Grooming Gangs In Rochdale And Rotherham Raped With Impunity And You Won’t Believe Why!

I really should not have laughed out loud when reading an article by regular Times columnist Jenni Russell entitled “Women victims still can’t get a fair hearing”. These are serious matters. Judge me not; this bit would get a laugh out of a stone:
Even men without high standing tend to be seen as more credible than the women they attack. That’s why grooming gangs in Rochdale, Rotherham and many other towns could rape girls with impunity over years, as police and social services dismissed it. “Believe the men,” has always been the instinctive, effective, protective response of the male-dominated power structure.
The grooming gangs in Rochdale and Rotherham had an “identity” trump card all right, one that sent the police and social services scurrying away with their tails between their legs. And it did begin with M. Perhaps Ms Russell could ask her Times colleague Andrew Norfolk what the following letters were?
The rest of the article is about US Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, recently accused of attempting to rape Christine Blasey Ford thirty-six years ago when he was seventeen and she was fifteen. She made this claim a couple of months ago in a letter to Senator Dianne Feinstein (D). However it seems to have slipped Senator Feinstein’s mind to bring the issue up during the weeks of nomination hearings convened for the express purpose of assessing Kavanaugh’s suitability to be a Supreme Court judge. As this letter (Hat tip: Instapundit) from the Chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Senator Chuck Grassley, says,
There were numerous opportunities to raise the serious allegations made in the letter during the course of this nomination process.They could have been raised in your closed-door meeting with Judge Kavanaugh on August 20.Sixty-four other senators also met with Judge Kavanaugh prior to his confirmation hearing. These senators could have asked Judge Kavanaugh about these allegations if you had shared the letter.
Your staff could have raised these allegations during routine background investigation phone calls in late-August. Questions about these allegations could have been asked of Judge Kavanaugh during his more than 32 hours of testimony before the Committee over the course of three days. You could have asked him about these allegations during the closed session of his confirmation hearing, where sensitive material can be discussed. But you did not attend the closed session. Finally, these allegations could have been addressed in one of the nearly 1,300 written questions issued to him after the hearing-more written questions to any Supreme Court nominee than all prior Supreme Court nominees combined.
Fortunately Senator Feinstein did eventually remember to bring up this allegation, just in time. Funny how that happens, isn’t it? It’s like the way I only just remembered to tell you about the rest of Jenni Russell’s article in the Times for the benefit of those who don’t have a subscription. It did make one point with which all should agree. Professor Ford has been subjected to harassment and threats. These should be treated like the crimes they are. Apart from that, well, let us say that the evidence for Jenni Russell’s instinctive, effective, protective response being “Believe the women” is a great deal stronger than the evidence that the Muslim grooming gangs in Rochdale and Rotherham raped with impunity because they were men. Russell writes,
Dr Ford’s life has been shipwrecked. She has had so many death threats that she has had to go into hiding, take leave of absence from work, send her children away and employ security guards. No such danger has troubled Kavanaugh, who has a security detail provided by the state and whose wife has been giving out cupcakes to the camera crews outside their house.
No such danger has troubled Kavaugh? Given how close left winger James T. Hodgkinson came to killing House Majority Whip Steve Scalise in his attempt to massacre as many Republicans as he could at a charity baseball game between politicians, I would not dismiss the danger so lightly. And of course, Kavanaugh’s wife handing out cupcakes shows how untroubled she is at having her husband accused of rape. Why should that trouble her? Why should it trouble him? How can they be treated unjustly? They’re Republicans!
And (though I haven’t yet checked the news today) “DiFi” (Sen. Feinstein) et cie. are trying to run out the clock by insisting on waiting for the FBI to investigate this report — or possibly confabulation — before voting on the confirmation.
I suppose she didn’t get the memo that the FBI already investigated Judge Kavanaugh sometime prior to the current allegation, and reported that there was nothing to investigate. The gent got a clean bill of health.
ETA: Also, I understand that Ms. Ford tried hawking her story to the NYT, before shooting it on to DiFi. Apparently the NYT decided not to print it — or at least to wait.
In the Rochdale and Rotherham case the ‘always believe men’ effect even extended to the feminists of the ‘always believe women’ faction. They remained, and still remain, completely silent.
Same with FGM. We have a 0% conviction rate for that crime but that never seems to bother the same campaigners who often tell us that the higher conviction rate for rape is far too low.
Julie n C. AIUI, the FBI have correctly pointed out that the allegations are a State matter, and they have no jurisdiction, so they cannot investigate the allegations, any more than a motoring offence in Montana is a matter for them (off of Federal land anyway). In their background checks, it is not particular crimes that matter (or allegations of them) but the situation of the subject, e.g. like our Mr J Corbyn and his remarkable ability to share platforms, podiums, pedestals and funeral parlours with terrorists or their sidekicks, without committing any crimes at all.
The correct approach is to say ‘This is late, it is your Senator’s fault. Perhaps a Chinese spy in her entourage hid it. You have had the chance to come here and testify, you have sought to dictate to the Senate when you should appear, and under what terms, you may not do so. No one is above the law, you may wear your Pussy Hat when testifying but the Senate will also require to hear of all communications that you have had in respect of this matter, including phone records, accounts of phone calls, the persons involved, and dates and locations of meetings and discussions, emails, payments or offers that you have made and any threats that you have received. You have 12 hours to get on an airplane to Ronald Reagan National Airport.‘
Just to keep it straight, i am going to write separate comments on distinct aspects of this.
First of all, i must say that Andrew Norfolk looks like a fine fellow, a role model (not the only possible role model) for young British people.
By contrast, Jenni Russell, based on the OP*, should serve as a negative role model.
* I have no Times subscription, and people such as Jenni Russell make me happy about that.
WRT Kavanaugh: i am handicapped by my ignorance of US Senate procedure; but if i were to dictate the rules, i would hold a straight Senate vote on the following motion:
The vote on Kavanaugh to be postponed for a week, with the possibility of a further delay;
Ford to be subpoenaed to testify on Monday;
Feinstein to be censured and barred from ever sitting on a Senate committee ever again.
The rationale being that, if the Ford letter is serious enough to be considered, then Feinstein is guilty of gross negligence for hiding it for so long.
One more comment, with apologies for steering off topic.
To me, and i guess to many people outside the bubble, Serena Williams’ outbursts at the US Open final seemed to confirm the (admittedly wrong) prejudices that i grew up with, about American manners; just as John McEnroe’s outbursts did, more than 30 years earlier.
To Jenni Russell, however, Serena is probably a role model, for teaching women to be hysterical.
Mr Ed, as to the FBI: Yes, good point.
I am quite sure that your approach suggested in your second paragraph is an excellent one. Suggest Sen. Grassley be sent it at once. Also Sen. McConnell (Senate Majority Whip) and Christopher Wray (FBI).
As a concerned US citizen, I should further point out that Ms. Ford deleted her entire social media history before coming forward. Someone? also has taken all her school yearbooks offline for the years she attended. Screen caps of those paint a picture of a school culture celebrating sexual activity and binge drinking until passing out. Curiouser and curiouser, isn’t it?
George Atkisson:
Regarding the contents of the yearbooks, it’s pretty ugly:
http://cultofthe1st.blogspot.com/2018/09/why-christine-blasey-fords-high-school_19.html?m=1
If anything could be more when all is most, I feel most sceptical about the following two points.
Firstly, as per my Boy who cried Wolf post, is it even remotely possible that Jenni Russell, while thinking, believed her argument, or is this an example of what Orwell called duckspeak, stringing together the PC cliches while “arousing the minimum of echoes in the writer’s mind” – so that a point as obvious as Natalie’s can pass unnoticed because no thinking was involved?
Secondly, is it even remotely possible that Christine Ford was, in any sense worth discussing, traumatised by an incident whose year, let alone month, week or day, she cannot identify? The absence and presence of trauma affects events before and after its cause, so the victim (maybe with the help of a friend – or therapist) can narrow down the time of trauma from datable incidents: “that happy family holiday must have been before; that term when I could never concentrate on work from brooding and was threatened with flunking – that was after”.
As her ‘deleted’ (but the web is forever) yearbooks show, a brief moment of excited drunken play (involving the removal of no items of clothing from either party) was quite tame for the teenage girls at Christine’s elite school. Judging by the yearbooks, the incident seems very likely – unlike the casting of Brett K as ‘the boy’, which seems seems very unlikely. But if it had been traumatising, she’d be able to date it to a term and then better.
If Rochdale – and the 15 other towns where underage girls have been systematically raped – were examples of male violence and privilege, doesn’t it then follow that we shouldn’t import thousands of similar men from places and cultures with particularly extreme misogyny?
Of course, it does. But the same people who are especially upset about misogyny are exactly the same people who support mass migration from misogynistic cultures.
These are not rational people. More like plants or mice that are conditioned to respond to certain stimuli.
Marxist media.
“Always believe the men” had absolutely to do with the Rotherham and all the other rape-industry towns. It was “investigating Muslims is racist” that was (and is) the problem. Even though Islam is a religion and a political philosophy – it has nothing to do with biological race (although Muhammed himself was noted for being pale and for sometimes saying nasty things about black people – calling them “raisin heads” and claiming they looked like Satan). As for infidel women – the teaching of Muhammed is clear, they may be taken by the right hand of the faithful (his followers) regardless of age or marital status. Indeed this was one of the things that attracted young men (and older men to) to the movement Muhammed created. The laws of Islam can not be changed because, according to the faithful, they are the direct word of God (unlike the Bible which is a lot of different books written by different people) so, for example, the rule that anyone who mocks Muhammed must be killed (even if they are an old blind poet, or a pregnant poetess protesting against the killing of the old blind poet) is as valid today as when Muhammed gave judgment on these cases – as he was not expressing his own will, but (rather) the will of God.
Of course nice people who call themselves Muslims have always existed – in some periods of time (no doubt) the great majority of people who call themselves Muslims. Muhammed called them “hypocrites” and declared (again this was, supposedly, the will of God) that the “hypocrites” should be killed – as they claimed to be Muslims but did not follow his clear teachings (such as that all people who mocked him should be killed). They even made excuses rather than take part in raids against non Muslims to take goods and women to enslave (Muhammed himself favoured surprise attacks after promising peace and friendship to the community he then attacked – from a military point of view this was sound thinking on his part, although it did give his movement a reputation for treachery that they had from the 7th century A.D. to the 1960s – when knowledge of this, and many other subjects, was shoved down the Memory Hole). Clearly the movement could not prosper if such an attitude (paying lip service to submission to Allah – whilst not actually doing anything) was allowed to grow unchecked. The logic of Muhammed on all this is actually perfectly sound – as long as one makes the ethical assumption that whatever aids his movement is morally good and whatever harms his movement is morally bad.
The above paragraphs must, of course, be reported to South Yorkshire Police (Rotherham and so are part of their area) as possible “hate crimes”. As their website helpfully reminds the world, even non crime “hate” should be reported as South Yorkshire “will not tolerate hate” – gang rape and forced prostitution is fine (South Yorkshire police have no problem with that at all – as recent history shows) but “hateful thoughts” will not be tolerated.
Turning to the United States – far from “always believe the men” and the “male power structure” (which has, somehow, produced a legal system radically biased AGAINST men in family law) the “Me To” has in the past only had to make an accusation to get a man to resign (of be fired0 and for the company concerned to donate large amounts of MONEY to the “Me To” activists (it is so nice when being a leftist activist comes with being WELL PAID by Big Business – something the Jesse Jackson and Al Franken extortion rackets understood long ago).
The lady making the charges has been invited to put them to the Senate Committee – let us see if she turns up. Then there will be some possibility of judging the truth, or otherwise, of her claims.
By the way the man who emerges from the various sources (the Koran, the Hadiths [of various degrees of reliability] and the life…) knew a lot about “hate” – he understood the dark side of the male mind (the fantasies and so on) very well indeed, and just how to exploit them.
He was a clearly a genius – and I am not being sarcastic, I mean it as a deserved complement in relation to Muhammed. Although so many “feminists” choosing to cover up for his movement is rather depressing – I suppose they put hatred of the West (of “capitalism”) above any real concern for women.
From Senator Grassley’s website:
https://www.grassley.senate.gov/news/news-releases/grassley-committee-can-and-should-investigate-ford-allegations
The letter itself, which explains why Sen. Grassley intends to reopen the Hearings despite the Dems’ request that he not do so, follows this introduction. This includes the point that Judge Kavanaugh has a right to be heard on the matter.
Here
https://www.judiciary.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/2018-09-19%20Grassley%20to%20Katz%20-%20Ford%20Testimony.pdf
is the letter Sen. Grassley wrote to Ms. Ford’s attorneys Katz and Banks regarding their request to have the FBI investigate the C.B. Ford allegations against B. Kavanaugh.
It states what the FBI has done and what it cannot do further, and why.
The final sentence in the letter ends:
Paul, I do not believe that Islam can use this as an excuse for its bloodthirstiness.
We’re back to the idea (at least amongst most American Protestant branches) that (in part) the Protestantism that you’re used to in England differs from the Protestantism in America in the emphasis Americans hold to sola scriptura. If one holds to sola scriptura, the words of the Bible are every bit “the direct word of God” as those that Mohammad put down.
And yet, all over America, and even in the more rural areas which hold to a more fundamental view than the modernized churches of the cities, we find very few non-Muslims acting barbarically and pointing to their religion as their excuse.
It’s not so much that non-Muslims don’t believe that their holy writings are “the direct word of God”. It’s that the non-Muslim gods never wrote such barbaric directions to their followers. Islam, unlike most other religions, espouses hate and conquest and power, and so is simply barbaric.
Has she? I remember following Cathy Newman’s disgraceful interview of Jordan Peterson she complained of the same, but nobody went into details of what form they came in. As Peterson himself pointed out, every public figure these days gets thousands of tweets an emails and a small percentage will contain threats of some sort, but they are not credible threats, i.e. they’re just some loudmouth on Twitter of Facebook saying “I hope you die”. It appears to have become a common tactic for feminists who manage to generate a lot of distaste and anger to immediately declare their lives are being threatened to make themselves the victim. If Ford is being threatened she needs to contact the police and allow them to investigate. If they don’t, and there is not so much of a caution issued, we can assume the threats were not credible and they’re being cited for political reasons.
One should note that Scalise didn’t receive any death threats, none that were reported anyway.