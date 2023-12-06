|
Samizdata quote of the day – One reason we don’t believe certain economic claims about climate change
Jobs are a cost, not a benefit. Having to direct human labour to some task reduces the amount of such human effort that can be devoted to sating some other desire – it’s a cost. So that boast is that dealing with climate change would add 380 million costs to the global economy. Yes, obviously, this is an opportunity cost but if you’re not doing opportunity costs then whatever you’re doing it’s not economics.
– Tim Worstall
@Ellsworth butler
He didn’t say that. A job is a cost, but it is often a worthwhile cost. Groceries are a cost too, but money often well spent. Planting a garden is a cost, but the cost might be worthwhile if the stuff you grow is worth more than the cost of the job. If I buy some gold it is a cost, if I sell it later for more it is a net benefit, that doesn’t mean the purchase didn’t cost me anything.
One of the classic examples in economics is this. It is a thought experiment: if I put a brick through your window you have to replace it, and in doing so will employ a glazer, factory workers to make the window, a person to come in and clean up the glass and so forth. My brick has created a whole bunch of jobs. So does that mean that I am benefiting society by tossing the brick through your window? If not, why not?
Thomas Sowell famously says: “there are no solutions, only trade offs.”
Fraser you should also include the Police Officer who arrests you, the court staff at your hearing, the Probation Officer [if you are not sentenced to “durance vile”] and quite a few more.
You have been quite a financial boon to the economy – well done.
I think this is a great point. It would be strange to hear someone say “this new process for such and such requires x% more steel” for instance. It’s great if you’re a supplier of steel, but it means that the process is clearly less efficient with respect to steel usage if it is producing the same outcome for that usage, so that is probably not what you want to emphasize. Also, why should we select our process based on how much it benefits suppliers of steel? If that is not a factor, then why bring it up?
Most jobs are also a cost to the employee. If it is not a cost – there is a net benefit derived from merely having the job – then they are often called “volunteers”.
The emphasis on “job creation” is indicative of a mindset which believes that companies do not exist to make a profit but to “do good”.
Jobs are a cost to the employer. They are a benefit to the employee, the tax man and society as a whole as large numbers of unemployed youths and men will inevitably turn to crime.
Tim has agreed that “jobs are a cost” is only really true if there is a labour shortage. Britain does not have a labour shortage. It has a large number of people living on benefits and another large group doing makework jobs for the government. Getting some of those people doing productive jobs would benefit everyone, because we would, as a society, be producing more.
That being said, every penny spent on net zero is a penny wasted because net zero is a scam perpetrated on Western citizens by Western governments. Nobody in the rest of the world believes a word of it.
Reductio ad absurdum
Nowadays many jobs are simply a cost but it keeps the plebs busy, paying taxes and happy. HR, DSI and ESG are just some of the labels used to keep the plebs quite. All of these are a cost to society whilst a benefit to our governments.
“Getting some of those people doing productive jobs would benefit everyone” except the people who are paid to select,supervise and control the people living on benefits and doing makework jobs.