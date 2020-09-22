Supporters are expected to place their absolute trust in BLM’s utter dishonesty

In the memory-hole world of PC, I’m never sure who should be the more annoyed when a loudly-proclaimed policy is silently discarded – those who spent time and effort refuting it or those who spent time and effort defending it. 🙂 (Of course when, as in this recent thread, the time and effort is mere comment writing, neither side has overmuch to moan about.)
BLM have stealth-edited their website to remove the “what we believe” page. No more will BLM “disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure” or “foster a queer-affirming network” or “free ourselves from the tight grip of heteronormative thinking”. Just a little spat within the intersectional hierarchy, I guess. 🙂
Actually, I guess supporters are expected to place their absolute trust in the movement’s utter dishonesty, and assume (despite some earlier evidence) that this is all just pre-election PR (I’m sure some will). Just as
No properly-indoctrinated communist felt the party was ‘lying’ in thus proclaiming one set of policies in public and its exact opposite in private.
so no properly-indoctrinated woke person will think the marxists who run BLM were or are ‘lying’ either when they put this page up or when they took it down.
Editor: this started life as a comment by Niall but was ascended to an article by the shadowy cabal.
Sounds like Burn Loot Murder are feeling the heat!
I expect the few black people involved started asking some tricky questions like “I thought this was black lives matter, not kibutz-living, one-legged, non-binary, penguin identifying polar bears (pronouns shizzle/fojizzle) lives matter “.
This reminds me of the way that Barack Obama has never paid any penalty among progressives for having made a public statement opposing gay marriage (“I believe that marriage is the union between a man and a woman”) during the campaign for the 2008 US presidential election. Why has Obama got a pass when, for instance, Brendan Eich, the chief executive of Mozilla, was forced to resign for having made a $1,000 donation to the campaign to pass an anti-gay marriage law in California, also in 2008?
Easy. Obama got a pass from the left because they knew he was lying, as his former political adviser David Axelrod later admitted. Obama’s whole motive for his lie was that the black churches were against gay marriage, so presumably many black and some white voters did believe him. But progressives did not have to wait for Axelrod to tell them that Obama was a liar. They knew and approved of that all along.
Oceania is at war with Eurasia and at peace with East Asia. Oceania has always been at war with Eurasia.
Thanks for that, Natalie. Cleary the politicians of the last decade are not even up to Ed Koch’s standard.
Black Lives Matter has been an openly Frankfurt School Marxist movement since it was founded in 2014.
Any Corporation, or whatever, who claims not to know this are LIARS.
They do know – they all know.
And they choose to support it.
Damn Hollywood, damn “Pro Sports”, damn the whole lot of them.
Especially the banks and the governments.
I wonder what the BLM word for ‘taqquiya’ is?