Wanjiru Njoya on the feminist double standard
“The feminist double standard was born. Women could invade men’s spaces, but men could not do the reverse. Girls could play for the boys’ high school soccer team if they were good enough, but boys could not play on the girls.’”
Wanjiru Njoya is correct, and the point is general. Defend the rights of others as you would defend your own rights. Because you are defending your own rights.
Except now you can say you’re a girl and you can play on the girls’ team and break records.
I think that the point Ms Njoya is making is that if feminists had not spent decades insisting that male-only spaces and activities could not be permitted, the current situation, in which female-only spaces and activities are being squeezed out, would never have arisen.
Long ago feminism as a broad movement crossed over from rightfully demanding that women should no longer be second class citizens to demanding that, for instance, private gentlemen’s clubs must admit women.
Once the mistaken principle that even private groups had no right to exclude on grounds of sex was established, it was only a matter of time before it was applied to women’s groups, too.