BLM (Black Lives Murdered)

The “Black Lives Matter” movement took yet another black life on Saturday. Eight-year-old Secoriea Turner was murdered when ‘Black Lives Matter’ activists shot up the car she was in after its driver had the misfortune to exit the interstate near one of their barriers.
If they order you to take the knee, stand up. Stand up for Secoriea; don’t kneel to her murderers. Honour Secoriea Turner, who was 8 and did no harm; don’t honour George Floyd, who thrust his gun into the stomach of a pregnant black woman during a home invasion.
I could say a great deal more – but if you or I are ever in that position, the narrative’s finger will be poised over the ‘Cancel’ button. So I advise thinking about what brief words you will say, when they tell you to kneel to a bunch of murderers and you suspect the next words you utter might be the last they’ll let anyone hear in the public domain.
The Guardian‘s coverage of Secoriea’s killing is very clever in its dishonesty. Her death does not merit a story in its own right, just as one item of a roundup story with the title Gun violence kills 160 as holiday weekend exposes tale of ‘two Americas’.
If one is well versed in the stylebook one can just about guess who killed her from such delicate phrases as “noting the shadow such street violence casts over the huge and largely peaceful Black Lives Matter protests”. The phrase “street violence” is technically true but gives the false impression that she was killed by an ordinary criminal in the course of a robbery or gang warfare.
And we are told that the shooting happened “near” the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed as if that was random geographical proximity.
Less skilled writers than those at the Guardian do an ABC news and say,
“A young protester has died from injuries she suffered when a luxury car plowed into her and another woman during a Black Lives Matter protest”. They couldn’t say that the driver of the car, Dawit Kelete, was black so they removed him from the scene altogether, and made the killer a “luxury car” because that fits the narrative of rich whites versus poor blacks. (BTW, most probably Kelete was taking advantage of the highway being closed to drive fast on what he thought an empty road – irresponsible but not murderous.) ABC’s crude misdirection was met with derision but the Guardian’s more skilful equivalent is dispersed through the text, making it harder to pin down what is wrong with it.
To see more on why the Guardian merely saying that she was killed “near” the Wendy’s where Rayshard Brooks was killed is dishonest, see this report from CNN:
Well spotted, Natalie; the Grauniad spins the narrative. As for ABC and …
… you may be right, but if I were Mr Kelete’s lawyer, I might remind the jury of what happened to Secoriea on the same day, and to others on prior days, and suggest that Mr Kelete realised the character of the group he had metaphorically run into, and decided for his life’s sake that he would rather run into them literally than let them trap him at the scene, because his black life mattered to him and he feared it might not to the group.
Meanwhile, I observe that the spectacle of a “right-wing blogger” showing some understanding of a black man’s killing of a white woman is also a bit off narrative – but it would be racist of me to be silent (‘silence is violence)’. Late in the 2016 US election campaign, a fearful woman in a halted car went on social media to ask help when she found herself threatened by interstate-blocking supporters of Hillary or Bernie (I forget which). Glenn Reynold’s tweeted to her to run them down rather than be caught by them (for which he got a short suspension from twitter). I thought his advice legitimate self-defence at the time, so should grant the same to Mr Kelete if the situation was the same.
Natalie,
America has long had a problem with so-called “gun violence”. It would seem it may now have a problem with “luxury car violence”.
We need luxury car control. All luxury cars should be registered and their owners licenced. Oh, wait …
“don’t honour George Floyd”
No one is honoring him. But everyone should think his gruesome murder was wrong.
No one is honouring him?
Did you miss the 4 funerals, celebrations of life, public viewings etc? Many of them nationally televised in the USA and covered at length over here. Black lives actually do matter more these days.
We’re not much better. Take Baroness Lawrence now running her ironically black-only charity. Many mothers have lost their sons to violence not if their making, few are elevated to the peerage and get to carry the Olympic flag.
We are all going to die. If you bend the knee and speak the reverse-shibboleths, pledging obeisance to Marxist scum, they don’t hand you a “get out of death free” card. You’re still going to die, quite possibly right then, as they laugh at your humiliation and murder you anyway.
Yes, stand up for Secoriea. But stand up for yourself as well. The real choice is not die on your feet or live on your knees, it’s die on your feet or die on your knees. Might as well take as many of the cunts with you as you can.
See John (July 7, 2020 at 3:17 pm) for the fact that many, absurdly, are. However it is indeed the case that not all are honouring him; some are sanctifying him.
The narrative insists Floyd was gruesomely murdered, choked by Officer Chauvin’s knee while being filmed by many cameras (as Chauvin and his colleagues were well aware), and this same narrative insists it would have been easy and safe for the police to have put Floyd into their car (after which they could presumably have driven him elsewhere and killed him out of site at somewhat less risk to themselves, if that had been their evil intent). The autopsy (and your eyes, unless you believe the narrative over your lying eyes) says he was not choked, and that some combination of Floyd’s underlying health conditions, his fentanyl intoxication and the police restraint “likely contributed to his death”. Hopefully, we will learn more at the trial, when one of the following may become clear.
– Excessively harsh and unjustifiably prolonged police restraint contributed very significantly to his death.
– Or, the police were obeying the ‘The Minnesota Police Policy on Use of Force’, which authorises using the ‘conscious neck hold’ (which it looks like Chauvin was applying), leaving the left-wing Minnesota Democrats who wrote it and signed off on it as the ones to blame for how that contributed to Floyd’s death.
– Or, the police had justifiably deduced an attack of excited delirium, making firmly-maintained restraint of Floyd till the ambulance arrived the medically correct procedure to have any hope of saving Floyd’s life.
– Or, Floyd was experiencing a well-known side effect of fentanyl intoxication: life-threatening respiratory arrest.
Wrong police behaviour (excessive restraint, for example) should be condemned. Good police behaviour (swift treatment of excited delirium, for example) should be praised. Accidental police behaviour (not managing to handle a fentanyl episode, for example) should be seen as a question of competence rather than culpability.
I’ll be ready to condemn wrong behaviour once something I can trust more than the narrative – the trial, for example – lets me assess better what degree of it was present.
We need luxury car control. All luxury cars should be registered and their owners licenced. Oh, wait …
Do you really NEED a car to defend yourself, though? Sure, maybe on state-funded highways, but you hardly need them in your own neighborhood or garage. After all, most car deaths happen within a short vicinity of your home, and given the ~38,000 motor vehicle deaths every year despite our common-sense licensing regime only an outright ban (with exceptions for government officials and hollywood celebrities of course) will cure this evil. Good thing we have comprehensive records of vehicle owners and addresses!
Come to Minneapolis. You can barely find a parking place amidst the shrines.
St. George the (working on turning his life around!) Thug, I guess.
And, gruesome murder? Hardly.
