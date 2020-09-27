An Australian senator is summoned by the Equal Opportunities Commission

This is an excerpt from Hansard Australia recording a debate that took place in the Parliament of Australia on the 3rd September 2020:
Item ADJOURNMENT – Freedom of Speech
Senator CHANDLER (Tasmania) (17:45): Last week in the Senate I spoke about World Rugby’s efforts to defend the integrity and safety of women’s sport by ensuring women’s rugby is for female players. At the end of my speech, I referenced the recent case of a woman being fired from her job for speaking about the reality of biological sex. I posed the question:
How do Australians know that they are able to speak freely about women’s rights and the reality of biological sex without being censured or fired by their employer?
Well, it didn’t take long to get the answer to that question. The answer is that Australians are not free to acknowledge the realities of sex or to defend the integrity of women’s sport.
Today I received a letter from the Tasmanian equal opportunity commission, summoning me to attend a conciliation conference to answer for my statements on free speech and sex based rights. The complaint, made under the Tasmanian Anti-Discrimination Act, is in relation to an op-ed I had published in The Mercury earlier this year about, quite ironically, free speech. My op-ed started:
The recent publication of an open letter signed by 150 writers and academics in defence of free speech offers a glimmer of hope that we can put a stop to the anti-democratic cancel culture which has taken root in many corners of society.
Well, I’m not so sure about there being a glimmer of hope for free speech now. The complaint letter I received today says, in referencing my actions: ‘It is clear or can be inferred from her comments that she considers people who are born male and seek to live as a female should not have access to female toilets, facilities or sports. This is problematic because excluding someone who is designated male at birth and currently expresses their gender as female from single-sex facilities or sport may be direct discrimination on the basis of gender identity.’ It is open to the commissioner to dismiss the complaint as vexatious but without substance, but she has chosen instead to pursue it and to compel me to attend a compulsory mediation with the complainant.
Many democracies have a system whereby parliamentary committees or their equivalent demand the attendance of citizens so that questions can be put to them by the MPs. These sessions almost invariably display elected lawmakers at their most arrogant. I cheered when Dominic Cummings refused to appear before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee of the UK Parliament. But I have found one thing I hate more than elected politicians summoning members of the public for (theoretically) compulsory questioning: unelected bureaucrats summoning elected politicians for actually compulsory conciliation.
“Compulsory Conciliation” was the title of the post in the pro Scottish Independence blog “Wings Over Scotland” where I saw this illustration of how fast once-cherished notions of free speech can fall. It would have surprised me in 2014 to know that in 2020 I would be grateful to Stuart Campbell for the good work he is doing to protect civil liberties in Scotland. But that is the sort of thing that happens when a Bill allows as much scope for abuse as does the Hate Crime Bill (Scotland). People from all quarters of politics have seen the danger and come together to oppose it. And do not think for a moment that what happens in Scotland or Australia can be ignored elsewhere.
By the way, I was not particularly interested in Senator Claire Chandler’s exact views about the transgender issue, only in the fact that an “equalities” official can summon a Senator of the Parliament of Australia for questioning over her “problematic” opinions.
Oz has fallen so far from the country it used to be. Covid has unhinged them, I think. I go read Catallaxy and I’m just horrified at what has happened.
I was going to say that this Act violates Freedom of Speech and this “Commission” should not exist.
But then Australia is open about not protecting Freedom of Speech – just as the United Kingdom is.
“Woke” Big Business in the United States would like the same system in America – a system where you can express your opinions, as long as you have the “correct” opinions.
Such things as the Tasmanian “Anti Discrimination Act” should be opposed on principle as a violation of Freedom of Speech – but the “practical” right appears to have no principles (other than to keep a comfortable life) and so the left rules – for they do have principles, EVIL principles. And the establishment conservatives who are willing to sacrifice Freedom of Speech in order to preserve their comfortable lives, will find they LOSE their comforts. For politics is downstream from culture. Once the culture is controlled by the left – the extermination of “capitalism” is easy.
The “international community” seem fairly united in holding that the People’s Republic of China “Social Credit” system is a jolly good thing – certainly most Corporations, with their university “educated” managers, are convinced of this. The same “clever” Corporate managers who will be astonished when their comforts are ripped from them.
Still Sky News Australia (still owned by Mr Murdoch) is an exception.
bobby b – it was not Covid.
Look up the Andrew Bolt case – years ago now.
So, “Parliamentary Privilege” has been abolished!!
Interesting concept.
PP has been notoriously abused from time to time, but not usually bu an “extra-legal” star-chamber.
At least we are finally getting all the secret tyrants to pop up.
If they are to be successfully challenged, normies need to see the hideous face of their nemesis.
“It is open to the commissioner to dismiss the complaint as vexatious but without substance, but she has chosen instead to pursue it and to compel me to attend a compulsory mediation with the complainant.”
Presumably it would also be open to the commissioner to judge them guilty, but they have instead decided to effectively take it to trial. A “conciliation conference” is basically a trial. Each side get to make their argument, express their point of view, and try to come to a resolution of their dispute, with the aid of an independent mediator. As such, I don’t think this “conciliation conference” is itself a violation of free speech. Presumably you can turn up and make your argument freely, and say what you like. Or presumably you can turn up and say nothing; make no argument.
What happens if you can’t come to an agreement is potentially another matter. If the commissioner decides that you are guilty of “direct discrimination on the basis of gender identity” there may be a penalty or a recommendation to prosecute, although I’d like to think that the law only forbids actually doing it (treating people less favourably because of their gender identity), rather than merely talking about it, and they’d be judged not guilty.
It is an abridgement of freedom of movement – in the same way that arrest and trial is. Innocent people suspected of a crime may still get arrested and tried, and they are required to turn up. And of course to some extent the process is the punishment. You’re forced to turn up and *debate* the question rather than just preaching it to the choir. But a compulsory concilitation conference is not in itself blocking free speech, and is intended as a way of avoiding a formal trial through trying a more informal process with lower stakes first. I’d recommend just treating it like a trial, turning up, and making your case.
PS: but at least, in Australia and Canada, there has not been much damage from BLM riots afaik. Not so in the US and (if i am not mistaken) UK.
Are you kidding? The state can hold a hearing in which you have to justify your stated opinion but… you don’t think the very process is a violation of free speech? Seriously? That’s the hill you want to die on?
“Are you kidding? The state can hold a hearing in which you have to justify your stated opinion but… you don’t think the very process is a violation of free speech?”
Why should I be kidding?
You don’t have to justify your stated opinion if you don’t want to – just turn up and say “I have no justification”. Or say “I do have a justification but you’ll just have to take my word for it because I’m not going to tell you what it is.” Or say “Whether the opinion is justified or not, the Sex Discrimination Act 1884 doesn’t prohibit expressing opinions about it, only doing or proposing to do actual discriminatory actions. Further, it specifically excludes actions that are “reasonable in the circumstances”. I’m expressing my opinion that it’s reasonable in the circumstances in this case, and thus what I’m proposing is fully within the law. Or I’m suggesting that if not, the law be modified through the democratic legislative process. Thus whether or not I’m right about it being reasonable, I’m not proposing to break the law, or carry out any illegal act.”
There’s nothing stopping you exercising your right to free speech. You can say whatever you like at a conciliation conference. That’s the point of them. Both sides get to express their point of view.
Like I said, what happens afterwards if you can’t come to an agreement may be a different matter, and if a mere op-ed article breaches the law I’d be disappointed, but we’re not there yet. It’s a hearing, an opportunity to give your side of the argument, no more. The commissioner may yet rule in his favour.
The bit in there about “proposes to impose” is perhaps sufficiently ambiguous (to my non-lawyer reading) that I don’t think it would necessarily be trivially obvious to the commissioner whether it breaks the law. They presumably want to clarify the issue. Being given the opportunity to have your say is what we normally mean by a ‘fair trial’. Does a fair trial constitute a violation of free speech?
“That’s the hill you want to die on?”
I’m not proposing to die on any hills. I’m just making an observation. It’s not a violation of free speech *yet*.
The process is the punishment FFS. The mere fact an organ of the state can demand you justify opinions is a clear violation of free speech & it is ludicrous to think otherwise. Why do you think this process even exists if not to ‘discourage’ certain opinions?
And Scotland I think even moreso than the UK as a whole. I really don’t understand it. When I grew up in Scotland, Scots people were a practical group. They were very much a live and let live type of a people. They were too busy with their own lives and family to fuss too much about what other people were saying and doing (unless you were a papist or a proddy, or supported the wrong football team, but that is a special case.)
What the hell happened? Scotland used to be a really lovely place with lovely people. When did it get so consumed with busybodies? Wee waman gossiping over the fence used to be ridiculed, now it is apparently mandatory behaviour.
I mean what is it? I left you alone with the place for a few years and you screwed it up? 😉
Nullius in Verba writes,
Does a fair trial constitute a violation of free speech?
Prior to the Sexual Offences Act 1967 many people were brought to trial on charges of having engaged in homosexual activity. In most cases their trials were conducted properly in accordance with the laws of the time. The evidence was not fabricated, the juries were not tampered with, the judges adhered to the law when sentencing those found guilty. Yet, would you believe it, some fussy people still claim that something about the whole idea of putting suspected homosexuals on trial was wrong, even though they had every opportunity to defend themselves…
“The process is the punishment FFS.”
I did say that!
But the same is true of any fair trial. If you’re accused, you get investigated.
“The mere fact an organ of the state can demand you justify opinions is a clear violation of free speech & it is ludicrous to think otherwise.”
But they’re not demanding you justify your opinions. They’re demanding attendance at a conciliation conference.
A measure that far from restricting your free speech, explicitly arranges an opportunity for you to express your point of view isn’t restricting free speech. It would be ‘ludicrous’ to think it was.
“Why do you think this process even exists if not to ‘discourage’ certain opinions?”
What, criminal trials? Or pre-trial conciliation? Conciliation exists to offer a cheaper pre-trial alternative to a formal trial, an opportunity to sort out the disagreement informally before facing the possibility of legal penalties. You could just as well consider it a demand that the complainant has to attend to defend their attack on free speech. It goes both ways.
The elected government passes laws and the justice system has to apply them, impartially. It could be argued that this was a clear breach of the law. The senator could be simply found guilty. That’s how laws work. As a senator and legislator, she should know that. They’re not above the law they create and impose on everybody else. The justice system has to decide whether the law has been broken, and that is undoubtedly an expensive, inconvenient, annoying process for everyone involved, especially when applied to those who turn out to be innocent. But it’s necessary if laws are to be enforced and people are to have fair trials. It’s the same for an innocent who has been tried and acquitted for murder, rape, theft, or fraud. You could argue that it’s purpose is to discourage anyone from even giving the appearance of having committed a crime, but I don’t see what alternative you’re proposing. A legal system has to have trials to determine guilt or innocence, and thus by definition it will sometimes get applied to the innocent. Being tried for a crime is not the same as being found guilty of it, but may sometimes feel like it.
The justice system doesn’t get to say this is a stupid or immoral law and they’re not going to apply it. That’s the job of Parliament to decide. (Or the electorate.)
Ayn Rand had some words to say about this in “Atlas Shrugged”:
“Did you really think we want those laws observed?” said Dr. Ferris. “We want them to be broken. You’d better get it straight that it’s not a bunch of boy scouts you’re up against… We’re after power and we mean it… There’s no way to rule innocent men. The only power any government has is the power to crack down on criminals. Well, when there aren’t enough criminals one makes them. One declares so many things to be a crime that it becomes impossible for men to live without breaking laws. Who wants a nation of law-abiding citizens? What’s there in that for anyone? But just pass the kind of laws that can neither be observed nor enforced or objectively interpreted – and you create a nation of law-breakers – and then you cash in on guilt. Now that’s the system, Mr. Reardon, that’s the game, and once you understand it, you’ll be much easier to deal with.”
“Prior to the Sexual Offences Act 1967 many people were brought to trial on charges of having engaged in homosexual activity. In most cases their trials were conducted properly in accordance with the laws of the time.”
Yes, agreed. And I’d not blame the police or the courts for doing so. I’d blame Parliament, and the people who elected them.
But in this case it’s more like someone proposed a change in the law to legalise homosexual activity, was accused of breaking the law, and was invited to make the case for their innocence at trial. They may well get found innocent. The court may well decide that the law doesn’t actually forbid opinions. We don’t know yet.
If the law does actually outlaw expressing an opinion that the law should be changed, or that it doesn’t apply in this case, then I agree the law is morally wrong and should be changed. But that’s not been determined yet. It might just be a misunderstanding between the parties – maybe one side misinterpreted what the other actually meant (like that could happen! 🙂 ) and on discussion they’ll be able to resolve it without the need for a trial. We don’t know yet.
It’s a process to determine whether the law has been broken, not a determination that it was against the law, or a punishment for breaking it. And yes, that’s a pain for everyone involved, but so is every trial. Like Shakespeare said: “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the lawyers.”
There is no such thing as a ‘fair trial’ for deciding if your stated opinions are going to be allowed or not.
Not just wrong but self-evidently preposterous. The entire point of demanding attendance is to require you to argue (or recant) a stated opinion. WTF do you think is the purpose?
“Arranges an opportunity for you to express your point of view” in front of state employees, with a view to determining if said point of view is acceptable… are you taking the piss when you claim this does not restrict your free speech, because being dragged in front of a committee could not possibly have that effect, right?
WTF has that got to do with your preposterous claim this is not about restraining free speech? What the law has to say about it is utterly irrelevant.
Ah, c’mon NiV! I gotta say I’m with Perry here. This despite the fact I often think you speak a lot of sense… But not this time. It’s a Star Chamber and no amount of your sophistry will convince me otherwise.
Free speech is an absolute. Nobody should ever need to have to justify it in anyway shape or form. This should be the case regardless of however absurd, vile, ludicrous or obscene it is deemed to be by the powers that be.
The fact that in this case the issue in question – that only women ought to play women’s Rugby – is so bloody obvious only hammers that fact home.
Fraser: what you write brings back memories of my time in Canada (Alberta).
My doctor was a Scot. He was (or appeared to be) all what an MD is supposed to be. Dry, professional, but sympathetic. I miss him.
And yet, i look forward to the day when men will be allowed to play in women’s competitions. That will be hilarious.
(Except for rough competitions such as rugby, American football, boxing, MMA: i hope we can avoid that.)
“Not just wrong but self-evidently preposterous. The entire point of demanding attendance is to require you to argue (or recant) a stated opinion. WTF do you think is the purpose?”
The reconciliation conference is formally neutral between the two sides. Both sides to the dispute are required to attend. So it could equally well be seen as requiring that whoever made the complaint is also to argue (or recant) their stated opinion that it was against the law. If it wasn’t illegal, that’s going to be pretty hard to do!
The entire point of demanding attendance at a trial is to determine who is legally in the right.
“Ah, c’mon NiV! I gotta say I’m with Perry here. This despite the fact I often think you speak a lot of sense… But not this time.”
Well, that’s a relief! Thank you!
“Free speech is an absolute. Nobody should ever need to have to justify it in anyway shape or form. This should be the case regardless of however absurd, vile, ludicrous or obscene it is deemed to be by the powers that be.”
That’s *our* political opinion. Other people think differently. We don’t get to dictate the law, either.
And I’ve had the absolute free speech argument with people on here where it’s been argued that certain people *don’t* have the absolute right of free speech, such as whether the police should be allowed to keep records of hate speech complaints being made. Should radical Islamists be allowed to preach in British schools? Should teachers be allowed to teach kids about alternative sexualities in school? My view on free speech is a lot more absolutist than that of most of the people here! 🙂
But my point is that the justice system is not allowed to say “It is our political opinion that there should be no such law, so we’re not going to enforce it”. If the law outlaws opinion, the justice system has no choice but to enforce that. Just as they’re required to enforce laws that we like politically and they don’t. It is for Parliament or the electorate to say there should be no such law. If the justice system thinks that Parliament may have done so, then they have no choice but to take it to trial.
Personally, I don’t think they have. When they talk about “imposes, or proposes to impose”, I don’t think they mean simply making a proposal to change or reinterpret the policy, I think they’re trying to cover the gap between a discriminatory policy being set and it actually affecting someone. So if I say “If a Jew ever gets a job here we’ll just harass them and make their life a misery until they leave” and make it known that’s what we propose to do, that’s creating a discriminatory policy that does harm to others. Even if no Jew ever actually applies (and why would they, if they know what’s going to happen?) it breaks the law. It’s a general point that speech can also constitute action, and it’s the action aspect to it that may be forbidden if it does harm. (Libel, fraud, etc.) Now, whether harassing Jews or white male conservatives or anyone else until they leave should be forbidden is another question, but that’s freedom of association, not freedom of speech.
But Parliament worded it badly, and I think people are reading it as forbidding even the proposal of policy. And I don’t think a commissioner can decide for themselves what Parliament really meant, based on their own personal political opinions. There’s a formal process they have to go through.
“The fact that in this case the issue in question – that only women ought to play women’s Rugby – is so bloody obvious only hammers that fact home.”
Yeah. There was an interesting case of a female-to-male transgender kid who was on testosterone, wanted to play with the boys, but wasn’t allowed to because he was ‘born a girl’. Of course, the other girls got flattened! Bloody obvious, right?
There’s a better argument for making the division along the lines of with/without testosterone. Those MtF who transition before puberty don’t get the testosterone boost, and there’s no reason to stop them competing with the girls. Those who transition after puberty get disallowed, but on other grounds than gender identity. I think the Olympic Committee did propose such a rule, but it got rejected when somebody pointed out that there were a proportion of women who had higher testosterone levels than a proportion of men. The distributions overlap. It would be like doing it on the basis of height – men are generally taller than women, but tall women are taller than short men. They eventually concluded there was no way to draw a line that worked for every corner case, and gave up.
But sports is rife with cheating. Nobody has yet found a way to stop it. It’s a bit like the war on drugs.