We happily say ‘Christian fundamentalist’ about people who are Christian and fundamentalist. We use ‘Buddhist extremists’ to describe violent Buddhist groups in Myanmar. And yet Islam is ringfenced from tough discussion; phrases which at some level include the word ‘Islam’ are tightly policed; criticism of Islam is deemed a mental illness: Islamophobia.
This is incredibly dangerous. This censorious flattery of Islam is, in my view, a key contributor to the violence we have seen in recent years. Because when you constantly tell people that any mockery of their religion is tantamount to a crime, is vile and racist and unacceptable, you actively invite them, encourage them in fact, to become intolerant. You license their intolerance. You inflame their violent contempt for anyone who questions their dogmas. You provide a moral justification for their desire to punish those who insult their religion.
Passivity is the most provocative response to the threat of violence. Nothing else will bring about violent conflict with such certainty.
But lefty snowflakes who have never been in a fight in their lives simply cannot comprehend that simple, universal truth.
It’s not just the left. Both sides claim that they can create/manage state agencies that will keep everyone safe from every kind of harm with just a little more money.
If there was one lesson that must be taught over and over it’s there is no god, particularly not government.
The first and last person who should keep you safe is you. Nobody else is as well motivated to achieve that goal as you are.
That means how you vote, how you hold the government you voted for to account and how you test the efficacy of execution of the responsibilities the agencies of your government claim money for.
Weakness in these duties paints a big target on you and yours.
Well, at least Mayor Khan has finally ditched the platitudes and demanded action with a call to ban travel for – the US president.
And the country is just a whisker away from electing Corbyn as PM and Abbot as Home Secretary.
The AI’s can’t take over soon enough.
Chip–The polls have long since been weaponised by and for the left.
With Brexit and Trump the tactic was to try and convince supporters of both that they had already lost and thus might as well stay at home and not bother voting.
This time the tack has changed and they are trying to get as much leftist crew out as possible by giving them “hope” they can win.
1-Why has comment moderation been turned on please? (editor: it is a bot and is always on. It just means for some reason you have annoyed Akismet)
2–It has been suggested that migrating to the USA is a good idea for Brits in search of more freedom and less RoP.
Here is why that is a non-starter:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2017/06/john-w-whitehead/justice-3/
Christian fundamentalists and Buddhist fundamentalists don’t harm society since they find an appropiate habitat in cloysters and similar institutions. Islam doesn’t offer that possibility.