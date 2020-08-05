How not to oppose the Scottish hate crime bill

The Courier‘s Jenny Hjul is on the right side. She knows the Hate Crime Bill (Scotland) needs to be opposed:
JENNY HJUL: SNP’s hated hate crime bill would outlaw all controversial debate… it has to be stopped
The SNP’s Hate Crime Bill seems to have created a rare consensus in Scotland, with just about everybody agreeing that it is at best naïve and at worst plain dangerous.
She leads with the point of principle:
The Justice Minister, Humza Yousaf, said the Scottish Government was aiming for zero tolerance of hate crime, which is increasing in Scotland. The problem with his new law, however, is that in trying to make bad people nicer it will also potentially make good people villains.
She deftly follows up with the practical point that the proposed Scottish bill is wider in scope than the equivalent law in England and Wales:
If passed, the bill will criminalise those judged to have spoken abusively or offensively, and could imprison them for up to seven years. It goes further than similar laws in England and Wales, where intent has to be established for a person to be criminalised for their behaviour.
Later in the article Ms Hjul points out that Nicola Sturgeon’s proposed new law is opposed by experts, including those who might be expected to have some personal sympathy with her:
Alistair Bonnington, former honorary professor of law at Glasgow University – and Nicola Sturgeon’s one-time lecturer – slammed the legislation as “daft” as well as naïve.
“This is yet another example of the SNP’s failure to understand fundamental principles of Scots law,” he said this week, referencing other instances of “stupidity”, such as the Named Persons legislation and the “outstandingly idiotic” law forbidding sectarian singing at football matches, which was later rescinded.
“Fundamental human rights freedoms, such as free speech, are not understood or respected by the Scottish government,” he said.
Finally Ms Hjul correctly observes that the bill is so hated that even sworn enemies have come together to denounce it, and furthermore that the police, often suspiciously keen on the sort of policing that can be done in comfort via a screen, do not fancy enforcing this one at all:
Among those who agree with him are the Law Society of Scotland, the Catholic Church – which fears the bill would criminalise possession of the Bible, the National Secular Society, and the Scottish Police Federation, which warned that the legislation would see officers policing speech.
But Ms Hjul undoes much of the good work she has done by the following ill-judged foray:
Perhaps the SNP’s Hate Crime Bill might have achieved more support if it had sought to target a specific Scottish problem: the spreaders of hate in its own movement, for example.
If it could stifle once and for all the most toxic elements of Scottish nationalism and make stirring up hatred of unionists a crime, it might not be a complete waste of time. But that is a political perspective.
I have no doubt she did not literally mean that the Hate Crimes Bill would be acceptable if only it also targeted hate among Scottish Nationalists. It was probably meant as an exasperated joke. The trouble is that those two sentences turn off those she most needs to convince: people who usually support the Scottish National Party but are troubled by this and other authoritarian measures the SNP have put forward. It is this group who Sturgeon’s government are most likely to listen to.
Humza Yousaf?
Och, aye! There’s a good Scots name!
Does the N on SNP stand for NationalSocialist?
He could just as well be called Jock McSporran for all the difference it would make.
The fact is there is no shortage of eager commissars who want to advance the cause of Scottish National Socialism. The whole creed is based on hatred of the English, and some of its founders were, in the 1940s, literal supporters of the Nazi Party.
As to doubts by the police, forget ’em. The Scots Nazis have nationalised “Police Scotland” and have total control of its senior apparatchiki, a necessary precondition for the establishment of a one party state.
I remember a few years back the SNP decided they would use new powers stupidly given to them by Westminster and introduce airgun licencing. The police chiefs at the time were against the idea, too much work for no real affect on crime etc. Sensible arguments, but the law passed and now they enforce it with relish. You generally find that if you pass police state laws the police tend, on the whole, to approve. If this latest attempt to stifle free speech by the SNP passes, “Police Scotland” will enforce it with equal relish.
One wonders if the SNP will endorse an addendum to the law that specifically calls out hatred of English people. After hating Catholics or Proddies, I think that is the principle type of hate speech I remember in Scotland.
(Though I think it is quite legitimate to call out the fact that mentioning the 1966 World Cup in a Glasgow bar is definitely hate speech, and well deserving of a good spanking.)
I don’t understand why the 1966 World Cup hasn’t become an embarrassment to England football fans by now. “We won the cup”. Oh yes, so you did, once, fifty four effing years ago.
While Natalie is correct that Jenny’s phrasing does not prevent misunderstanding – which, when the ‘hate speech’ commissars are on patrol, is (even more) prudent to avoid – Jenny’s point is a good one, and not just as an exasperated joke. The natz will have to enforce their new law even more arbitrarily than Labour did if they are to avoid jailing many of their own members.
Of course, these members are not blessed with self knowledge. If courts and/or Westminster (and/or, in the end, their own un-admitted second thoughts) ultimately prevent this obscenity from happening, they will still say the wicked unwoke English prevented social justice in Scotland and add that to their post-independence paradisal vision – and be believed by many. 🙂
Hate crime is increasing in Scotland by what measure? If you redefine behaviour that previously was considered innocuous as ‘hate crime’, then that behaviour will now become ‘hate crime’ so tte claim of increase can be made to justify the tyranny.
Just as if you lower the alcohol limit for breathalyser testing, then you will get more drivers who fail the breathalyser test, which then justifies demands for lower limits.
Currently increased testing for antibodies and RNA fragments for coronaviruses will increase the number found, thereby justifying escalating the tyranny, particularly if ‘positive tests’ are conflated with ‘cases’ which mean hospital admissions, a tiny fraction of those who test positive.
Scum are always believed by many. The question is –will they be enough?
Stonyground (August 6, 2020 at 6:54 am), the point is that the English usually qualify and often get some distance, whereas Scotland often fails to qualify – and it’s arguably even more embarrassing on the rare occasions when we do. I can still remember 1984’s loud prolonged all-over-Scotland “We’re going to Argentina!” – swiftly followed by the somewhat quieter “We’re coming back from Argentina” after the first round was more humiliating than not-being-there would have been.
(As chance would have it, I also remember watching England versus Argentina in that year while surrounded by soldiers in a Salisbury Plain barracks. 🙂 IIRC – I may not, as circumstances did not let me watch all – it was a reasonably clean game, albeit relatively unexciting. I suspect both teams had been read the riot act by their coaches beforehand.)
Thanks for publicising this.
I have written to the Courier in support of Jenny Hjul’s article and arguing the case more strongly than she managed to.
Hjul is right to raise the issue of the overtly racist elements in the nationalist movement, but, as you point out, wrong with where she takes it. What she should have pointed out is the inevitability of differential enforcement. If the authorities don’t like you then they will stretch the legislation to nail you, but if they do, because, for example, you are a Scot Nat outrider, then the law strangely doesn’t apply.
Incidentally, the non-application of the prohibition of political uniforms under s1 of the Public Order Act 1936 in Brixton last Saturday is a classic example of differential enforcement. The same section has twice been used successfully in recent years against leading members of the white extremist group Britain First.
You get what you vote for – so I assume this is wildly popular on the street in Jockistan.
As an aside, the detail would appear to outlaw Islam. Read the Koran, understand the Pillar of Islam that is Jihad, or Dhimmitude, and realise the religion itself not just the Koran would qualify as ‘Hate’.
It will of course pass, and the politician scum get exactly what they wanted – a law that is wide open to interpretation and enables the police to arrest anyone when it is convenient.
Jihad is not one of the 5 pillars of Islam.
Dhimmitude is the condition of non-muslims who accept their subjugation in an Islamic state.
I loathe Islam.
There is no difference in basic PRINCIPLE between the legislation proposed in Scotland and existing or proposed legislation in other parts of the United Kingdom.
The principle of Freedom of Speech was rejected long ago in these islands – the Scottish Government are just taking the principles of tyranny to their logical conclusion, the Scots having a logical culture that takes principles (good or BAD) to their logical conclusion.
Opposition to the proposed legislation on the basis that it takes good principles too far, reminds me of the pathetic people who bleated on (decades ago) about “Political Correctness gone mad” – the conceded the basic principle, and just argued over detailed (and so lost – and DESERVED to lose).
If someone says “I agree with what you are trying to do, but I disagree with this or that detail” they are wasting their time, and wasting the time of everyone else.
For these are not good principles gone wrong – these are EVIL principles (the principles of Herbert “Repressive Tolerance” Marcuse and other Marxists) turned into laws.
A supporter of Freedom of Speech says with Voltaire – “I DESPISE what you say – but I will defend, to-the-death, your right to say it”.
Is anyone in a leading role in the British Isles going to say that?
Of course NOT – so the battle is lost before it even starts.
“But Paul – in England and Wales the authorities can not send you to prison for seven years without proving your INTENT to be racist”.
Wait a while – they will have the power to do that eventually.
And “intent” is not the issue – the issue is the right to say “hateful” things and MEAN them.
A right that is no longer believed in by the authorities.
The same authorities that pretend to venerate such people as Winston Churchill when they would have actually sent-them-to-prison for such things as reading out parts of the book “The River War”.
What did Argentina host in ’84?
Niall, don’t you mean the England-Argentina game with the “Hand of God” moment? If so, not exactly what I think of as clean.
In Argentina a radio show person, on a privately owned station, mocked a feminist.
A JUDGE involved themselves – insisting that the radio show host put the feminist on his show, ask her pre written questions (nothing challenging) and not be critical of feminism at time – or EVER IN THE FUTURE.
So much for Freedom of Speech in Argentina.
The Frankfurt School of Marxism is not confined to a few countries – it dominates much of the world.
Bodies such as the, utterly vile, “Conservative” Central Office are the NORM – not the exception.
It is hard, very hard, to have any hope left.
Plamus – that we my thought. I immediately suspected Niall “Scottish” Kilmartin of somewhat “tongue in cheek” piss-taking of us English (in which case, I raise a glass to him. Fair play! “Clean” indeed, and so on)
However, the “Hand Of God” incident was in 86, not 84.
And, further, in Mexico, not Argentina.
Niall has an eidetic memory, I believe. If not literally, then in all practical senses, he might as well have. I don’t believe he’s made a mistake here, but a google search brings up nothing for 1984 (I was a 7 year old. I think 1986 cured me of any devotion towards the footie!!)
Links please, Paul. Not just proclamations.
Argentina is not…unproblematic. And has not been for several decades. To decry “freedom of speech” in Argentina, of all places, is to ignore several decades, including the Disappearances, and is incredibly insensitive. You know nothing of Argentina.
What, you thought they were a perfect free-market economy that has in recent years been infested by your “Frankfurt School”? That’s extraordinarily reductive, and ignores Peronism, Kirchnerism et al, let alone the 70s and 80s.
Returning to Samizdata after an unusually long absence (very demanding week of work deadlines), I greatly appreciate the encomium – but am also embarrassed by it, since I was guilty of a typo and then misplacing the typo-ed date in an ill-written recast of the comment (and then, of course, being called into a work crisis that meant I did not notice for days 🙂 ).
1) As people noted, 1984 should have been 1986 as regards England-Argentina. Apologies for wasting time of any checkers.
2) While recasting the comment, I pasted the 1984 date instead of the correct one as regards Scotland in Argentina. Scotland went to the world cup in Argentina in 1978. I quote a wikipedian summary:
Although we’ve qualified eight times, never getting beyond the first round of the finals, 1978 was peculiarly embarrassing, as Scotland imagined it had a chance for once – and, as usual, talked it up for all it was worth. 🙂
I’d better also apologise for causing an off-topic thread – except that I suppose the natz desire to police football chants means it isn’t that off topic. 🙂
Paul, allow me to say that you don’t know what you are talking about.
What you are saying might yet come to pass, but, so far, i am seeing a pattern: countries in which “”far””-“”right””, “”xenophobic””, anti-immigration and pro-integration parties have been in government, at any time in the last 10 years or so, even as junior partners (and that includes much of Europe) still have freedom of speech.
In addition to that: Frankfurt Marxism does not seem to “dominate” Japan, China, or Muslim countries. In fact, they seem to despise us for taking it seriously.
This sentence from neonsnake well placed for non-sequitur of the decade!