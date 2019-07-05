The appeal of Millennial Socialism rests on the delusion that the democratic, bottom-up socialism Millennial Socialists aspire to is a fundamentally novel aspiration, and that nobody in history has ever tried to build anything like this before.
But it is not a new aspiration. This was precisely what Chávez’s and Maduro’s “21st Century Socialism” was also about, which is why it used to be so popular in the West. A moratorium on the V-word would just play into the hands of those who now want to pretend that none of this ever happened, and that “Millennial Socialism” is novel, untried and untested.
So no, I absolutely won’t stop banging on about it, and if you don’t want to hear it, tough luck, because I’ll bore you with it anyway. We shouldn’t stop banging on about Venezuela until the Left stops banging on about socialism.
Well Venezuela has progressed to the death squad stage. How long before the bodies start piling a la Holodomor?
https://www.smh.com.au/world/south-america/venezuela-death-squads-kill-young-men-and-stage-scenes-un-report-20190705-p524bs.html
I don’t think it’ll quite go Holodomor, ’cause that was directed at a region and people who had remained relatively prosperous and outside the Soviet system, and I don’t think there’s anything like that in Venezuela anymore.
With death squads rather than mass starvation, the heaps of bodies remain smaller, and I think the country just ends up looking like a bigger, somewhat better educated, Haiti.
I’ll take this opportunity to remind people that Zimbabwe is another good example – with the advantage that anyone who denies that socialism caused the disaster can reasonably-enough be asked if that means they prefer the only obvious alternative explanation. (By the standards of woke argument, that one is a slam-dunk: explaining that it was Mugabe’s socialism that reduced the country from its relative high at the start of majority rule to its absolute low of today is almost PC in that particular context. Pity the actually-PC could hardly care less.)
“Bottom up”socialism is way older than Chavez.
“ALL POWER TO THE SOVIETS”
And the inexorable path from local soviets to a top down Soviet Union was clearly marked. You can’t have socialism without force, and you can’t have competing bottom up units of force, or else you get unending civil war. You need to co-ordinate the local soviets. That was the core of the Bolshevik heresy – the only way to translate Marxism into reality is to organse it top down. The forces of history are ill disciplined and easily distracted. They need to be led. And he who leads is King.
Another good example is Burma. I remember clicking on links on the BBC site many years back. In earlier pieces, dealing with the general structure of Burmese government, and not covering the total economic clustermultiplication, Auntie didn’t mind mentioning the Burmese Road to Socialism, and Ne Win’s enthusiasm for price controls.
But in later pieces when the focus was on authoritarianisn, poverty and general beastliness, Auntie had allowed socialism and price controls to sidle off the stage. The cause of Burmese poverty was now a matter of “military dictatorship.”
Nor let us forget Tanzania and ujama. Collective farms are always a winner.
Lee Moore (July 6, 2019 at 8:12 am), Burma is complicated by the fact that, around the time the Soviet Union fell, when the shine was off socialism a bit, there was a coup in Burma (not that unusual an event), replacing a load and proud socialist tyranny with something perhaps a little less easily classifiable – but “military dictatorship” could do. I’ve certainly met lefties insisting Burma hasn’t been socialist since those lefties were purged. (I’ve also met those pointing out that lefties are always purging each other and the degree of state control of the economy remained high.)
All I’d say is, if you plan to cite Burma as simply and explicitly socialist in the noughties, when the beeb indeed was not in the business of reminding us it ever had been, have your proof ready. I lack the links to crush a denial as I could any denial of socialism in Zimbabwe. (Commenters, on either side of the argument, if you happen to know, by all say and/or link.)
Sweden is the one that is usually cited by lefties when they have been backed into a corner. My understanding was that Sweden was fairly socialist until the late 1980s and then became less so as the economy was circling the drain. I believe that it is currently a free market economy but has a very generous, and presumably expensive, social welfare system.
Mugabe called himself a Marxist-Leninist when he needed help from the USSR and an African Nationalist when he didn’t.
During his later years and under the guardianship of his wife Grace Zimbabwe became more of a Kleptocracy, but it always followed the usual socialist models of state control which is the key.
Under dictator-for-life Emmerson “The Crocodile” Mnangagwa you’re not exactly seeing any substantive change, just another iteration of the tired old slogans and policies.
The poor of Zimbabwe never get anything more than a few meagre handouts at election times and the party elite still drives around on ever decaying roads in huge air conditioned limousines.
Call it what you like, but Zimbabwe looks like a dictatorship thin coating of socialism / Pan-African Nationalism just for appearances sake.