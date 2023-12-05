|
‘¡Afuera!’ – Presidente-elegido Milei on the Pope, the murderous Castros and architecture
Probably the most important man of the 21st Century, if only for his potential to do good, Argentine President-elect (as I write) Javier Milei sat down with Tucker Carlson for an interview, (excerpt provided) at which he discussed the Pope, the murderous Castros and architecture amongst other points (that socialists are evil and think they are ‘God’). The interview was done with Mr Carlson asking questions in English and Señor Milei’s replies in Spanish are sub-titled (accurately I would add) and presumably interpreted in real time.
This segment is just over 9 minutes long, and it is well worth watching. We have all the indications that he is the real deal, he says that he is prepared to die for his beliefs, let us wish him a long and productive life and Presidency.
|
Well, he surely does not mince words!
That he has the right principles, does not mean that he is capable of leadership; but let’s hope for the best.
Technically Pope Francis is a Hegelian in philosophy (he was taught this in Germany – back in the 1960s) – he believes that two very different things, thesis and antithesis, come together to form a new thing, the synthesis, which is better than both. This is his “God of Surprises” with doctrine changing wildly into a new thing – unsurprisingly this disgusts theologically conservative (small c) Christians (and non Christians – such as Ben Shapiro), but it is not philosophical Marxism – as Dr Marx developed Hegelian philosophy in a different direction.
However, President Elect Milei is talking about politics and economics – and the only economics that Pope Francis knows is Marxist economics, this is because the Jesuit Order (under Jesuit Order rules a member is not supposed to be a Bishop, let alone a Cardinal or Pope, but the basic rules have been violated in the modern age), studied Marxism, originally in the effort to OPPOSE it, but they never studied economics that REFUTED Marxist economics (or historical understanding that refutes Marxist history), so they became intellectually corrupted. They studied the works of the enemy too deeply – he looks into the void too much, finds that the void looks back into him.
The first two paragraphs are a fancy way of saying that President Elect Milei has a point.
As for whether he can roll back the state and restore honest money (which is certainly NOT the Dollar) I do not know – President Elect Milei has the Congress, the Civil Service, the Courts and, of course, the international Corporate State against him.
But I wish him well – and I do not write him off.
As for the Corporatism of the modern world, not just Argentina, President Elect Milei is correct about that – including its ugly buildings. And so is Tucker Carlson – thankfully he kept off space aliens.
Corporatism is a mess as an economic system, let alone a philosophy.
Just as the more intelligent (yes more intelligent) Peronists (Corporate State Interventionists) became Marxists – because that is where “Social Justice” doctrine naturally leads.
We wait for his forces in the Falkland Isles.
@Stuart Noyes
I believe he has discussed this. Ironically, I think he calls himself a Thatcherite, and he is certainly an admirer of her. But in regards to the Falklands, he has also made his position clear — he thinks they should be part of Argentina, but he wants to convince the people of the Falklands of that, and reach an agreement with their democratic consent.
Of course “fat chance” seems the correct response to that, but I think it is perfectly fair and reasonable position on his part.
I actually listened to his interview when Carlson first did it before the election. I’m generally a fan of Carlson, and thinks he speaks a lot of truths that are very unpopular. His interviews do tend to be pretty soft ball though. However, perhaps that is reasonable to give open and clear voice to those the rest of the press completely blocks out, or completely vilifies.
I liked a lot of what he said. A libertarian for sure. A couple of things I didn’t care for is his extreme position on abortion and his idea to use the USD as currency. I suppose anything is better than the Argentinian Peso, but, OMG, the USD is on very shaky ground.
in regards to the Falklands… he thinks they should be part of Argentina
And I think Corsica should be part of Italy, but the people there disagree.
@jgh
And I think Corsica should be part of Italy, but the people there disagree.
And would it be OK if the government of Italy tried to convince the people otherwise in a respectful, democratic way? And if they did change their mind, would it be OK if Corsica became part of Italy (again)?
I think that Sardinia & Corsica should be an independent nation … but of course they’d need France & Italy to defend them.
Fraser: I wish I could remember which old Labour wag it was who supposedly contextualized a draft manifesto promise to …work for reunification of Ireland through consent, by adding …and cheaper airflight through the suspension of the law of gravity.
I suppose anything is better than the Argentinian Peso, but, OMG, the USD is on very shaky ground.
The best is the enemy of the good. And in the absence of the good, the enemy of the might just hold together for the next ten years or so.
Thus, for example, a currency which loses 20% of its value a year may not be much good as a store of value for more than a couple of months, but may still be plenty good enough to work as a medium of exchange. A lot better than barter.
He doesn’t have anything like a majority in the legislature to carry out his program. I do not know enough (or indeed anything) about the Argentinian constitution to know whether there are things that he can achieve by, say, presidential decree.
South America has a long line of leaders who were feted in the west as being the next great thing for their country – see Chavez, Castro et al – but now, their cheerleaders are conspicuously absent. Because of this phenomenon, I’ll wait a few years before passing judgement on Milei.
I will concede, however, that I would have voted for him and that I wish him the best of luck.
Of course, as he’s not a socialist, according to the BBC he’s “far right”
The UK isn’t giving up the Falklands even if the locals want to join Argentina. It’s a strategic chokepoint to close naval movement from the Pacific to the Atlantic. It’s the same reason the UK won’t give up Gibraltar. It’s just not going to happen and the Argies need to simply accept it at this point.
Yes psol – my fear is that the President Elect of Argentina, who has the Congress, civil service, courts, and international Corporate State, against him – will end up a prisoner as the ex President of Brazil found himself (before the blatantly rigged election in Brazil removed him).
It is no good, for example, opposing Covid lockdowns and supporting Early Treatment – if the corrupt courts overrule you (which is what happened to the President of Brazil).
But, again, I do not write the President Elect of Argentina off – he has the “gift of the gab” he speaks well, and he can inspire the ordinary people to fight against the international Corporate State.
Does anybody know whether the President of Argentina can dissolve Parliament and call a general election?
Snorri,
According to this, which appears to be an English translation of the current Argentine constitution, the answer is no. Section 99 onwards. It looks as if the Argies have more or less cribbed the US Constitution as a baseline and added a load of nonsense, but no fun powers for the Presidente, and Section 76 also talks about the Presidential powers.
Argentina has a federal system.
Thank you, Mr Ed!
@Fraser Orr
I think we’ve got the same chance of convincing the Irish to join the UK.
@Stuart Noyes
I think we’ve got the same chance of convincing the Irish to join the UK.
Right, I’d characterize it as “fat chance”. I just wish I had said that in my original comment. Oh wait. I did.😀
@Steven R
The UK isn’t giving up the Falklands even if the locals want to join Argentina.
I think you are confusing the Britain of today with the Britannia who ruled the waves. If what you were saying were true there would be a significant presence of the Royal Navy there, which there isn’t. The Falklands is more a matter of British pride than anything else, and maybe there is some hope of securing some offshore mineral rights. Most Atlantic to Pacific traffic goes through Panama.
Gibraltar is a bit different. I think the British Government do care about it as a choke point, so they do try to support it with the Royal Navy. But the truth is that they don’t have the budget to do it very effectively.
Last time I was in Gib, about 10 years ago. the Royal Navy’s presence was two small boats with a couple of machine guns each, there’s a lot more firepower is a fair few Forgotten Weapons videos than the Royal Navy has down there. I also saw Civil Guard boats breezing into Gibraltar waters with impunity. They should at least have had to swerve away from the fire of an MG pointed in their path, if the UK wanted to be taken seriously.
Ten years ago was before Brexit. The EU had pacified such tensions. Now, who knows? But Britain has nuke-powered subs, and neither Argentina nor Spain does.