much they support Social Justice (and parrot the language of the Frankfurt School of Marxism – whether they actually understand the words they say or not) – the difference with Mr Corbyn and the Labour Party is that they have a clear understanding of what Social Justice means, and they actually do support Social Justice (they are not just mouthing slogans – and they are not confused and ignorant).
So what is “Social Justice”? Social Justice is the doctrine that inequality is UNJUST – that “justice is fairness” and fairness is equality, “the same sized share for everyone, fair shares for all”.
So if a group of people, say white men, do better in a certain field are “over represented” – that MUST be “unjust”, it is “oppression” and “exploitation” according to Social Justice.
Now think about JEWS – are Jews “average”, if you have population that is 1% Jewish will 1% of the local successful people be Jewish? Or will it be more than 1%?
If it is any more than “proportionality” then according to Social Justice this is UNJUST and the Jews (according to Social Justice) must be “exploiting” and “oppressing” other people.
Now those Jewish people who are the left try and square this circle by working very hard for Social Justice – but that makes the problem WORSE for them, because they get to high positions in the Social Justice movement (because of their hard work and natural ability – their intelligence) which make other Social Justice people HATE THE JEWS MORE.
It does not matter how much a person says they passionately support Social Justice – if they are not AVERAGE (or below average) they are going to get HATED – because they are richer, or hold a more important position in their field of work, or are just obviously more intelligent – being more intelligent than other people, undermines their “self esteem” and they HATE you for being more intelligent than they are. At least if they are Social Justice people they HATE you.
Jews in 1960s America were very prominent in the Social Justice movement – yet who did “the masses” in the inner cities turn on most viciously? The Jews – of course the Jews. Jewish merchants were driven out – or just killed (and the media looked the other way – including Jews in the American media, and Hollywood, looking the other way).
It would be no different in Britain – and Mr Corbyn firmly believes inequality is INJUSTICE.
“But Paul – Karl Marx came from a family that had been Jewish”.
So he did – but what did Karl Marx say about Jews?
“The God of the Jew is money, the religion of the Jew is hucksterism” – that is actually one of the LESS offensive things Karl Marx said about Jews.
A consistent supporter of Social Justice has to be against Jews – even if that supporter of Social Justice is themselves from a Jewish family. “But Jews tend to be intelligent and hard working” – actually that is WHY a consistent supporter of Social Justice has to hate Jews.
That is why Mr Jeremy Corbyn is able to trot out a few Jews who support him – they are Jews who hate other Jews and (deep down) HATE THEMSELVES.
Intentional irony?
There are benefits to making “us” into a bigger tent. I’ve yet to see a politics site in which I agree with everything said, but that’s what discussion is for – putting a different view into the mix.
InstaP is mostly a news aggregator with snarky comments. Sometimes the comments are cringeworthy, sometimes not. But it has so many contributors that the news it presents is a good mix to know.
“Firstly, I don’t know what you have against instapundit but it’s between you and instapundit.”
I just did a search for ‘pjmedia’ and ‘red pill’, and it came up with what looked like a guest post article basically about why nice guys don’t get laid. I’d hazard a guess that was the article neonsnake saw.
I thought it was a fairly silly article myself, although not especially objectionable. I’d also say it wasn’t typical of their usual output, what I’ve seen of it. But whatever. Everyone is entitled to their opinion.
One picky little point:
You and I, and this website and its participants, and Trump voters and Leave voters, are all part of the modern West.
So I could understand saying “the central doctrine of the progressive modern West is “social justice”.”
Nullius,
You mean this article from last year by John Hawkins?
https://pjmedia.com/lifestyle/20-red-pill-quotes-from-rollo-tomassi-that-will-change-how-you-think-forever/
PJMedia is a mixed bag. You’ll be much better off, however, reading only PJMedia than reading only the NY Times, or even the BBC website. The latter, of course, is good to read because (a) it contains some news about science, health, etc, that i would otherwise not get; (b) it provides an alternative point of view to Samizdata & Instapundit (and Breitbart, which i also read); (c) i can allow myself a smirk when reading the BBC, knowing that British residents pay for it and i don’t.
Among modern public intellectuals, Glenn Reynolds is one of the few that looks at things in terms of the conflict between the ruling class and the rest of us, and for this reason he is one of the closest to my way of thinking.
Snorri,
Speaking of the ruling class, do you read Angelo Codevilla?
Yes, Julie, i do!
…That is, i read his essays, when linked to by Instapundit. Haven’t read his books.
In 2010, i re-read Il Principe, and had an insight: Machiavelli makes a sharp distinction between the ruling class and the people. He wants any member of the ruling class to be ruthless towards fellow members, but liberal (in the correct sense of the word) towards the people.
In the same year, Codevilla (Italian by birth like Machiavelli, perhaps not coincidentally) published his most famous essay.
The impact of the 2 events on me was a turning point in my political thinking.