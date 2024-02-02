|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
The Hockey Stick on trial
I think it’s about time we mentioned that the Steyn v Mann defamation trial is currently taking place in Washington D.C.. For those who have forgotten – or never knew in the first place – this concerns articles that Mark Steyn and his co-defendent blogger Rand Simburg wrote twelve years ago accusing university employee Michael Mann of fraud in scientific research.
This is the first time the Hockey Stick graph – which suggested a dramatic and unprecedented rise in global temperatures – has been subject to judicial examination.
If you want to follow daily proceedings you might like to check out the Climate Science on Trial podcast hosted by Phelim McAleer and Ann McIlhenny.
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The fact that Mann has had massive and free legal support is something worth contemplating. Given the massive power of the courts, I think we’re eventually going to be forced to do something about this sort of inequity.
Steyn is having to pay for his legal support, while Mann gets his for free. Is that an equal-before-the-law situation?
I think that the playing field ought to be equal, especially in these cases where a lone plaintiff is taking on the state. Either the state needs to provide equal legal support to the plaintiff, or the state needs to have its legal team leveled down to the same thing that the plaintiff can afford. Same budget, same number of lawyers… You can’t get a fair adjudication when you’ve got one lone lawyer going up against an entire team.
This is something that needs to be fixed.
Is it equal-before-the-law when the state has an effectively unlimited warchest when prosecuting or suing a citizen but that poor guy only has whatever cash he can scrape up or sell his house or whatever to fund his attorney or hope for a halfway competent public defender? Or a megacorporation with a staff of in house counsel types decides to crush a peon? Or a city decides to crush a small business owner with rules and regulations until the guy just quits?
Lawfare is a real thing.