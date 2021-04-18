We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.

Government response to Covid-19 explained in a single video

Addendum: Suitable narrative courtesy of “Bell Curve”:

Government: We must lockdown due to this terrible disease!

Data literate people: Hey, good news, this is a nasty disease if you fit certain profiles but for most people, this is not that big a deal.

Government: We must lockdown again due to this terrible disease!

Data literate people: Guys! Please! Listen, not only is this not that big a deal, we now know early treatment means this is REALLY not a big deal.

Government: We must lockdown yet again due to this terrible disease!

Data literate people: Oh for fuck sake…

April 18th, 2021

  • Lee Moore
    April 18, 2021 at 9:42 pm

    Mrs Moore’s interpretation of this delightful video was to offer a comparison with a family we know. The parents are wise and accomplished and the (now adult) children are all, well, how can I put it, something more in the nature of a reversion to the mean. All the parental help they have had is entirely and eternally a waste of effort.

  • Bell Curve
    April 18, 2021 at 10:55 pm

    Yeah, the video is perfect.

  • bobby b
    April 19, 2021 at 12:11 am

    Give the sheep guns and armor and the analogy is closer.

