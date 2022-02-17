|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
Samizdata quote of the day
The message was simple: Question the COVID narrative, and there will be consequences.
But there were still many brave enough to buck the mob mentality. And as time has gone on and scientific data on COVID and pandemic restrictions have become more accurate, it has become clear that the dissenters were right. Lockdowns didn’t save lives; in fact, they likely cost more lives than they saved. Masks, specifically the cloth masks experts pushed on the public, are ineffective at stopping the spread of the virus and are harmful to children’s development. Hydroxychloroquine might actually help COVID patients in some cases. The list goes on.
Unfortunately, nonconformists have had to pay an enormous price for being right.
– Kaylee McGhee White
The persecution of dissenting academics – and the threats against medical doctors (“we will take your license away”) has been despicable.
The facts of the crises are as followers….
Covid 19 came from Wuhan Institute in the People’s Republic of China and was the result of reseasch financed by Tony Fauci’s American government agency via Peter Daszak of the “Eco Health Alliance” (Peter D. also works for the World Health Organisation – and was responsible for a lot of the disinformation they put out, in order to cover up his own negligence).
The World Health Organisation slavishly followed the lies of the People’s Republic of China – pretending that the virus was not from lab, and even claiming that the virus was no real threat to the world (Tony Fauci also echoed these lies – I remember him doing this as late January 2020).
Then there was a change – with the international authorities demanding “lockdowns” and claiming that they had been a great success in China.
Leaving aside the basic point that nothing the People’s Republic of China dictatorship says can be trusted (Dr Klaus Schwab of the World Economic Forum – you and your son do NOT control Chairman XI, he controls you, you are not the Puppet Master, you are the PUPPET), there was no way that an assessment of the success or otherwise of the Chinese policy and the drawing up of detailed “lockdown” policies could have occurred by March 2020.
I know I have been sent detailed “Twitter timelines” – but I have been in politics for many years, and I am TELLING you that it could not have been done in this amount of time. It takes longer to decide to move a bin from one street to another (not actually move the bin – just decide to do it) than the “Twitter timeline” says it took to draw up and implement (actually implement) the entire Covid policy. These policies simply can not have been drawn up and implemented in this amount of time – they must have already been “on the shelf” as it were, ready to be used. In short – NOT a specific response to Covid 19.
As Mr Ed is fond of pointing out “book shops were closed, but bike shops were kept open” these policies were very DETAILED. Detailed policies take a very long time to work out and implement.
The “lockdowns” did NOT “save lives” – that they would not was pointed out by many medical academics from the start – and in response to that opposition the persecution started (with independent medical academics being smeared-smeared-smeared).
Worse was to come….
Early Treatment of the disease, which could have saved most of the people who died, was also smeared – smeared, smeared, smeared.
For example, every time President Trump tried to give people access to Early Treatment he was systematically undermined by the government machine.
Think about that – they knew “lockdowns” would not work, yet they pushed them anyway – knowing they would do incredible levels of damage to society.
And they knew that there was Early Treatment that could save most of the people who were dying – and they smeared and blocked it.
Horrific – just horrific.