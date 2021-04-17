We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

1909: “Socialism … It’s a grand scheme. You work for the equal distribution of property and you start by collaring all you can and sitting on it.” P.G.Wodehouse (comic author), ‘Mike and Psmith’.

2021: “I practice Marxism by getting rich and supporting my family.” Patrisse Khan-Cullors (BLM co-founder), TV Interview

Buy Large Mansions‘ was not something I expected to see added so soon to ‘Black Lives Murdered‘, ‘Bullshit Marxist Lies‘ and other clarifications of the acronym. It was obvious from the start that Chavez and his family would become stinking rich as Venezuelans starved, that Mugabe’s wealth would grow as his country’s vanished, but usually the socialists themselves say it openly only a good many years after seizing all power, not just a few months after stealing an election.

I think it was de Toqueville who said of nineteenth-century French revolutionaries: “I had the impression they were play-acting the French revolution much more than continuing it.” The same impression led Karl Marx, echoing Hegel, to write that history happens twice: “the first time as tragedy, the second time as farce.” In that sense, Patrisse is indeed realising Marx’s vision.

She is also embodying P.G.Wodehouse’ joke. Foreseeable, avoidable tragedy is farcical. National Socialism conquered Germany, then Europe, before being pulled down by almost all the combined strength of the remainder of the world – and that was shameful, Hannah Arendt pointed out, because it was also ridiculous. The current state of the western world is less grave (as yet), but it is already shameful – because it is already ridiculous.

  • Shlomo Maistre
    April 17, 2021 at 3:38 pm

    https://www.foxnews.com/media/facebook-bans-sharing-new-york-post-report-blm-co-founder-home-purchases

    Facebook has barred users from sharing a New York Post report from last week about the controversial property acquisitions by Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors.

    Users of the social media giant noticed on Thursday they could not share the link to a story that shed light on Cullors’ multi-million-dollar splurge on homes. Fox News can confirm that an error message appears whenever users try sharing the article on their personal Facebook page or through the Messenger app.

    When users attempt to send the link, an error message alleges that the article “goes against our Community Standards.”

  • Russtovich
    April 17, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    ‘Buy Large Mansions’ was not something I expected to see added so soon to ‘Black Lives Murdered‘, ‘Bullshit Marxist Lies‘ and other clarifications of the acronym.

    Such as Burn, Loot, Murder. 🙂

  • Shlomo Maistre
    April 17, 2021 at 3:44 pm

    https://thefederalist.com/2021/04/12/twitter-suppresses-tweet-about-blm-founder-buying-1-4-million-home-in-mostly-white-neighborhood/

    Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors purchased a $1.4 million home last month in Topanga Canyon, a secluded area of Los Angeles whose population is reportedly less than 2 percent black. The self-described Marxist is now facing criticism for the extravagant purchase, including from Jason Whitlock, an African-American sports journalist.

    Whitlock tweeted about the controversy last week, writing, “Black Lives Matter Founder buys $1.4 million home in Topanga, which has a black population of 1.4%. She’s with her people!” He added a link to the story on the celebrity property blog The Dirt. Twitter quickly deleted his post and locked his account for “violating our rules against posting private information.”

    The story about Khan-Cullors, however, is far from private, given that she is a public figure, the story had been reported by many news outlets, and the controversy has even sparked calls for an independent investigation into global BLM finances.

  • Stonyground
    April 17, 2021 at 5:28 pm

    If the information in this article is true then it is no surprise that Patrisse prefers to live with the deplorable.

    https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2021/04/12/nolte-rural-trump-voters-already-live-in-the-safe-tolerant-utopia-leftists-claim-to-want/

  • bobby b
    April 17, 2021 at 9:20 pm

    “Whitlock tweeted about the controversy last week . . .”

    Twitter hates uppity blacks.

