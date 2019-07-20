|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
In many cases rent control appears to be the most efficient technique presently known to destroy a city – except for bombing.
– Economist Assar Lindbeck, which seems a timely reminder in view of this absurdity. Some actually take the view it is worse than bombing.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Rent control _IS_ worse than bombing, because rent control ensures that the buildings will not be rebuilt. Compare Detroit and Nagasaki, 1945 and 2019.
What Detroit needs is rent control and a much greater minimum wage; currently a measly $ 9.45/hr, unless tips make up part of a worker’s earnings, in which case the employer can give the worker a lower regular hourly wage.
But better yet, go to San Francisco, where the minimum wage was $ 15/hr a year ago. They have rent control, too. :>))
And a, um, fecal problem.
I don’t say the latter problem has anything to do with rent control + minimum wage, of course. And certainly nothing to do with its being a “sanctuary city.”
As Ken says, rent control is worse than bombing for the city (not the people presently in it), as it renders buildings uneconomic, and hence impossible, whereas bombing raises the costs and risks, bombing does not, of itself, make a city impossible unless constant, large-scale and indefinite.
The media coverage of this issue never explicitly mentions the effects of rent controls, seen or unseen, in this case it simply says the Mayor hasn’t (yet) the power to impose it. He would get that under Corbyn, for sure, and May would probably have given it within a year.