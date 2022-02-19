|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
That we can go from international uproar over an instance of nuanced police brutality on a convicted felon in 2020, to international indifference over blatant police brutality against innocent citizens standing up for their rights just 2 years later, tells us a lot about society.
– Bob Moran
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Is there international indifference or is this assertion referring to the failure of world leaders to decry the assault on peaceful protestors? The image of the horse stomping a protestor, has gone viral. There have been a lot of claims and counter claims. Has there been an international response?
The international uproar over an instance of a police officer following police procedure in dealing with a felon that was ODing was driving by the media in collusion with leftist organizations.
The international indifference to police brutality is because the media is fucking lying.
The cases are similar in one respect – they are based on LIES.
I do not know how close the relationship was between Mr George Floyd and the police officer – I know they had worked together (on security jobs) and knew each other, but no one seemed interested in the facts of the case. All the talk was which about “racism”, which was bovine excrement – as that policeman (now in prison – because a jury were terrified for their lives) was many things (many of them NOT good) – but “racist” he was NOT.
As for Mr Floyd – he died of the drugs he took. Everyone knows that, but most people are afraid to say it. I just did – so kill me (I do not care if you kill me or not).
As for the protests in Canada – Mr Trudeau has been very clear.
Mr Trudeau supported the Marxist BLM burning and murdering. And he found “understandable” the endless Church burning in Canada – because of FAKE stories of “unmarked mass graves” of children.
But protests against his, MEDICALLY POINTLESS, injection mandates and the (deeply sinister) electronic tagging system he is pushing (and that idea goes back long BEFORE Covid – it is Davos WEF) – no that can be allowed, certainly not.
Because the truckers and other ordinary people are racist, sexist, homophobic, Islamophobic, transphobes, and so do not deserve to live. Mr Trudeau is LYING – everyone knows that the National Socialist (Nazi) flag and so on were from HIS OWN SUPPORTERS (a literal “false flag operation”), he lies and lies and lies. And the lickspittle Canadian media back every lie.
By the way – Max Keiser (on Mr Putin’s RT) has been saying how the confiscation of bank accounts and so on in Canada (that financial agenda is also very Davos, very World Economic Forum, the agenda goes back long BEFORE Covid) proves the case for Bitcoin.
There is a problem with that argument – the financial sanctions (from the servants of the international community who call themselves the Canadian government) apply to Bitcoin.
Of course, before anyone points it out, I know that Davos and the U.N. (Dr Klaus Schwab and his pals) are NOT really the puppet masters they fondly believe themselves to be – in reality Chairman Xi is the puppet master, the Davos crowd (whether they know it or not) are really the puppets.
By the way – there is a real book on the case of Mr George Floyd.
“I Can’t Breathe: How A Racial Hoax Is Killing America” by David Horowitz.
There is also a book on Early Treatment of Covid 19.
“Overcoming the Covid Darkness” by Dr Brian Tyson and Dr George Fareed – how they successfully treated over seven thousand patients.
Talking about either of these works is likely to lead you to into severe trouble in Mr Trudeau’s Corporate State (yes Corporate State – his endless calling of other people “Fascists” is PROJECTION – the real Fascist is himself).
Just talking about either of these books is enough (far more than enough) to attract the rather nasty attention of the “Canadian Government”, as they call themselves, and their Corporate allies.
Ever the Economist magazine is concerned about the war to exterminate Freedom of Speech in Canada – although it spoilt the article by SUPPORTING the injection mandates and FALSELY claiming that the injections stop the spread of Covid 19 (the injections do no such thing). It did not even mention the electronic tagging policy – one of the central complaints of the truckers (who do not wish to have their lives controlled by Dr Schwab and his Corporate pals).