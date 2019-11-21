Our ‘Stasi’ face a legal challenge – ‘The right to be offended does not exist’ says a High Court Judge.

A Lincolnshire businessman (and former police officer), Mr Harry Miller, has sought a judicial review of one of the more sinister aspects of current policing, the recording of ‘hate incidents’ by the police even when there is no offence (on their own admission). The case is ongoing, and a report in The Telegraph (paywall of sorts) indicates that the judge made a remark that might indicate that he was surprised at the position of the ‘College of Policing’, one of those quangos that isn’t needed and might even have been invented to hammer nails in to the coffin of the liberties of Englishmen.
The “right to be offended” does not exist, a judge has said, as the High Court hears that British police forces are recording hate incidents even if there is no evidence that they took place.
The College of Policing, the professional body which delivers training for all officers in England and Wales, issued their Hate Crime Operational Guidance (HCOG) in 2014, which states that a comment reported as hateful by a victim must be recorded “irrespective of whether there is any evidence to identify the hate element”.
Mr Justice Knowles expressed surprise at the rule, asking the court: “That doesn’t make sense to me. How can it be a hate incident if there is no evidence of the hate element?”. Mr Justice Knowles made the remark on the first day of a landmark legal challenge against guidelines issued to police forces across the country on how to record “non-crime hate incidents”.
He added: “We live in a pluralistic society where none of us have a right to be offended by something that they hear.
“Freedom of expression laws are not there to protect statements such as ‘kittens are cute’ – but they are there to protect unpleasant things.
“Its utility lies in exposing people to things that they do not want to hear.”
I note that the BBC takes a different line on the case, highlighting the following:
He (Mr Miller) previously described police as using George Orwell’s novel 1984 as an “operating manual”.
His barrister, Ian Wise QC, told the court his client was “deeply concerned” about proposed reforms to the law on gender recognition and had used Twitter to “engage in debate about transgender issues”.
Mr Wise said Humberside Police had also sought to “dissuade him from expressing himself on such issues in the future”.
This, he said, was “contrary to his fundamental right to freedom of expression”.
Mr Miller has “never expressed hatred towards the transgender community”, he said.
“He has simply questioned the belief that trans women are women and should be treated as such for all purposes.”
His views, he added, “form part of a legitimate public debate and cannot sensibly be regarded as ‘hate speech'”.
In response, Jonathan Auburn, for the College of Policing, said: “While the claimant now expressly disavows having any personal hostility or prejudice towards transgender people, his social media messages speak for themselves.”
In one tweet, he said Mr Miller posted: “I was assigned mammal at birth, but my orientation is fish. Don’t mis-species me.”
It strikes me that Counsel for the ‘College’ is not making a legal point there, but is trying to stretch a factual one, and conflating incredulity with hostility.
At last, someone is taking on the PC State. The case continues. It could set a most welcome precedent on this issue, but it would need the Court of Appeal to rule on the issue to make a generally-binding precedent for England and Wales.
“You have no right to be offended.”
Is different from
–exactly how?
You have every right to be [ = feel ] offended whenever you are.
What you may and may not DO about it is the issue.
It’s appropriate to feel offended, and go home and kvetch about it to the wife or husband, or to go to the pub and blow off to your pals. It is not appropriate to approach the nearest SJW and knock its block off solely because you’re offended.
Etc.
People come up with these phrases without really thinking about what they mean. We all need to be a lot more careful with what we say. –And yes, naturally I include myself in that, or would if I ever erred in that direction. Still, I think the last time I did so was sometime in 1948…. 😥 😉
Julie,
It’s a quote from the judge who may have been talking in the context of enumerated rights in UK law such as the right not to be subjected to unlawful discrimination on the ground of a protected characteristic (e.g. race), and I took it as ‘You have no “right” to be offended’ with ‘right‘ being ‘claim in law arising in respect of that matter’, i.e. being offended is just tough, whereas being discriminated against is actionable (as noted), as opposed to a right to the pursuit of happiness, which is the natural state of affairs within the Several States and Federal jurisdiction, which may not be hindered (as if).
I think the judge actually meant to say you have no right NOT to be offended. That is, if you feel offended, it’s nobody’s problem but your own.
Mr Ed, and Mr. Weinberg,
Very good. Those ways of looking at it hadn’t occurred to me, and I’ve been ranting to myself about this for years.
Comes of thinking of “rights” as meaning exclusively “liberty” or “natural” rights. But if by “rights” you mean or mean to include so-called (awful misnomer) “positive,” i.e. state-invented and state-recognized “rights,” then the sentence means something entirely different. Thanks to you, I do see that.
(Mind you, I would still move heaven and the mountain to expunge the sentence from the minds of the public. Because I’d like to see “rights” meaning exclusively “liberty” or “natural” rights, as they are called within those traditions. I don’t think state-granted privileges ought to be called “rights” in the first place.)
And having the police assigned to investigate “crimes” for whose occurrence there’s not an iota of evidence … makes a mockery of law.
Anyway, thanks to you both.
Natalie
Thanks for this. The distinction between a proper crime, of the particular sort that is motivated by hatred (of some particularly disapproved sort such as racial hatred), and the mere hatred itself, unacted upon, being itself a crime, is a vital one. The first is a crime, against which there are already laws. The second is a legal abomination, against which there should be no laws.
“Hate crime” is a phrase that blurs this vital distinction. Which is why I hate it.
And yes, I too thought that the “not” had gone missing. I see what the judge meant now, but agree that he phrased it badly.
I see that Brian has mis-gendered me in a most topical way, for the record, I am not offended. If anyone reports him, I shall report them for reporting him in what is clearly as attribution of a mis-gendering hate act (which is not criminal) on the basis of presuming my gender, and then summons myself and them for wasting police time. 😀
I think that the judge was most likely speaking in a technical sense, hence the peculiar phrasing, either way, a ‘not’ would not, here, whether it was there or not, alter the essence of what he is reported to have said.
Agreed. I have every right to my own feelings, including taking offence (and venting about it, if I so choose)
“They” have every right to offend me, or to say things that I might find offensive.
Do I have the right to go running to Daddy State to make them stop?
Uh, no.
Also, the state doesn’t grant me rights. Yer Good Lord above, or yer Great Frog, or yer ineffable Dao gave me those rights when it produced me. The state occasionally infringes upon the rights that I have been granted by a greater entity than it.
The state grants me privileges, you say? I like that viewpoint. A lot. Am stealing. 😉
From a certain point of view, not abusing those privileges (eg. by infringing on others’ rights via the vast machinery and mechanisms of the state) seems the right thing to do.
I think the honorable judge is getting confused. We all absolutely have the right to be offended. We don’t have the right to be *free from offense*.
You can be offended by anything you want – you can’t force other people to care though.
“A Lincolnshire businessman (and former police officer), Mr Harry Miller, has sought a judicial review of one of the more sinister aspects of current policing, the recording of ‘hate incidents’ by the police even when there is no offence (on their own admission).”
Question – on the basis of their own freedom of expression, don’t the police have the freedom to *record* anything they like? Just curious.
I doubt that’s the whole story. They wouldn’t waste their time recording it if they didn’t plan to use it for something (and probably something nasty). It’s just a question of clarifying the principle at stake. Is there a right to privacy, for example? Is GDPR relevant? Or can the police say and write what they like about people?
The police needs to show they do work that follow the Marxist racial and sexual guidelines.
PS: amuses me reading The Telegraph lambasting about Corbyn Marxism when the paper is full of pro-Marxism and they do not even have a clue.
I’ve gone back and forth on this for most of my life.
There is value in recording the motivation for crime, obviously. If I get given a sound kicking for looking at another bloke’s bird, or spilling his pint, or stealing his wallet, or for having more stuff that can be sold for food by a starving homeless person, or for being Pakistani, or Jewish, they’re all different things. Some are behaviours, some are characteristics. Crimes motivated by characteristics are worth recording at least, even though I feel the punishment should be the same.
The thinking of (eg) racist thoughts is different to the acting on them.
However, there is a blurred line between thinking, and saying.
If a bloke says on twitter, that anyone from outside the UK should be deported, am I allowed to lamp them?
If a bloke gets on the other end of a train carriage and says that anyone born outside the UK shouls be deported, am I allowed to lamp them?
If a bloke gets half way down the carriage?
If a bloke gets in the face of my Argentinian girlfriend and her sister? Nope.
Nah. I’m stopping him the moment he enters the carriage (in future, because last time this happened I left it too late and had to get more hands on than I was comfortable with)
Some of you are going to say that one should not threaten, nor perform, violence upon people expressing a “simply different point of view”, no matter that it is expressed in public. That’s fine, but I’m still going to, while you pretend that hate crime doesn’t exist.
What does it mean to “record” an incident? Does this entail some bad consequence for the subject? Or are the police simply taking notes for their own enjoyment?
Because, if there are consequences to some “recording”, then haven’t the police illegally transformed some legal behavior into a crime?
bobby b,
The police record ‘incidents’ (as in this case) that are not crimes and which they know are not crimes, because they are told to, it generates statistics and agitprop, but for the individual, there is a record of their ‘Wrongthink’ or ‘Wrongspeech’ recorded against them that can be revealed to potential employers if they apply for certain jobs or positions, e.g. as lawyers, or working with children or vulnerable adults. This could lead to them being barred from certain jobs, as well as being an abuse of public office in the general scheme of things, so there are real consequences or potential consequences arising from this. As the Telegraph piece puts it:
Julie’s comment is very good – as our some of the others.
I do not think this is about a “right to be offended” – I think this is about there being no right NOT to be offended.
Some people seem to think that to say “I find what you have said [or written] to be offensive” means that the words are criminal and the person speaking or writing the words should be punished.
The correct answer to “I find your words offensive” is “so what?”.
neonsnake:
Opening caveat / debating point: “Offence is usually taken, not given”.
I understand you live in once-great Britain, but continued, escalating rudeness and obnoxiousness should initially be be mocked and pilloried as much as possible. Keeping your hands in your pockets and your mouth shut when you, or especially, your loved ones are being abused simply encourages the scumbags.
Beating them to death with your girlfriends Kevlar-reinforced, brick-ballasted handbag may seem entirely appropriate at the time, but there are probably more refined options. Besides which, the “authorities” HATE competition.
If your stiff upper lip cannot be backed up with a stiff uppercut, there is not much point in breathing.
Mr Ed:
Precisely.
.
I have read that here, at least, motive or intent is not supposed to be brought up as evidence against the accused. The criminality of the crime lies in the act of the crime itself, not in the emotions that might have been part of the motivation for it, because none of us is a good enough mind-reader of the accused’s inner thoughts and emotions at the time.
There’s a bunch of us here who scream like stuck pigs at the very idea of “hate crime,” not because we think there’s no such thing, but because the crime is the crime whether it’s committed out of “hate” [of a member of a Protected Group because he’s in that group, that means] or not. I mean, if Trixie’s husband kills her lover out of hatred of him for being her lover, that’s not a “hate” crime. But the lover’s still dead, and the hate’s still the hate.
We have this rule so as preclude one method of railroading at a trial. I mean, if the prosecutor thunders “You killed Eileen because you have a deep and abiding hatred of blacks,” he may be right or wrong, or even mostly right or wrong, but often enough even you may not know for sure. And there’s no way to disprove absolutely the existence of hate as the motivation. (Nor should the defendent have to do so. It’s up to the prosecution to prove that the hate existed — if the law allows that as a factor in coming to judgment.)
On the other hand, we have these degrees of guilt — plain homicide, the killing of another human in itself. Or Reckless Endangerment, Depraved Indifference, Murder 2, Murder 1 … which list might be right wrong or partly right. Intent would certainly be a factor in some of those, I’d think. At least, presumably the law assumes there’s no intent or wrongdoing in a pure accident, as when a car slides across the ice into a pedestrian.
neonsnake (November 21, 2019 at 8:28 pm), the “clear and present danger” standard of the US first amendment, and, long before the vile hate speech laws, the broadly similar “imminent threat” standard of certain UK laws, address your issue. If you think, based on honest and rational considerations, fully allowing you may have little time to assess a rapidly developing situation, that there is a clear and present danger to your girlfriend, then you should protect her. At the other extreme, you do not of course seek to inflict violence, either personal or via the law, because a tweet expresses the ideas you mention, or they are advocated by someone sitting behind a table on a stall as you walk down the street.
I have more than once walked down Buchanan street of a Saturday past two or three ‘pro-Palestinian’, ‘anti-zionist’ stalls. I despise the double-standard by which they are in no danger of being called hate speech but the occasional (never more than one) Jewish-group stall arguing that things are more complex had better avoid an ‘islamophobic’ banner. However I have no difficulty in not becoming violent, though I suspect some of those on the ‘anti-zionist’ stalls could become violent – in another time and place, if they thought no-one was looking – and would report ‘islamophobia’ at the drop of a hat.
Wow. No due process issues there, eh?
Thank you, Paul.
Also, good hint for handling “I find that offensive!” I’ll have to remember that. :>)))
Well, Niall, you must do what you must do. But just let me grab my brass knuckles, and lead me to ’em. Obviously they mamas din’ teach them no manners. 😡
(I trust everyone realizes that I am just allowing my inner Outraged Grownup to register her uncensored opinion. Please don’t report me to the “plod.”)
I’m sure this has come up in the past from time to time, but do you folks still have a legal concept of “fighting words”?
.
O/T, but I may have mentioned something yesterday about your usefulness in providing the Backstory. You may recall my mentioning William Forstchen’s The Year After. Lo, in that story one outfit (well, several distinct ones, but the main one is the Good One) is called “the Reivers.”
I wouldn’t have gotten anything at all out of that except for our discussion of several months ago in which the Reivers of the Scottish border came up, which you and others explained. The story is set in southern Appalachia, you see. Of course, Mr. Forstchen might have made the name up,* but the smart money says he knows its origin.
Maybe it was Gavin who first brought it up?
Anyway, I love Samizdata!
*I listened to the audiobook, so I can’t swear that he wrote “Reivers” and not “Reevers.” In modern English, of course, technically the word should be pronounced to rhyme with “drivers,” not “grievers”; but that rule seems to hold only about 60% of the time, so….
“… it would need the Court of Appeal to rule on the issue to make a generally-binding precedent for England and Wales.”
Actually, it would need a lot of citizens in the street rioting and generally kicking the shit out of assholes.
The Tree of Liberty appears to need refreshing.
@Paul Marks
I do not think this is about a “right to be offended” – I think this is about there being no right NOT to be offended.
But I’d go further. I won’t say you have a right to offend, but you do (or should) have a right to be offensive.
Freedom of speech is really that. There is no need to advocate for a right to say things everyone agrees with. The very essence of freedom of speech is the right to say things that people don’t agree with, that people find offensive.
Now, you can certainly make the argument that free speech is good because you never know what, tomorrow, might all of a sudden become offensive. You know like “what do you mean you are a girl, what is that bulge in your jockstrap?” This used to be about as mainstream as it got, today, apparently, you can lose your job or even your liberty for uttering it.
But I don’t actually think that is the main reason to advocate for freedom of speech. The main reason is “it is my mouth, my newspaper, my web site, so it is none of your damn business what I use it for.”
Don’t worry! I’m sure the next Labour Government, in search of new victims to pacify, will give you the right to react to any words you find offensive! So there, snowflakes!
Standard Blackstones stuff but crime is made up of the act and the mental element.
Parliament decided it was a bigger crime to think negatively about certain characteristics (religion and race) and to commit stuff that was already a certain set of crimes hence a hate crime. These get markedly worse sentences.
The police also got directives to record incidents that anyone complained are hate related on a wider set of characteristics (religion, race, LGBT).
Because of the biases of the recorders (police) and prosecutors (police, CPS) the effect is that the many Many many crimes and incidents against the perceived majority e.g. straight white people frequently go deliberately unrecognised whilst incidents and crimes against the minorities (women, BAME, LGBT) do get recognition.
The hate incident combined with the low level public order and the communications act 2003 and targets for Police and CPS to prosecute do create a very vague and uncomfortable attack on free speech. Hence Dankula going to prison for mocking Nazis…..
Parliament and MPs all don’t care.
Julie near Chicago (November 22, 2019 at 1:58 am), I’m aware of “fighting words” as of “clear and present danger” though could not, without returning to sources, give you chapter and verse on the whether and how of the precise legal circumstances in which, in US first amendment law, “fighting words” could ever be a complete defence in the entire absence of some “clear and present danger”. Long ago, English law had the concept of criminal libel which was quite literally about fighting words – words which would otherwise cause a duel for which the criminal libel law aimed to substitute. The idea was that if you “saw red” in response to some remark, you were to use the law instead of demanding a duel. Notoriously, “the greater the truth, the greater the libel” under the law of criminal libel – one reason perhaps this law is no longer used, though the decline of duelling anyway reduced the need for a law substituting for it.
This old criminal libel law – effectively dead though IIRC not yet quite formally off the statute books in the 1920s and early 1930s, is the closest (but not very close) law we ever had to the Beleidigung law in Germany (one year in jail max penalty) which was the least stringent of several laws against hate speech used in that same period in Germany to prosecute a great many Nazis for anti-semitic remarks, often with success.
We know how that ended.
It is in many senses too kind to speak of the left’s conspiracy today to redefine as “fighting words” any remark criticising their other ongoing conspiracies. They want new explicit hate speech laws as well as (not just instead of) redefining existing laws to serve their power project. Critical words are to be called violence while Antifa’s violence is to be called speech. This can complicate discussion of such things.
Or to put it another way, when the PC display their insolent contempt for free speech, that comes as close to fighting words as anything could for me. 🙂
Actually Itellyounothing Dankula didn’t go to prison. Yes, he was convicted under a BS statute, but he was fined £800, not incarcerated. He refused to pay the fine and was quite prepared to be carted off to chokey, but he was denied his martyrdom – the gummint simply plunged its grasping paw into Dank’s bank account and helped themselves to the cash. Further proof (should any be needed) of their utter bastardry, they wouldn’t even allow a man to stand on his principles. Of course, had Dank’s principles included blocking central London streets for days on end, while screeching that the planet’s on fire and we must deindustrialise immediately, well that would’ve been just fine.
They can do this without internal contradiction because the critical bad act of “hate” isn’t acting on a bad thought, or even the voicing of a bad thought – it’s the having of that bad thought. Orwell made this clear – it’s not enough to suppress bad acts that are undertaken for bad motivations, one must strive to remove those bad motivations themselves. Addressing the acts alone is like treating a symptom instead of the underlying illness.
It’s not Wrongspeech, it’s Wrongthink. And, since Antifa acts out of pure and noble Think, there’s no moral wrong in what they do.
😛
Agreed. The vast, vast, vast majority of the time, offensive statements (whether issued in bad faith or good faith) can, and should, be safely ignored, and by no means are deserving of punishment either by individuals (eg. “cancelling someone” all the way up to physical violence) or the state.
Certainly. And while I join you in ignoring the twitterers, the stall-holders, the mega-phone wielders and so on (or engaging them in calm debate, were you so inclined), if said anti-zionists were to start abusing a couple of Orthodox Jews, I believe an intervention of contextually-appropriate severity is legitimate (as, I think, do you).
I’m not sure about the technicals – I think “imminent threat” covers it. There’s two aspects – firstly, what I will call “legitimate fighting words”, where I genuinely feel that I’m in danger – eg. some drunkard staggering towards me on the train, yelling that he’s going to hit me. In this instance, I’m perfectly legitimate (legally and in my view morally) in striking first. I have a sensei who is a police combat instructor in his day job, and he takes great pains with new members of our club to instil this in them, and to try to dispel the idea that if you defend yourself, you’ll get into trouble.
Unfortunately, we also have I will call “non-legitimate fighting words”, which is subject of this thread…let’s say a couple of 18 year old kids are discussing the pros and cons of immigration, quietly and calmly, on said train, and one of them expresses the opinion that immigrants should be sent home.
Let’s also say that for whatever reason, they can’t reasonably be considered to pose any threat whatsoever. It’s blindingly obvious that I don’t have the right to stop them from conversing, no matter how much I might disagree with the statements being expressed. Unfortunately, I do have the state-granted privilege of, eg. recording their conversation on my phone and reporting them to the police. Whereupon they may well be investigated, which I don’t think is “legitimate”.
Itellyounothing notes that “hate crimes” get worse sentences. That’s something that I profoundly disagree with (that the sentences should be worse, I mean, not his statement!). A kicking is a kicking, no matter whether it was motivated by anti-zionist sentiment or because you’ve accidently knocked over someone’s pint, and the punishment should reflect that.
I also used to believe that a “kicking is a kicking, and that’s the end of that”, and that the motive didn’t matter, but I (currently) think there’s value in recording the motive as “hate crime”; if no other reason that if you’re trying to reduce crime, then knowing the causes and motives must surely be useful. But it shouldn’t be reflected in the sentence.
Being offended is a matter of choice, rather than a right. If I am offended by something, whether it’s personal or about a third party, it’s because I choose to be. The action by the Police, and I speak as a former Police officer myself, is just one more step towards a Frankfurt School led regime.
Just to be the pedant of the thread, “fighting words” aren’t words promising violence. They’re words intentionally designed to provoke violence in others. Inciting a riot, or calling someone some loathsome name that will certainly provoke a violent response . . . that sort of thing.
On a point of what I think is logic (but I am no philosopher) doesn’t a “right” presuppose an obligation on some other party to provide it, or at least not to deprive someone of it?
Andrew, you’ve covered both conventional meanings of the word “rights.”
“Liberty rights,” or “natural rights,” are rights that protect the individual’s person and property from the predations of others (“hands off me and my stuff”). They exist as a statement that no one, including government, is entitled to co-opt the self-determination of any person, unless that person has by his own attempt at co-option waived his right to self-determination. (This is the libertarian principle of the non-initiation of force.)
These rights are dreadfully misknown as “negative rights,” and they do not exist at the pleasure of the state; rather, the purpose of the state is supposed to be to protect these rights, which are held by all persons in its jurisdiction, except for those who have de facto waived them in their own cases by breaching others’ similar rights.
A “right” that imposes a positive duty on a person or persons to act specifically for the benefit of another is (mis)called a “positive right.” It is an invention of the state and does indeed represent a co-option of the self-determination of another person. Thus the beneficiary of such a “right” is in fact being granted a privilege by the state: the privilege of being helped by someone who may only be helping because somebody with power has impressed him into it and not at the prompting of his own self-determination.
Each of us has a right to his own life unless he shows himself willing to co-opt the life of somebody else. But this does not automatically put a positive duty on somebody else to provide the means of preserving that life, by giving food or medical care or shelter or any other good or service.
[Many of us argue that a biological parent owes a duty of care to his or her child, until the child can look after himself. This gets us into the question of whether or when abortion is acceptable. The duty of care is often viewed as a matter of de facto contract, and is a case involving externalities. Such tend to be tricky.]
Fortunately for all of us, most of us have some internal urging to help out others in need. This motivation is highly specific to the individual would-be helper, though. Different persons and different needs elicit different degrees of motivation in different people to help. This is a point overlooked or unadmitted by anti-libertarians.
Also, most of us have the sense that if we help X when X needs helps, X or some other person will help us when we need it. This is the positive version of “what goes around comes around.”
It is difficult, IMO at least, to disentangle the logical entailments of the theory of libertarian/liberty/natural rights from so-called “positive rights” because of the simple fact of externalities, and because to fence off abuses of liberty rights sometimes requires interpretations of the facts of a case that become a slippery-slope argument for blanket governmental interventions in situations where they are not really warranted. This is where “hard cases make bad law,” or so I understand.
. . .
Thanks to everyone for the thread within this discussion about “fighting words.” Sigh … I wish I hadn’t skipped class the day we attended the Law School courses.
Of course. And you have that right to choose, I would say, and no-one can (or should) be able to deprive you of the right to be offended if I were to say (only for the sake of example!) that “you were a really bad police officer”.
Choice over your own thoughts and feelings, the right to have and hold them, is a very basic right, to me.
I hope people realise that if there really is a “right not to be offended” in the United Kingdom then everyone who can should LEAVE THIS COUNTRY – as it would be easy to hit the words of most people as “offensive”.
If being “offensive” to some group or individual is a crime – then liberty is dead.
It’s quite a long trail but I think the seeds of Mr Miller’s difficulties were sown in the 1990s when the Blair government changed the law on sex and race discrimination so that the subjective views of the person alleging the discrimination had to be taken into account. I thought this was profoundly wrong at the time and still think so. The notion that the view of that person, including his or her emotional reactions such as the taking of offence, should determine whether a civil wrong, let alone a crime, had been committed would have been viewed as absurd until then.
In this way the law no longer discouraged the ever increasing tendency to treat the giving of offence as something socially objectionable and perhaps unlawful or even criminal. Arguably it actively encouraged that tendency.
David N,
The law change your refer to requires objective proof, S146 of the Criminal Justice Act 2003, as amended.
It has been the custom of agitators to claim that the law requires a subjective test, in the MacPherson Report, iirc, they came up with the concept of perception being enough to found a finding of objective reality. Bad as the law is, with the term ‘wholly or partly’, hence the trawl for the slightest evidence of ‘hostility’, some activists misrepresent it, and have generally got away with it, hence this current case.
Mr Ed. Thanks, you are right and I was not. I have a feeling there might be something more supportive of what I said because I remember how strongly I felt when I first came across it, but if there is (or was?) I have failed to find it.
“I have read that here, at least, motive or intent is not supposed to be brought up as evidence against the accused. The criminality of the crime lies in the act of the crime itself, not in the emotions that might have been part of the motivation for it, because none of us is a good enough mind-reader of the accused’s inner thoughts and emotions at the time.”
“Parliament decided it was a bigger crime to think negatively about certain characteristics (religion and race) and to commit stuff that was already a certain set of crimes hence a hate crime. These get markedly worse sentences.”
The issue I think this is trying to address is that some crimes are not directed against just the individual, but with the intention of putting an entire community in fear. For example, if you know that wearing a MAGA cap in public can result in random strangers assaulting you, throwing you out of shops and bars, threatening you, threatening your children, vandalising your property, etc. then people will stop wearing MAGA caps. They’ll feel forced to hide their opinions, constrain their speech, limit their freedom, because of the initiation of force by others.
So, there’s the crime against the particular MAGA cap wearer you beat up, and there’s separately the crime of assault (in common law, assault is the tort of intentionally causing the reasonable apprehension of immediate criminal harm) against the entire community of MAGA cap wearers. The additional crime merits an additional punishment.
However, this reasoning only applies to apprehension of actual crimes. ‘Hate’ and ‘offence’ are not themselves crimes.
I suspect the police’s argument may be that hostility and hate tend to escalate – haters start off just disagreeing, but when this doesn’t get them what they want, they keep ramping up the hostility and violence until it gets the response they desire. So it’s more a case of recording ‘criminal intelligence’ about people considered likely to commit crimes, so that when something does kick off, they’ve got some history and context, (and an initial list of suspects).
The police always have difficulties with this sort of information. It’s like the problem with stalkers. The creepily obsessive ex-boyfriend is following you around, but that’s not actually illegal, and so there’s nothing the police can do to stop it. When the stalker does eventually do something illegal, it’s often too late. So there’s arguably merit in reporting serious disputes and worrying behaviour to the police *before* they become crimes, in the hopes that knowing that if anything *does* happen the police will know exactly where to start looking, that crimes are prevented.
One of the widely accepted roles of the police is to discourage and prevent crimes, not just to respond after crimes have taken place. And as such, they sometimes need to know about and respond to high-risk situations *before* the crime has taken place.
It all depends on precisely what they do with the information. There are potentially legitimate uses for it, but there are also a whole host of illegitimate and unjust ones. And the plod on the street are not well-known for their grasp of fine philosophical distinctions. So it’s worth checking, and clarifying what the actual policy is.
Nullius in Verba (November 23, 2019 at 12:15 pm), in the sense you discuss, robbery puts in fear all who have whatever (maybe modest) degree of wealth the robber targeted, forcing them to take precautions, be wary of letting their possessions be too visible, etc. And many a feminist has described sexual assault as a crime against all her sex, not just against the victim. You can make this case for any crime, that it has both an ‘against the victim’ and an ‘against the community’ aspect – and conventional legal theory was aware of this long before modern hate-crime nonsense ever infested the anglosphere. Hannah Arendt, in Eichmann in Jerusalem, has a lengthy discussion of whether the holocaust was a crime against the Jewish people or a crime against all mankind, perpetrated on the body of the Jewish people, analogously to how a murder can be seen as a crime against the whole community although perpetrated on the body of one of its members. The old approach treated the victim and community aspects of a crime as incorporated into the law against it – and already had a tendency to exalt community needs (real or alleged) above victim needs.
The recent ‘hate’ crime laws are PC propaganda of a particularly crude kind. The groups patronised by the PC tend to have higher crime rates than the groups vilified by them, other things being equal. It was therefore convenient to invent a way of weighting otherwise equally-violent crimes by their PC-ness, like an adversity-qualified SAT score, so that propaganda needs could be served despite adverse raw statistics.
So while Nullius has a point that a crime affects more than its victims, I’d say that is an old truth. ‘Hate’ law is a new method – that rather exploits than addresses it.
Nullius is right in general that e.g. as regards stalkers and such-like, the police ‘always have a problem’. Of course, when the PC are the most common form of stalker and the ‘hate’ law makes the police act as their assistants, not their discouragers, they (or should I say we? 🙂 ) have a quite different kind of problem. (As Nullius’ closing remarks show, this would have been likely even if it had not been intended, though I’d see ‘the plod on the street’ with their lesser tendency to draw ‘fine philosophical distinctions’ as, for that reason, less certain offenders than their politically-chosen superiors.)
“You can make this case for any crime, that it has both an ‘against the victim’ and an ‘against the community’ aspect”
Yes, but there are a couple of distinctions. One is that in the case of hated groups, the community effect is often intentional. ‘Pour encourager les autres’ is the whole point and purpose of political/social violence. The other is that some communities feel more directly and intensely targeted than others, and with better cause to fear.
Within living memory, there are women, jews, blacks, and gays with clear memories of widespread systemic discrimination and persecution, practised by all sectors of society, and by the authorities both legal and moral, that makes our everyday concerns about crime pale. It seems to me arrogant and disrespectful to compare our present tribulations with the PC to theirs. So far, at least.
Those ‘hate crime’ rules were brought in, and today attract widespread public support, for very genuine reasons. Those now-protected groups *were* apallingly treated. And just as that history is within the living memory of some of its victims, it is also within the living memory of many of the perpetrators. Those attitudes still exist.
I disagree profoundly with the tactics of the ‘anti-hate speech’ lobby, not because I don’t think they have something of a point about the residual hate and contempt still directed at certain minorities, but because it seems to me self-defeating to replicate the same evil methods, and simply repeat the same mistake against a different target. Authoritarians seeking power need hobgoblins to scare the populace with, and they take cynical advantage of whatever moral norms the populace feels to be under threat. But in this case the new authoritarian bogeyman is simply the last set of authoritarians, now deposed and reviled.
But it will be interesting to see what the judicial review makes of the issues. The judge’s comments are hopeful, in that he seems alive to the liberal principle. But the formal role of judicial review is not to assert liberal principles, but to determine the law, as set down by our illiberal representatives in Parliament. Whether you agree or disagree, I think something like the above reasoning underlies the Police’s intention for the recording of ‘hate’ incidents, and Parliament’s intention in passing the law. Parliament felt that existing law *didn’t* adequately represent the additional impact on minority communities, and introduced extra measures for that reason. It’s not a question here of whether Parliament were right or wrong to do so (that’s something to be decided at the ballot box, not in court), but of whether the police’s policy is in accordance with Parliament’s intentions.
“The groups patronised by the PC tend to have higher crime rates than the groups vilified by them, other things being equal.”
Like women?
And since when were ‘other things equal’?
Nullius, were I to say, for example, that there is no gender pay gap in the UK today because men and women are paid equally, other things being equal, you do realise that I would not be saying that other things are equal – on the contrary, I would be saying precisely that they are not (or at least very strongly implying it, else what would be the point of my qualifying clause).
Seems to me that in the case other things aren’t equal, then it would be an untested proposition.
And a highly dubious one, at that. Crime is strongly associated with being a victim of discrimination; with being an excluded outsider to society. I think it was Freakonomics that reported on the case of black kids being adopted by white families, and being found to have the higher level of educational attainment and behaviour typical of whites. If you truly make other things equal – economics, culture, education, upbringing, etc. – I suspect the crime differences would go away.
Nullius in Verba (November 23, 2019 at 10:28 pm), your comment does not sound very statistical-science oriented. I will provide a worked example to illustrate my meaning.
One of the most basic points of migration theory is that a migrating group is disproportionately young and male, especially at first, whereas refugees from a disaster are, if anything, slightly light in that cohort. The effects of this show up in many historical contexts. Some examples:
– Westward migration in the US gave Wyoming a six-to-one male-female ratio. This is routinely related to its being the first US state to offer female suffrage as legislators were eager to attract women to the state. Anthony Trollope, touring the US in the mid-Victorian period, noted the effect in the west generally when he joked that Eve tempted Adam to eat the apple “but if she had been a western woman she would have ordered him to make his meal.” Twenty years later, a lesser such imbalance in immigrant-populated Australia and New Zealand encouraged them to have female suffrage first in the British Empire.
– At the turn of the century, arrogant lefty reformer Jacob Riis despised the Italian migrants he was ‘helping’ too much to think their colluding with landlords to resist his ‘reforms’ showed anything but how much they needed his wise paternalism. In fact they were almost all young men who longed to bring over from Italy their wives and children (left with grandparents) as soon as they could afford it, and so were living seven to a room to save as much money as possible. While Jacob forced them to spend on accommodation instead of saving, an older Italian immigrant founded the Bank of Italy, targeting small regular savers who wanted good money transfer services between New York and Italy. The bank was a huge success since conventional NY banks had little more understanding of the disciplined saving potential of these seven-to-a-room Italian men than Jacob Riis.
Etc., etc, etc. Another effect happens because more crimes are committed by young males than other group. Thus even if a migrant group comes from a society with the same (or somewhat lower) crime rate, neighbours of early immigrants in the host country may experience a rise in crime (and may complain of it honestly, not from prejudice). Such an equal-base-rate group thus creates a sane push one way as regards safe maximum rates of immigration (not to degrade local law enforcement) and a sane push the other way as regards whether to expect a long-term problem once the immigrants complete the cycle and balance their ratios.
Of course, the immigrants’ base rate may not be equal or lower. In my poem, after ridiculing Merkel’s talk of ‘refugees’, I wrote
So, putting it all together, if we examine Sweden today, we see three things.
– The muslim immigrants are disproportionately young and male. If comparing their crime rate to the native Swedish rate, one must first correct the statistics one way for the known tendency of some 40-year-old migrants to claim they were 14, but then correct even more another way for their still being disproportionately young (and male) after this is allowed for.
– Even by modern western PC standards, the Swedish state has gone to extraordinary lengths to eliminate prejudice or discrimination against the migrants. Even by modern western PC standards, the Swedish public have accepted (one could say endured) extraordinary things to accommodate their state in this. So even if one is not sceptical of the sort of sociology research that attributes crime to poverty, prejudice and victimisation (one should be – but this comment is long enough without discussing that 🙂 ), it seems clear that doing more than the Swedes is beyond the west’s ability at this time.
– The Swedish muslim immigrant’s statistical tendency to fire an AK47 and throw grenades very greatly exceeds that of the native Swede. It continues greatly to exceed it after these ‘other things being equal’ factors are fully – or even generously – allowed for.