There are still some scientists left

The BBC reports,
Hydroxychloroquine being ‘discarded prematurely’, say scientists
The Oxford University-led trial is aiming to enrol 40,000 frontline workers around the world.
Investigators hope the large-scale, double-blind randomised study will show if early use of the treatment prevents the virus from getting worse.
“We know now that it doesn’t work in treatment of hospitalised patients,” says Prof Nick White, one of the study’s investigators.
“But it’s still is a medicine that may prove beneficial in preventing Covid-19.”
The UK medicines regulatory body MHRA halted hydroxychloroquine trials, following a now-discredited paper in The Lancet claiming it caused harms.
Trials resumed in late June but the investigators says these concerns over safety, and the drug’s politicisation, have made it difficult to get participants.
I know nothing about medicine and have no opinion as to whether Hydroxychloroquine is any use in treating the coronavirus or as a preventative. But I know enough about the history of science to be deeply frightened by this:
And social media companies have removed viral online posts by doctors who reject the scientific consensus, praising the drug’s effectiveness.
I am just glad to see that there are still scientists such as Professor White who keep an open mind and are willing to go on the record as saying that the politicisation of Hydroxychloroquine may have cost lives. In fact there is no “may” about it: whether Trump is wrong or right on this occasion, the politicisation of science always costs lives. The politicisation of science is the cessation of science.
Democracy is the politicization of everything (eventually).
The politicisation of science always costs lives.
Ergo, democracy always costs lives (eventually).
Ultimately, everything is bought and paid for in lives.
Life is fatal every time.
Every political system ‘costs lives’, just some more than others.
Science stopped in the UK when Thatcher closed down heavy industry and politicians were left with the dilemma: What to do with all those people who now have nothing to do, since we’ve exported all the jobs to the Far East and China?
Blair’s answer: Convert all the colleges of Further education and the Polytechnics into Universities and park everyone in University for three or four years, coupled with an expansion of what used to be called QUANGO’s, and the institution of the state financed and therefor state directed professional ‘Charadee’ sector.
Along with that comes ‘University’ studies of how drinking alcohol makes one less inhibited, or engaging in sexual congress might expose one to COVID, the BBC ( AKA British Domestic terrorist operation ) then wheels out some charade whallah to confirm that, ‘yes alcohol does cause one to loose one’s inhibitions’, and yes, we should probably make it more expensive’, and yes, ‘sex is risky‘. ‘Women’s studies’, and the huge expansion of the Marxist dialectic to now idle people with nothing better to do. Sexual congress is an Patriarchal oppressive act.
The Tories have just completed the Nationalization of British society with their assumption of the authority to order all but State favored activity to cease.
Thatcher just read last rites over it & bowed to reality, most heavy industry was done in UK due to unions pushing up labour costs & state interference in oh so many ways during the post-war era.
“We know it doesn’t work with hospitalised patients ” says deceitful hack.
Hospitalised means near to death–since our precious NHS message was “Fuck off unless you are in a bad way”.
Still sounds like a hatchet job to me.
What Perry said. Heavy industry had been in retreat for years although the U.K. does still make things. The trope about how the UK manufacturing base has vanished is not backed by the facts.
The point about politics and science is undoubtedly true.
There is lots of manufacturing the in the UK, it just doesn’t need that many (particularly unionised) people to make it work. The large manufacturers are still heavily unionised, like the public sector, but they just about manage to groan on. I suppose the comparatively liberal UK labour laws and social security taxes (take a look at France) give the UK less of a comparative disadvantage.
The key to any science is to look for a mechanism and to test it as best you can. Is there a proposed mechanism for the drug to work, e.g. by inhibiting components of cellular metabolism in infected cells so that the virus isn’t as able to replicate as effectively as it otherwise would? If so, then there is a scientific basis for exploring the drug’s use.
Medics are not scientists, some do train in science, e.g. with an intercalated B.Sc. in a medical degree, but medicine is essentially intervening when the body can’t repair itself quickly enough, and/or managing the distress, along with some semblance of ethics and knowledge of anatomy.
Maybe. As Prime minister, if anyone could she should have done something to reform the sector. Instead she attacked the Legal profession and gave us creeps like this.
But back to today, where you might wonder why our government is increasingly communistic. Well the SAGE group that the government uses to formulate its policy has one Susan Michie a paid up and current member of the Communist party.
From Wiki: ( Yea, I know )
“Michie has served as a national executive committee member and president of the London Region of the trade union MSF. She is a member of the Communist Party of Britain (CPB), but has donated to the Labour Party under the Corbyn leadership. In March 2018, Michie, described as a leading member of the CPB, said that the party would no longer stand against Labour in general elections and CPB members should be “working full tilt” for the election of Corbyn as prime minister.”
Many countries use hydroxychloroquine routinely as a prophylactic against malaria. One of them is India. India has a very low number of covid-19 deaths per million inhabitants. This is surprising given India’s terrible density of population, very low level of hygiene and almost non-existent health care system for the masses. India gave all it’s health workers and police HCQ, and a court in Mumbai approved of this practice, initiated by the health ministry.
Taking HCQ as a prophylactic for health personnel and people caring for infected relatives or people who came in contact with infected persons is a no-brainer. Nothing to lose. Cheap. Harmless – after some 70 years of routine use all over the world.
Still – it is not politically correct to use it – because of Trump.
People are dying. People are crazy. Outright crazy.
‘ “We know now that it doesn’t work in treatment of hospitalised patients,” says Prof Nick White, one of the study’s investigators.’
Actually we know it does from two trials and clinical experience if given in the early onset of disease, in the right dose plus zinc and vit D.
As for ‘science’ dying in the UK… something about heavy industry.
Science has no benefit to Mankind, apart from academic interest, unless and until it can be engineered – see fusion reaction.
But technology does not need science first. Steam/jet engine technology was invented in 73AD by Heron long before any scientific understanding. Technology is of no benefit until a use is found for it, which means innovation, so it was about another 1700 years before Heron’s technology found a use. It was that innovation, finding a use for a technology, that gave us a steam powered Industrial Revolution.
The ‘science’ of steam power came later in the 19th Century when scientists’ curiosity was aroused by the use of steam power.
The real problem with science is Government intervenes, trying to pick winners and steering scientific work in that direction because it is where the grant money is. Nothing to do with the state of industry. In any case UK’s industrial output is higher now than before Thatcher.
In parts of the 1960s and 1970s tax on industrial investment was over 90% – so anyway who says Margaret Thatcher was responsible for the decline of British industry is wrong.
As for trade unions – the Act of 1875 was bad enough (allowing OBSTRUCTION of entrance of a business under the military name of “picketing” – as if it was O.K. for unions to act like paramilitary organisations and have “picket lines” as if they were the army or navy), it also put union funds at least PARTLY beyond being sued – even when it was proved that the union was organising criminal, the 1906 Act put the matter beyond all doubt – unions were above the normal laws.
With this background it is astonishing that British industry lasted as long as it did
As for Margaret Thatcher…..
The first three years of the government Mrs T. led were NOT good.
Taxes (overall) UP, government spending WAY UP, and no real reform.
My first education into what lying scum the media were came from 1979 onwards – every day they talked about “the cuts” when government spending was actually increasing (on just about everything).
And James Prior (the Employment Secretary) was an utter waste of space – he just sat there NOT rolling back union power as UNEMPLOYMENT rose and rose.
Only when Norman Tebbit replaced James Prior was there any real union reform.
And only when Nigel Lawson replaced G. Howe did taxes overall start to come down.
The Howe trick was always to point at some tax he had cut – and “forget” to mention the taxes he had increased.
Like Prior, Howe was a dreadful human being – he really was.
Yes I know “do not speak ill of the dead” – but history has to be told.
Mrs Thatcher was surrounded by people who had voted AGAINST her in the 1975 Leadership election – and would eventually destroy her in 1990.
If you replace “science” with “academic politics” all the statements about science failing, in this article and pretty much any article or book criticizing science, make sense.
So long as the distinction between academic politics and science can be made and explicitly understood by the majority of people, science and applied science, will prevail over the material problems of humanity.
Fortunately the general public is already sensing that something has gone wrong with “SCIENCE” and it’s experts presented by the media and political class, hence “I think the people of this country have had enough of experts……” M.GOVE.
The direct social problem is the alienation of science, especially the hard sciences. The general public are not directly engaged with scientific research or it’s mechanisms, they do not feel invested, because for the most part they are not invested in the process.
By the way – there seems to have been a problem in the understanding of both taxation-government spending AND union power even in 19th century British economics.
Many (although not all) British economists wrote as-if government services and benefits compensate for taxation – they do NOT. And many (although not all) British economists wrote as if union power can raise wages above what supply-and-demand would have arrived at, without increasing UNEMPLOYMENT – it can not do so.
If we want high wages and full employment then we have to go for a high productivity economy – which, for example, the United States used-to-be before unions were of any real importance there.
Paul Marks: “Mrs Thatcher was surrounded by people who had voted AGAINST her in the 1975 Leadership election – and would eventually destroy her in 1990”
1. The Tory party in spades.
2. Trump be warned ( As if he needed warning ).
The corruption of science has got nothing to do with “democracy” S.M.
On the contrary the “Technocracy” (which looks back to such thinkers as Saint-Simon and Francis Bacon) HATES democracy.
No democratic referendum of the people was held on “lockdowns” and the general Covid hysteria – on the contrary politicians were TOLD what to do by “Public Health experts” who no one had elected – the rule of FAKE science.
In case anyone accuses me of “Iin foil hat conspiracy theory” – the next meeting of the international elite openly pushing for their totalitarian “Great Reset” is due in Davos in January 2021.
Note I said OPENLY.
The totalitarian aims of the United Nation and bodies such as the World Health Organisation, AND the various governments and CORPORATIONS are all a matter of public record.
The pushing for totalitarianism has been going on for years – whether it is called “Agenda 21”, “Agenda 2030”, “sustainable development”, or now “Great Reset”.
Back when Mr Blair was Prime Minister it was called “Stakeholder Capitalism” – a nice term for FASCISM (a system by which business and government come together and free competition is banned).
SM do you really think that people such as Mr Bill Gates are pro democracy? if you do – I can assure you that they are not.
Covid 19 is being used to SUBVERT democracy – which these Collectivists (indeed Fascists) have hated for many years.
Of course there are also the Marxists – but they are no fans of democracy either (quite the contrary).
“I am just glad to see that there are still scientists such as Professor White who keep an open mind and are willing to go on the record as saying that the politicisation of Hydroxychloroquine may have cost lives.”
There are lots of scientists who say that. Hydroxychloroquine has been studied more than any other drug/treatment in the Covid-19 fight, with more than 350 papers published on it. That’s 75% more than the next contenders on the list. A huge proportion of the research resources looking for a cure have been devoted to it. There is no shortage of people taking it seriously.
Trouble is, the cost in lives of politicisation goes both ways. The publicity resulted in lots of resources being devoted to it. If it turns out it doesn’t work, then it can be argued, in restrospect, that those resources were wasted. The disproportionate diversion of resources slowed the development of a cure, costing lives.
But I’m not sure that it’s the politicisation per se that does the damage. Political motivation can result in more intensive study and critical challenge, that can drive scientific progress forwards rapidly, so long as it’s done by applying the scientific method. Beliefs should be based on the evidence and arguments that survive systematic sceptical challenge. The problem politicisation introduces is that people cease to use the scientific method – they disallow challenge, or they ignore successful debunkings if the conclusions challenge their ideology.
That’s what happened in climate science. The initial hypothesis of CO2-induced warming was a plausible one, just as it was plausible that hydroxychloroquine could cure Covid-19. Some initial studies appeared to offer supporting evidence. But when examined more closely, there were gaps and holes in the argument. But rather than recognise the gaps and holes and dismiss the initial claims, they doubled down on them. They did more studies using the same biased methods, and argued from the sheer number of supporting studies, so the critics had to play whack-a-mole. They invented a multitude of exceptions and previously undisclosed conditions and caveats to explain away any negative results, but accepted positive results uncritically. They accused the critics of being politically motivated, or in the pay of the oil industry. They refused to share their data or methods, so it could not be examined and tested. They reversed the burden of proof.
The scientific debate on Hydroxychloroquine ought to be simple. Do you have a large-scale double-blind clinical trial showing a statistically significant effect, that has survived sceptical scrutiny? Yes or no? Science is not interested in who believes in it, who disbelieves in it, who funds the research, whose ‘side’ they’re on. Show me the empirical evidence, the data; show me the best arguments for and against; show me that the conclusion has survived all attempts to knock it down. The debate ought to be about specific trials and datasets and statistics. And this one isn’t.
Turning to the medical side.
Medical doctors have been speaking out since at least March – medical doctors in private practice who do not get customers if they do not cure patients.
The treatment or Covid 19 is to catch it EARLY (as soon as the symptoms show) then treat with the medically prescribed doses of hydroxychloroquine, ZINC (very important) and azithromyzin.
The first enables the zinc to get to the virus-and the third deals with other (non viral) infections that may crop up in the patients weakened state.
Does it work?
Medical doctors in private practice have been saying since MARCH that it works – the United States, why have they not been SUED TO BITS by now if they are lying?
Also the far left authorities in places such as New York would have arrested them – they would have found a “legal” reason to do so, First Amendment or not.
I repeat.
EARLY treatment, at the correct dosage (prescribed by medical doctors) and with zinc and azithromycin (also at the correct doses – consult your doctor, the sort of doctor you have to pay for).
Many doctors have been saying this since MARCH.
Why is the message not getting through?
Why does even this post still get it wrong – mentioning only one of three components?
Even if the treatment does NOT work it should still be written out correctly – not missing two out of three things.
“The Oxford people only mentioned one out of the three things”.
Yes I know they did – and this is August, and they have been told (repeatedly) since March, I find that baffling.
“We are going to test a treatment – but we are going to leave two out of the three things out”.
Why test the treatment at all if you are going to do it WRONG?
Again – this is August, they have been told (repeatedly) for the last five months.
Quite a lot of people have DIED over the last five months.
Alternatively you can trust the government – the governments that declare “Racism” a “Public Health Emergency” and support Marxist BLM riots.
And the sort of “medical authorities” that produce publications such as the Social Justice Lancet.
Remember objective truth is “Whiteness” and, therefore, EVIL.
These are not people you should trust with your health.
These are the lunatics (and worst than lunatics) who brought us the insane “lockdowns”.
The “lockdowns” did NOT “save lives” – and the number of people who will die from the medical effects of the lockdowns will dwarf the number of Covid 19 deaths.
The “Great Reset” types knew-that-from-the-start.
In the United Kingdom alone the non Covid 19 deaths caused by the lockdown will be at least 200 thousand – via delayed medical treatment (for cancer, heart disease and so on) and other factors.
Then there is the economic collapse of 2021 to consider – but I am too depressed to go on.
@NiV
See what Paul Marks said.
The advocates have said from the beginning that the treatment should be with Zinc (explanations offered as to why) and antibiotics. Also they specified a dosage smuch lower than the ones I’ve seen used in trials. I, like Paul Marks, have been reading this since March. Can you point me to a single one of these
who has designed and implemented a clinical trial on this basis (asking for a friend?
The comment of Nullius leaves out a lot of the basic things – for example he talks about one thing out of three and ignores the practical work of the last five months (it is not March now – it is August, we know more now) with thousands of patients.
Some months ago I would (in my STUPIDITY) have thought this was a series of honest mistakes. But now I understand what Nullius is – no need to harp on about it.
I just wish I had not been so stupid in March.
Is Nullius a supporter of the “Great Reset” (or “sustainable development” or whatever the totalitarian project is called this week) – I would say NO he is NOT.
He would not be expressing doubts about the C02 theory if he was a Great Reset supporter.
If one consults the website for the next great totalitarian conference (Davos in January) they are still stressing “Climate Change” as well as “Covid 19” and “Racism and Nationalism” and “inequality – lack of social justice” as reasons for their totalitarian world governance project.
I do not believe that Nullius is really on board with that.
Almost needless to say – a totalitarian project backed by most of the richest men and largest corporations on the planet is not really about “equality” – it is about POWER and CONTROL.
The Fascists (for that is what these people are) are not the same as the Marxists – but they both hate liberty.
Which is one reason why so many of these rich individuals and organisations financially support Marxist terror groups such as “Black Lives Matter”.
It is not just fear driven Protection Money – they see in these movements people who hate liberty as much as they do (so they fund them).
Different totalitarian movements are still totalitarian movements – and much of what the Fascists (such as Mr Gates) believe is derived from Marxism.
After all Mussolini was a heretic Marxist who admired Dr Marx to the end – even though he was shot by orthodox Marxists.
The education system, the schools and universities, is dominated by totalitarian ideas – which hit the natural sciences as well as everything else.
A lot of it comes from Marxism – but it is older than Dr Karl Marx, it can be found in Saint-Simon or even in Francis “New Atlantis” Bacon.
The fake scientists would have loved Bacon – he wanted to forbid real science (such as the idea that the Earth went round the Sun), but have “scientific experts” control every aspect of life.
Saint-Simon (early 19th century France) loved that – but he also wanted to bring in Credit Bubble bankers in, to plan the economy
There should be a statue of Saint-Simon at Davos – and in the United Nations in New York (the modern heart of Credit Bubble banking and far left politics is New York City).
If New York City sums up everything I hate – both in politics and in money and banking, what sums up what I like?
Most likely a small town like Watertown South Dakota (“what is a lockdown?”) with the Terry Redlin art gallery just outside.
Or Laurence County (also S.D.) which last voted Democrat in 1916 and where Mr Hurst and Mrs Hurst did GOOD (not evil – the television series is a pack of lies) in Lead and Deadwood.
There is some real science going on in Lead – about a mile below the surface of what seems to be an ordinary small town.
“The advocates have said from the beginning that the treatment should be with Zinc (explanations offered as to why) and antibiotics.”
Initially they said Chloroquine/Hydroxychloroquine. Then later they said Hydroxychloroquine with Azithromycin. Then they said Hydroxychloroquine with Azithromycin and Zinc. Then they said Hydroxychloroquine with Azithromycin and Zinc as a prophylactic. Then they said the dose was wrong. The claims keep on mutating, the conditions keep on being added to. That’s a bad sign.
“Can you point me to a single one of these people taking it seriously who has designed and implemented a clinical trial on this basis (asking for a friend?”
I don’t know about doses, but it wasn’t hard to find an example of a trial testing the HCQ+AZM+Zn combination. I’ve not looked, but I expect there are lots.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04370782
But like I said, the question should be simple. Do you have a large-scale double-blind clinical trial showing a statistically significant effect, that has survived sceptical scrutiny? Yes or no?
The answer at the moment is ‘no’.
That might change. I would support continued studies for as long as there’s hope. But until it *does* change, the *scientific* position is that we don’t have sufficient evidence to support claims that it is a cure at the moment. As far as science is concerned, it’s still in the same category as aromatherapy. People believe, sometimes passionately, but there’s no proof.
And everybody ought to take seriously the *possibility* that it really doesn’t work, the early results were spurious, and we’ve all been fooling ourselves. (That happens a lot in science.) Until you have proof that it does, the possibility exists that it doesn’t. And if you find that hard to do, you need to take a good hard look at whether politics might be biasing your own view. 😉
Please see this video from Scott Adams, starting at about minute 4. I can’t fault his logic.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eqmu3h0k7o0
Hm. Not sure that stacks up. Saint-Simon was very much against government intervention, and was anti-hierarchy (in the sense of aristocracy and monarchy, which was relevant at the time). There’s some stuff to criticise about Saint-Simon, most of which is purely due to historical reasons and is not a failing of his, but this ain’t it, chief. He believed very much in “experts”, rather than “politicians”. He believed in people who knew their craft (experts), not politicians who didn’t.
Saint-Simon is certainly not the first philosophical libertarian (my Daoists predate him by millenia, and I’m sure there’s other groups as well that I’m only loosely aware of), but he may well be the first to use the term “libertarian” in it’s truest sense, as opposed to this pretzeled defense of the status quo that it’s somehow morphed into.
NiV
The facts you listed at 2:51 make a compelling case that “the answer at the moment is no.” And you must also be right that if HCQ turns out to be not that effective, then the effort spent on it will cost lives: opportunity costs always count.
Alas, since these insights would also be true of every other therapy on offer at the moment, it is not clear what value the argument has.
However, and I don’t want to speak for Natalie here, I took the key point of the OP to be not whether HCQ is “a scientifically good therapy” or not, but whether the concept of “scientifically good therapy” even has much meaning now.
“I know nothing about medicine and have no opinion as to whether Hydroxychloroquine is any use in treating the coronavirus or as a preventative. But I know enough about the history of science to be deeply frightened by this:
“And social media companies have removed viral online posts by doctors who reject the scientific consensus, praising the drug’s effectiveness.“. My emphasis there, not Natalie’s.
It was bad enough that Dr. Horton in The Lancet politicised HCQ – I imagine no reason needed other than Orange Man Bad – but now, Mark Zuckerberg has decided to cancel it altogether. And that, we are invited to think, is to be that. Worrying about these developments cannot be assuaged by “HCQ really isn’t much use”, even if that is true.
Sorry wrong video, this is the one I meant and it is a lot shorter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCRGYtMgn4c
“However, and I don’t want to speak for Natalie here, I took the key point of the OP to be not whether HCQ is “a scientifically good therapy” or not, but whether the concept of “scientifically good therapy” even has much meaning now.”
I took the OP’s point to be that whether or not it works (and Natalie is no more taking a position on that than I am), that it is a really bad idea to start censoring certain positions in the debate. Doing so is counter to science, which is about listening to the best arguments that critics can come up with. I agree with that.
In this case, the issue was around doctors “praising the drug’s effectiveness“, where the effectiveness has not been scientifically shown. I think it’s not totally unreasonable to tag such posts with a pointer to the other side of the debate, saying that by current scientific standards of evidence, it’s not been shown to be effective. That helps the debate, and helps people make their decisions based on hearing all sides, not just one. But I think it’s counterproductive to block it. It sabotages the public debate, it possibly stymies progress if they should happen to be right, and it makes them martyrs.
On free speech grounds, I’m in full agreement with Natalie. Whether it works or not, people shoulds be free to advance whatever theories and ‘cures’ they like. There are some difficulties – like if a proposed ‘cure’ is dangerous (like bleach and fish tank cleaner), or damaging for other reasons (traditional Chinese medicine involving bits of endangered species), or part of a fraud (“Roll up! Roll up! Buy my patented Snake Oil remedy at $200 a bottle!”) – but these don’t apply when it comes to Hydroxychloroquine.
But on the question of whether it actually works, and whether what they’re saying/doing is ‘scientific’, I think some people are getting a bit ahead of the game. It’s scientific to say it should be tested, and there’s anecdotal evidence that it might work. It’s not ‘scientific’ to “praise the drug’s effectiveness” yet. That’s more of a political statement, and so the political act of blocking it is not actually blocking the scientific part of the debate.
In the meantime, I will leave you to ponder Ayatollah Tabrizian‘s proposed cures for Covid-19. He calls for “more research”. And if people want to try it, and talk about it, and fund research into it, I don’t think the principles involved in saying it’s not our business to ban or block it are any different. 🙂
@6:10 in: ” second trick they use is weasel words ”
Heh!
Well, yes.
“Your theory is that copper turns into bronze”.
No our theory is that we can use copper, tin and heat to make bronze.
“I have been watching for ages and none of this copper has turned into bronze”.
That is because you are not using copper, tin and heat in the correct way.
“I will construct a double blind test with Peer Review from people funded by the Corporations and the Woke Collectivist billionaires – to see if any of this copper turns into bronze.”
No you are just not listening – copper, tin and heat, used in the right way will make bronze.
“I AM listening – and both copper and tin are weaker than bronze, so combining them can not possibly make bronze, and the heat thing is just changing the subject”.
This is the conversation that doctors and “scientists” have been having for five months.
Although there have been exceptions – such as an academic epidemiologist at Yale who has pointed out that a lot of academics are politically committed to the “Progressive” cause and believe that the lockdowns and so on are a price that has to be paid for the Greater Good of this cause.
After all one “can not make an omelette without breaking eggs” – and to the Progressives Covid casualties, either from Covid 19 itself or the far greater casualties from the economic collapse, are acceptable casualties in order to create the Perfect World they passionately believe in.
It is important to remember that these people do not regard themselves as evil – the horrors of “lockdowns” and so on are all for the Greater Good of destroying “reactionary” society, creating the Great Reset of Social Justice.
This is where Marxists join hands with Fascists.
Both want an end to what is left of liberty – and destroying what is left of liberty is what the lockdowns and the Great Reset are about.
After all as “Tony Heller” is fond of pointing out, even if the treatments do NOT work the correct way to reduce casualties (total casualties – including those from economic breakdown) was to protect the old and those with pre existing medical conditions – and to leave other people, the general population, free to go about their business building up herd immunity.
The “lockdowns” WERE NEVER ANYTHING TO DO WITH PUBLIC HEALTH – public heath was NOT what the lockdowns (and all the rest of it) was-or-is about.
The government of Sweden are not “right wing extremists” like “Tony Heller” or Paul Marks – they are Social Democrats. They did not go for a “lockdown” because they knew there was no way they could justify it terms of health policy.
To have had a “lockdown” in Sweden would, legally, have required a Constitutional Amendment – and the process to get such a Constitutional change would have needed hard medical evidence in a long formal exercise of examination. There would have plenty of opportunity to challenge the case in such a Constitutional process – it would NOT have been like the British Parliament – hysterical panic whipped up with the repeated statements of “we must do this or WE ARE ALL GOING TO DIE!”. Not so much Private Fraser as Corporal Jones – Private Fraser might say “we are DOOMED” but he would also think carefully and weigh the evidence – unlike Corporal Jones who would run round in a small circle screaming “Don’t Panic” at the top of his voice.
And the pro “lockdown” people KNEW (from the start) that their argument would not stand up under formal examination – so the lockdowns HAD to be done in an hysterical panic or they would not had been done at all.
Repeat – the lockdowns were never about Public Health.
If you do not understand anything else – at least understand that.
By the way sometimes “the system works”.
For example the Mayor of Sioux Falls (a Republican – but facing the normal “Public Health” professionals- i.e. Progressive activists trained in the universities) did consider a “lockdown” in April – after three days he withdrew his proposal without formally putting it to a vote by the city council.
This was because the public made it very clear to this person that they would ignore his demented orders – and they were armed.
No actual violence is needed – as long as you make the position clear to the political leadership. One needs to be polite – but also firm.
“No you are just not listening – copper, tin and heat, used in the right way will make bronze.”
Sceptic: OK, prove it.
Theorist: Here’s an experiment where we put copper and tin in a crucible, heated them, and the result was bronze.
Sceptic: OK, what was the crucible made of? Was it perfectly clean? How did you heat it? If you used a gas burner, what gas? Did you try several different methods of heating? Was air present, or did you do it under an inert atmosphere, or in a vaccuum? How pure were the copper and tin? Did they have any other materials mixed in? How did you test it? How accurate are your tests? Did you try it without one of the copper, tin, or heat, to confirm that no bronze was produced?
Theorist: Why do you need to know all that?
Sceptic: Because in any experiment there are hundreds of other factors present – not just the ones you have introduced based on your theory, but other ones you’re not observing, and that might or might not have an effect. Suppose bronze is actually a mixture of copper, tin, and element X, and the experiment worked because you happened to do it in a crucible contaminated with element X, or the missing element was present in the fuel you used in the gas burner, or the burner nozzle, or in the air, or in dust suspended in the air, or anywhere else. What if instead of a gas burner you used electricity to heat the sample, and it’s not actually heat that matters, but the transformation is the result of electrolysis. What if the copper you used is impure and contains a small amount of element X? What if copper alone *does* produce bronze, and the tin was incidental?
You haven’t actually proved anything, because you haven’t controlled for all the other potential causes, and eliminated them. In observational trials this is incredibly difficult to do. This is precisely why we do randomised trials. You do the experiment many times using the same set-up, you make sure the only thing you vary is the factors you are studying, and you make sure the variation are not tied to any other possible unobserved causes by making sure *you* control them and assigning them randomly. It’s longer, harder, and more expensive, but it’s the only way to be sure.
So again, have you done a randomised trial to eliminate all other possible causes and influences?
Theorist: No. Those trials are still in progress.
Sceptic: So you haven’t proved your claim that copper+tin+heat makes bronze yet. For all you know, it could be copper + tin + something-in-the-crucible + fuel gas + iron dust from the experiment you did in the same lab two days ago. Right?
Science is harder than it looks.