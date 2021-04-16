|
Samizdata quote of the day
I have believed, for some time now, that Lockdown will in due course be retro-damned as a cure worse than the disease, that at the very least went on for far too long. A generation of “experts”, all gripped by the fallacy of the risk free alternative, are going to be proved as having been very inexpert indeed. What is ending Covid is herd immunity. And what does Lockdown do? Lockdown slows down the arrival of herd immunity and prolongs the agony, in a feedback loop of yet more Lockdown. Will it ever end? I’ll believe the end of Lockdown when I see it and when the idea of re-imposing Lockdown is no longer talked about. Such are my prejudices just now.
– Brian Micklethwait
I don’t believe that will happen, the power structures need that the narrative must be maintained.
Good article on lockdown sceptics and insightful comments too. This is all going to fall apart before too long.
https://lockdownsceptics.org/2021/04/16/is-the-government-levelling-with-us-about-the-vaccines/
Every human needs at least one religion.
Christianity has committed suicide, so the remaining major choices are Islam, Hinduism, the Socialism group, including Wokism, and the Scientism group, including Environmentalism and Covidism. Have I missed any big ones?
Covidism has allowed a large group of people to feel themselves brave and useful warriors in a battle to save lives. They love it. They love the masks, the ceremonials, the forced Days of Fasting, the whole deal. There’ll be sacred vestments coming soon, isolation suits or something similar.
SI, thank you for including that last bit about how these are my “prejudices” was included. I am not at all certain about this. These are merely my current guesses.
Fred Z, as I mentioned in passing at the end of my original posting, I agree with you. And I think Boris panicked, and created this atmosphere at the start of all this, and now believes that he is controlled by it. That’s the charitable explanation. The uncharitable one is that that he created this atmosphere on purpose.
The CoE was infiltrated, subverted and destroyed from within.
Travel around non-urban America and Christianity is quite robust and healthy.
Covidism, in those areas, is weak and ridiculed.
The faithless urban travelers passing through are masked and nervous-looking, amidst all the maskless locals who are viewing them with some humor (and a lower infection rate.)
So your point stands up well.