Kristallnacht versus BLM

Goering (shouting): “Why did you not kill 200 Jews instead of destroying so many valuables!”
Heydrich (defensively): “36 Jews were killed.”
[Words uttered during ministerial discussion with a representative of the German insurance industry after Kristallnacht.]
Kristallnacht was pretty-well the last of the Nazi’s anti-Jewish exercises that were more incentivised than directly commanded and supervised. They had learned the habit in their pre-power days. As the party court (the Uschla) reported afterwards, old party comrades understood that “certain hints meant more than their mere verbal contents”, so when told that “von Rath’s murder was a crime of Jewry as a whole … every party comrade should know what to do”, they went out and – to the great annoyance of Goering when he realised the economic impact – did a fantastic amount of property damage while only killing, by later standards, a derisory number of Jews.
BLM operate the same way. The stormtroopers broke glass and smashed things up because fire could spread to ‘aryan’ properties, whereas BLM don’t care if black-owned businesses burn. But with the exception of that very peculiar way of not making racial distinctions, BLM have shown the same common tendency of an incentivised but loosely-commanded Western/European mob to do a lot of property damage for each life they take.
Inflation adjusted, I think the direct financial cost of Kristallnacht far exceeded that of all BLM’s destruction to date. On the other hand, by murdering the eight-year-old black girl Secoriea Turner, the black man David Dorn and various others, it looks like BLM can get into the ballpark of Heydrich’s figure just in killing ‘Lives That Matter (TM)’ – and if you also count lives that don’t matter then maybe they can compete with the higher number that were actually murdered during 9-10 November 1938.
However, BLM needed many nights of rioting to achieve this, whereas ‘Crystal Night’ was done in a day and a night. So I leave it to readers to decide “the point of precedence between a louse and a flea” – or to take Dr Johnson’s advice not to bother – as my focus here is on the specific similarities of technique I’ve mentioned.
(Just a ‘seasonal’ thought prompted by the time of year. I apologise to any who are distressed by the very dark humour of this ‘Godzilla versus King Kong’-style comparison.)
Antifa and BLM are two paramilitary wings of the Democrat Party, much like Sturmabteilung was a paramilitary wing of the National Socialists of Germany.
Almost all political violence in the USA is committed by the Left, though the media hardly ever covers it.
Wasn’t the KKK the former paramilitary wing of the Democratic Party?
Almost all political violence in the USA is committed by the “”Left”” because the media hardly ever covers it.
In todays topsy turvey world we should not be surprised when Kristallnacht is (mis)used to make an entirely different point.
The Germans are nothing if not efficient.
It also helps if your political allies clear the streets of police and refuse to respond to emergency calls during the time of the planned “Riot”. Not having plod arresting your for Burn, Looting and Murder helps to accelerate things nicely, like adding gasoline to the flames.
This “political capture” of the police is one of the main problems I have with the buggers. It’s led to the being useless, ineffective, paralysed with indecision and weak. Plus female offices are about as much use as tits on a bull.
Well look at the UK police.
They indulge XR, kneel to BLM, pander to LGBT, twerk at the Notting Hill carnival, and kick the crap out of white elderly lockdown protestors.
Nope. They’ve become violent enforcers of political ideology.
The one good thing I know about Kristallnacht is that it convinced my wife’s grandfather, a successful Jewish tailor in Vienna with blue eyes (!) to take the family on a “vacation” to Paris. They skipped through Havana and Haiti before finding a relative in NY and making it into the US. Families in Minneapolis are now going through that same calculation, with thankfully less dire threat. Don’t ignore the warning!
Naw. If they stay out of a couple of specific small neighborhoods (where they likely wouldn’t be looking anyway), they’ll have no problem. (So long as they don’t put out Trump signs. Even Norwegians don’t put out Trump signs.)
@john galt: for sure the police in the UK has been captured by the woke, not so sure that is true in the USA though, from the media it does not appear that the US police is as wokified
Isn’t the left’s tendency towards violence down to the fact that they can never win the war of words? For all the claims that their ideas will lead to a fairer society in theory, these ideas are always a disaster when put into practice. They can’t gain power by legitimate means in a functioning democracy because enough people are aware of the track record of their policies. If they do manage to gain power they are generally voted out again at the earliest opportunity.