How dare they solve our problem!

There is a fascinating article in today’s Observer, “Out of the lab and into your frying pan: the advance of cultured meat”.
(The best comment is from “Tintenfische”: “You call that cultured meat? Pah, not even close. Last week my steak took me to the ballet and a symposium on the evolution of beat poetry as seen through the eye of the beat.”)
The author of the article, Zoë Corbyn – I’ve always liked the name Zoë – describes the background:
To a certain extent, the science of culturing meat is relatively well understood. The process begins when a cell is taken from an animal and grown up in a lab to permanently establish a culture (called a cell line). The cells can come from a range of sources: biopsies of living animals, pieces of fresh meat, cell banks and even the roots of feathers, which JUST has been experimenting with. Cell lines can either be based on primary cells – for example muscle or fat cells – or on stem cells. Stem cells have the advantage that with different nutrients, or genetic modifications, they are able to mature into any cell type. There is also no limit to how long stem-cell lines can live, so it is possible to use them indefinitely to produce a product. Once a good cell line – for example, one that grows fast and is tasty – has been selected, a sample is introduced into a bioreactor, a vat of culture medium where the cells proliferate exponentially and can be harvested. The resulting meat cell mush can be formed into a plethora of unstructured items, from patties to sausages – with or without other ingredients added for texture. Conventional meat has a variety of cell types from which it derives its flavour, including both muscle and fat, and the companies are trying to broadly replicate that.
Not everybody is happy that this hoary science fiction trope seems to be on the point of commercial viability. Apparently an advertisement in the Brussels metro…
…contrasts a barn of cows surrounded by greenery to a “meat lab” surrounded by transmission towers. It is the work of the European Livestock Voice campaign – set up last year by a number of European farming industry groups to stress the potential social impacts of upending the meat industry.
Cannon to right of them, Cannon to left of them. The would-be purveyors of a guilt-free equivalent of meat to vegetarians are also opposed from the other side:
The website Clean Meat Hoax was launched last year by an informal group of 16 animal rights scholars and activists. It rails against cultured meat on the grounds that it still suggests that meat is desirable, and that animals are a resource people can draw on. It contrasts with the more pragmatic position other animal rights groups such as People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) have taken in favour of the technology on the grounds that animals’ lives will be saved. “What is incredible to me is how uncritically this technology is being celebrated and I don’t think that’s an accident – we don’t want to consider the possibility that we can stop eating animals,” says site founder John Sanbonmatsu, a philosopher at Worcester Polytechnic Institute in Massachusetts.
“Less pragmatic than PETA”: not a concept one meets often. I think the Clean Meat Hoax people have something in common with the opponents of vaping. What really distresses them is that after all their years of exhortations to make the smokers or meat eaters repent, the jammy bastards might be enabled to cease doing the bad thing just like that, with no redeeming pain.
The comparison to vaping is a good insight.
A similar comparison could be made to CAGW activists opposing nuclear power.
From my Olympian stand above the fray, my guess is that ‘cultured’ meat will eventually be preferable to the real thing. That day is a long way off, but i wouldn’t discourage experimenting.
I am doing my best to live long enough to eat good cultured meat — but not because i am keen to eat cultured meat: just trying to live as long as possible, because i am enjoying it.
“animals’ lives will be saved.”
No they won’t. The ones for whose meat there is a market will be slaughtered. The ones for which there isn’t a market won’t be born.
Just like today.
The popularity of cultured meat means there won’t be as many animals. No one is going to raise cows and pigs so they can live self-actualising, joyous lives.
Which just shows how well propaganda works. Perhaps the comparison between the meat lab and a slaughterhouse might be better. After all, Daisy isn’t frolicking in the fields of green because she is to be our pet.
Having said that this discussion reminds me of the issue of cochlear implants. Children of deaf people are sometimes denied the opportunity to get these devices when they are young (and the device most effective) not on by a functional argument (being deaf is better), but on a community argument (being part of the deaf community is better.) When I hear this argument I both get mad at the parents, and at the same time I understand where they are coming from. So I have very mixed feelings about it.
The vegetarian and especially the vegan community has many of these same attributes. I’d call it religious, but not necessarily pejoratively. It provides a common cause, a shared secret knowledge, a sense of being righteous or better than the other, and even, often, a road to Damascus conversion. But I say that not particularly pejoratively since in many ways I respect a community that takes an ethical stand and is willing to sacrifice for it. I don’t agree with them, though I think the argument is too long and complex to rehearse here, but I respect people who truly stand up for and sacrifice for “doing what is right”. Which isn’t to deny that some adherents are cloying and bothersome, but that always goes with any religious movement.
And I think this movement to allow others to “do what is right”, in their view, at a lower personal cost is a rare case of true honor. And the fact that a commercial company is trying to address this issue for, god help us, a profit, makes me feel all warm and gooey inside.
@staghounds
The popularity of cultured meat means there won’t be as many animals. No one is going to raise cows and pigs so they can live self-actualising, joyous lives.
That is true, but I detect a tone of disapproval. After all we all accept that contraception is better than abortion. And the conversion of all that farm land into something useful is surely a good thing. Oh and don’t forget the cow farts. My god, the cow farts.
I wonder if the same labs could make cow digestive systems that are focused primarily on farting. Perhaps that would be an excellent source of green energy….
And FWIW, I have a friend who actually does raise a pig for a self actualizing, joyous life. But if you called her crazy, I’d be hard pressed to disagree.
staghounds,
Though I am not a vegetarian and have no plans to become one, I see where vegetarians who support the idea of cultured meat are coming from. They seek to avoid animals being killed because they think killing animals for food is wrong. They do not seek to maximise the number of animals alive.
If this takes off it will be strange to see the long era of raising animals for meat largely come to an end, though I think some real meat will still be produced as a luxury product. I assume that if they can make lab-grown meat they can make lab-grown milk too, so there will be no need for dairy herds either. Although many of us in the developed world don’t visit farms often they were always there in the background. Will little children still learn that cows go “moo” and sheep go “baa”?
Reading up a bit on this over at Wikipedia and things like “starter cells”, “growth media”, and “scaffold” show up. Given that medical science reverses itself every couple years on just about every serious issue, I’m skeptical that cultured meat will be safe anytime soon. By this I mean actually save vs perceived to be safe and thus approved by the regulators.
I suspect those here saying it could take off in the next couple of years (or has it already?) are probably right. I’m worried that 10 or 20 years after the take off, we’re going to start finding strange effects in people that we can’t explain. And the cultured meat industry will be rich and powerful by then so little chance of any health issues ever being tied to their meat.
As a chemist, I find the state of the biological sciences appalling. Drugs are “discovered” by random number generators, developed because they show efficacy toward some malady, but there’s no understanding of how they work. Or the side effects. No physical science involved. That’s my simplistic view from outside the field, but I worry there will likewise be no fundamental understanding of the biological implications of lifelong, significant consumption of cultured meat.
Just for fun, I shall mention Larry Niven and Jerry Pournelle’s 1976 novel Inferno. The protagonist is a science fiction author who dies in the first few pages and ends up in Hell. It turns out that Dante’s Inferno was a simple statement of fact: hell is full of sinners being punished in ways gruesomely appropriate to their sin. The considerable humour in the book would not be to modern tastes. One of the first damned souls the protagonist meets is a grotesquely fat woman, scarcely recognisable as human. She says she was slim and beautiful in life.
Amen. They’re not mad about people dying from smoking. They’re mad that vapers seem to be almost mocking them.
It’s completely an ego thing. You WILL think correctly! Think as I think, not just do as I do!
And, the beef? They’ve currently drawn a line at thinking animals. Seems arbitrary. If killing life is wrong, it matters not the life’s IQ. How long until we hear about the piteous screams of the broccoli as it is ripped out of the ground? Broccoli is, after all, a living thing. Why do cows deserve as much protection as humans, but broccoli doesn’t deserve as much protection as cows?
It’s funny – I’ve seen a number of websites recently extolling the intelligence of cows. They all seem to have the word “green” somewhere in their site title. It’s been three days since I pushed a cow out of the way, and so the species might have changed in that time, but back then, cows were some of the dumbest animals you’d ever hope to meet. (Meat?) Almost as bad as turkeys.
‘the jammy bastards might be enabled to cease doing the bad thing just like that, with no redeeming pain.’
So, it’s the pain that counts? Then Ayn Rand was right.
@bobby b
How long until we hear about the piteous screams of the broccoli as it is ripped out of the ground? Broccoli is, after all, a living thing.
Not long. There is already a group called fruitarians that have taken up this appeal to protect the lives of vegetables so cruelly snatched from mother Gaia. I first learned of them in a fantastic scene in the movie “Notting Hill” which the internet is kind enough to provide us a sample of:
“These carrots have been murdered”.
https://www.cougarboard.com/board/message.html?id=12380440
bobby: Cow, meet chicken. [“Duh”]
Agricultural “advances” have already ready brought the flavors of meats, vegetables, and fruits down to the point that they are the merest shadows of their formerly flavourful selves.
I long for properly bred and fed pork, chicken, beef; tomatoes and strawberries that are not mostly pulp (tomatoes) and woody pith (strawberries); eggplant that you can carry in your arms rather than needing an 18-wheeler to lug from the store to the kitchen.
And so on.
If the farmers are producing this flavorless glop out of “real food,” what is the New Meat going to taste like? If the top-of-the-line in chicken is pseudo-“chicken nuggets,” which are nothing but uniformly dry and flavorless pieces of chicken breast (which is less nutritious than real dark meat, which is hardly to be found nowadays), then count me out. I’ll start raising my own chicken, pigs, cattle, so forth on the < 1/4-acre lot where I live, and to hell with the zoning board.
GRRRRRR!!!!
Now that I'm through w/ the rant, I'll say that even I, 40s-&-50s farm girl that I am, have picked up a bit of the eating-animals-bad vibe, and have for decades thought that eventually Joe Six-pack here and around the world would become vegetarian or some such unnatural creature. So this is not unexpected. Still I wish I could get a real rib steak that tastes like rib steak.
One comment from the Guardian article (where Natalie’s link actually goes) (my boldface):
BTW, many people refuse to eat GMO food for one reason or another — chiefly because, they say, they don’t trust it to be “healthy” — or because it’s not “natural.” And even I wonder if its biochemistry contains more or other allergens than, say, regular rice (vs. Golden Rice) and has the same nutritional and digestive values or properties as old-fashioned, regular rice.
Since everything has trade-offs, what are the actual downsides of Golden Rice? Lord knows I’m all for more nutritious food which is also easier to grow in abundance that replaces food so un-nutritious that children’s growth is stunted and/or that children and adults starve.
Now that we’re all in a good mood, I’m going to see what can I should open for supper.
BTW — I know the quote can be accused of “because-this-is-the-way-we’ve-always-done-it”-ism.
That issue could generate whole long, deep philosophical and practical discussions.
I really need supper.
bobby, good point! Fraser, do they say how tortured the grass feels when the sheep eat it? 😆
Actually- isn’t there some East-Indian sect or other that only allows you to eat plants’ deadfall?
GregWA – January 19, 2020 at 11:00 pm:
Umm, no. I suggest you read Derek Lowe’s blog In The Pipeline. He’s a medicinal chemist who discusses every phase of the drug development process (including the financial side). Also general chemistry, with a focus on organic and biochemistry. (And a great series of posts on “Things I won’t work with”, like compounds with lots of nitrogen atoms wedged in. IYKWIM.) Much of his technical discussion is beyond me, but it’s very clear that there is much understanding of how drugs work and a great deal of physical science.
Which is why it is a religion.
I’m still going to prefer my chicken, beef, lamb and pork free range during it’s lifetime and nicely slaughtered, butchered and prepared on the supermarket shelf when it’s dead, not grown by some chap/chapesse wearing a white coat in some anonymous laboratory.
When I look at the “vegan” stuff in the supermarket it just looks bland, fake and awful. Then I read the ingredients list and it is just over-processed shit. No wonder they all look like death all the time.
Having some nice, fresh vegetables is one thing. I’m certainly having neeps and tatties with my haggis on Burns Night, but this vegan stuff is going a bit too far.
@Julie near Chicago
bobby, good point! Fraser, do they say how tortured the grass feels when the sheep eat it? 😆
Well of course there is a lot more than that going on in nature. Birds eat worms, cats eat birds, lions eat antelopes, bacteria hijack and kill humans. Nature is red in tooth and claw. It is why I always laugh a little to myself when I hear someone telling me about the beauty of nature, God’s glorious handiwork. Nature is only beautiful if you look only at the beautiful part. If you do a more comprehensive examination you will have to assess it is an amoral, nasty, blood soaked, violent and vicious nightmare that we have to thank civilization for protecting us from it.
Actually- isn’t there some East-Indian sect or other that only allows you to eat plants’ deadfall?
You are probably thinking of Janism. They walkabout looking at their feet to make sure they don’t step on bugs, worry about breathing in flies, and occasionally, when older, starve themselves to death so as not to be a burden on anybody. Their level of commitment to non violence is absolute and extreme and I both admire them for their commitment and think they are nuts. I have often wondered why societal evolution has not made the extinct, especially in India which had no shortage of violent, conquering hoards.
Having said that this discussion reminds me of the issue of cochlear implants. Children of deaf people are sometimes denied the opportunity to get these devices when they are young (and the device most effective) not on by a functional argument (being deaf is better), but on a community argument (being part of the deaf community is better.)
I’ve had first hand experience of this myself, as a member of a “hard of hearing” society, you get individuals who were not deaf enough to be taught sign language and could get away with normal hearing aids, sadly they are sometimes ostracized by both deaf and hearing communities, I personally found the deaf community to be quite distasteful in this regard and was not surprised about their attitude to child cochlear implants when they started coming about.
Communications nowadays are frequently becoming text based, so being deaf (or partially deaf) is not as much of a burden, I don’t see the militant deaf community being much of an influence now.
As regards lab-grown meat, once past the first step of making it commercially viable, the next step will be making it taste even better than traditional meat, if you’ve experienced a really nice piece of fillet steak you can have that any time you want at the fraction of the price, the concept of coddled Kobe cows will be a thing of the past, and there will be nothing any of the idiots of “natural farming” or PETA can do about it.
The haunting fear that someone, somewhere, may be happy seems to be in the mix here.