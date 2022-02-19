“The draft Online Safety Bill delivers the government’s manifesto commitment to make the UK the safest place in the world to be online while defending free expression”, says the gov.uk website. It would be nice to think that meant that the Bill would make the UK the safest place in the world in which to defend free expression online.
The text of the draft Bill soon dispels that illusion. Today’s Times editorial says,
In the attempt to tackle pornography, criminality, the promotion of suicide and other obvious obscenities rampant on social media, the bill invents a new category titled “legal but harmful”. The implications, which even a former journalist such as the prime minister appears not to have seen, are worrying.
It is sweet to believe the best of people, but that “appears not to have seen” is either sweet enough to choke on, or sarcasm.
Could they give the censors in Silicon Valley power to remove anything that might land them with a massive fine? That would enshrine the pernicious doctrine of no-platforming into law.
Fraser Nelson, editor of The Spectator, has expressed alarm at what he fears the wording could do to his publication. Any digital publisher who crossed the line might find an article on vaccine safety or on eugenics, or indeed any topic deemed controversial, removed without warning, without trace and without recourse to challenge or explanation. The decision would not be taken by human beings, but by bots using algorithms to pick up words or phrases that fell into a pre-programmed red list.
The editorial continues,
The bill specifically excludes from the category [of “legal but harmful”] existing media outlets. If Facebook or another platform took down an article from a British newspaper without explanation, Ofcom, the media regulator, could penalise the platform.
That’s us bloggers dealt with then. Notice how the article frames the threat to free expression almost entirely in terms of its effect on newspapers. Still, in the current climate I am grateful that the Times has come out against the Bill. If self-interest is what it takes to wake them, then good for self-interest.
However, social media giants operate on a global scale. In any market such as Britain, where they have a huge following and earn billions, they will not risk a fine of 10 per cent of their annual turnover. They will simply remove anything deemed “harmful”, or, to counter the bill, downgrade its visibility or add a warning label. Given that America’s litigious culture will influence those deciding what constitutes harm, this could include political assertions, opinions or anything the liberal left could insist constitutes “fake news”. If Donald Trump can be banned, so can others.
I wonder if the people on the Times understand that they people they supported in the American elections of 2016 and 2020 would support this sort of Bill (and would appoint Supreme Court Justices who would get rid of the 1st Amendment – and the rest of the Bill of Rights). And the people they mocked for years – were the people AGAINST attacks on Freedom of Speech.
Still Natalie is correct – at least the Times has come out against this dreadful British Bill, even though they do not mention that the real threat is to INDIVIDUALS.
“Porn” and “protect the children” has been the excuse for POLITICAL and cultural censorship for 300 years – since Sir Robert Walpole had a FAKE play produced (incest, murder – on and on) to bounce the House of Commons into supporting his censorship of the theatre Bill.
The difference is that the Sir Robert Walpole knew what he was doing (he was actually IN CHARGE) – modern ministers most likely have very little idea what is in the Bills they are told to push – told by officials and “experts”.
“Then we need to tell them Paul” – it does not work that way, a minister has a brief and sticks to that brief (repeating stock words – in “reply” to criticism), they are never going to admit that they do not really understand the Bills they push.
“But Minister – on page 33 of this Bill it says that you personally shall be executed, the Bill actually names you!”
The Minister replies “action will only be taken by independent public servants acting for the public good – THINK OF THE CHILDREN!”