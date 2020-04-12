This might work. And then?

“NHS phone app holds key to lifting UK’s coronavirus lockdown”, the Times reports.
Ministers have ordered the creation of an NHS mobile phone app the government hopes will help end the coronavirus lockdown.
The app would allow mobile phones to trace users who have come into contact with infected people, alerting them to get tested.
This would make it possible to start lifting the most stringent social-distancing measures from late next month, ministers hope.
Senior sources say NHSX, the health service’s technology arm, has been working on the app with Google and Apple at “breakneck speed”. The system will use Bluetooth technology to alert those who download the app if they have been in close proximity with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.
Combined with a vast expansion in testing, which ministers claim will hit 100,000 a day by the end of the month, the app is a central plank in the government’s push to lift the lockdown. “We believe this could be important in helping the country return to normality,” a Whitehall source said.
Matt Hancock, the health secretary, is considering how to incentivise people to install the app. Experts say the “track and trace” concept only works effectively if 60% of people adopt it.
One idea under consideration would mean people being told they could resume normal work and home life if they installed it on their phones.
As I said in the title, the worst of it is that this might be the way to control the epidemic, an outcome greatly to be desired. And then it might be the way to control us.
We need Bojo back. Posh Flu has turned into tyranny far to easily.
The vulnerable elderly don’t have phones, they have land lines.
Just the young usually healthy, have phones.
Of course, it does nothing to stop the spread of the virus or to stop you from being infected, and it would only tell you if you had been in proximity to someone if it was able to trace someone who had also been traced via the app and been found to be infected at some point down the line (which isn’t the same as infectious), so at most you and then your contacts might be traced, and you may or may not be symptomatic or infected. Still, it will give them a chance to look at everywhere that you have been and who you are associating with.
So where is the data protection risk assessment for this process, which the GDPR requires?
It’s basically saying ‘You can only leave your home if we can trace everywhere you go, and everyone you meet, for ever‘.
And no one in the Conservative party probably sees anything wrong with this, after all, it will protect the NHS.
Yesterday I was walking back from shopping along an almost deserted high street, a woman got out of her car as I walked by and stopped herself in the car door, saying ‘I’m getting used to keeping 2 metres now‘. ‘Yes, scary isn’t it?‘ I replied (that she was getting used to it). She was surprised that I had said that, but agreed.
This is the new Project Fear, and it is working like a nightmare.
South Koreans apparently started using an app like that back in February:
https://qz.com/1810651/south-koreans-are-using-smartphone-apps-to-avoid-coronavirus/
Is there anyone who seriously believes that this tracking technology has not already been in use for several years in all but the most undeveloped countries?
So, let me summarise…
How many people have been infected? Don’t know.
Of those people that have been infected, how many have shown no symptoms? Don’t know.
Of those that have displayed symptoms, how many have been mild or dismissed as a cold? Don’t know.
Of those displaying symptoms that were greater than “bad cold”, how many were hospitalised? Don’t know.
Of those hospitalised, how many had pre existing conditions, like the 108 year old that died of the infection (and, presumably, if she had not contracted the virus, would have lived another 20 or 30 years) but the infection was enough to push them over the edge? Don’t know.
What we DO know is that the death rate is 12.7294561157% …or whatever number with the same number of decimal places you care to use.
I call bullshit on any statistics churned out by the authorities with a similar false precision.
However, the Chinese authorities do require that everyone has a mobile phone for payments and all the usual necessary daily activities and track and monitor the population.
Is it a coincidence the Huawei have been given the contract to implement the next tranche of the mobile network in the UK and that the government is pushing tracing technology?
Answers on the back of a postcard to the usual address …
An NHS IT project is our saviour? Hahahahahahaha
Driveby post.
It’s possible to have contact tracing without privacy loss.
Hope everyone’s well.
Thank you, neonsnake. Everybody, click on neonsnake’s link above! That this can be done is very good news. But will it be?
An aside, but relevant to the topic. With regard to Italy and it’s high mortality rate due to Covid-19.
“The way in which we code deaths in our country is very generous in the sense that all the people who die in hospitals with the coronavirus are deemed to be dying of the coronavirus”
“On re-evaluation by the National Institute of Health, only 12 percent of death certificates have shown a direct causality from coronavirus, while 88 percent of patients who have died have at least one pre-morbidity – many had two or three,” Prof. Riccardi ( adivsor to Italy’s health ministry )
Hoax much yet?
Neonsnake
Cheers for that, it’s very neat. I do question though whether gov would accept a system that relies on people turning themselves in.
The scheme flagged by neonsnake is neat, but it requires that people cooperate. In particular, it requires that people self-quarantine even though nobody can check on them. Like all mild measures, it must be introduced early, so that, if people turn out to be uncooperative, stricter measures can be imposed.
Way too late now for Londoners and New Yorkers, but it might work for other parts of the world.
BTW I haven’t been taking my phone with me when i go outdoors, to avoid getting it contaminated.
Actually, i seldom took it with me even before, because i don’t know whether John (8:30 am) is correct, but he might be.
Neonsnake: Very cool!
APL: “Pre-morbidities” include things like lung diseases, diabetes, cancer, and so on. And deaths mostly happen among the elderly. How many 80+ year olds don’t have at least one of those? But if someone has diabetes, contracts coronavirus, and dies of pneumonia, I don’t think you can rationally blame the diabetes.
Diabetes can compromise the immune system. This could make an illness that wouldn’t normally be fatal impossible to fight off. I’m a T2 diabetic but I rarely get cold or flu bugs generally, so I’m presuming that my immune system is OK.
Is this mobile phone tracking scheme just a way for the government to roll back the lockdown without having to admit that it was a terrible idea? I’m not necessarily saying that it was a terrible idea, but if that turns out to be the case then this scheme would offer a way out.
forcing the buffers to admit their failures would do more for freedom overall…… I accept that could mean longer in lockdown.
They always get to excuse back off and try again otherwise….
How many tests would that require? Especially if you test everyone who came within 6′ of an infected person?
A lot more than we could produce kits for!
Plus of course we can only identify 10% of infected cases at the moment.
The disease is now endemic, and will decline to negligible importance once herd immunity is approached. Unpleasant as that is it can’t be stopped.
Even if we were able to eliminate the disease in the UK it would soon reappear once an infected person enters/returns to the country. We can’t keep illegals out now, so eliminating the disease is not a possibility even in the UK.
On the other hand some means is needed to reduce/eliminate the panic, and perhaps the app will help with that.
You have available widespread testing?
Speaking of taking action early, i am happy to see that Nassim thinks like me. Sort of.
H/T Instapundit. BTW Glenn Reynolds is a libertarian and knows quite a bit about the US Constitution, and yet he approves of the early shutdown in his county.
After posting, it occurred to me that I should have italicised the “possible”, to note that I think it unlikely 😉
Why waste a good opportunity for more Big Brother-esque surveillance?
The solution I posted is one of those “of course!” things, that I never would have thought of myself (!), but is obvious when someone else points it out.
Of course, now, the point is that if an app is introduced that DOES breach privacy concerns, well: we all know it’s a choice, not a necessity, since alternatives exist.
A few posters have rightly pointed out that it requires voluntary isolation. All views from here on out are personal, and not backed up with evidence:
My view is that people are *generally* taking this very seriously indeed.
900+ deaths per day is nothing to be sniffed at, and specifically because those numbers are shorn of context (underlying conditions etc), I feel reasonably confident that the “general populace” are taking it seriously as well, because that’s all they’re seeing. A very broad-brush approach, and no science behind it, just my general feeling from talking with neighbours/friends/colleagues etc.
(I *personally* am taking it very seriously. I have enormously immuno-compromised people in my immediate circles, as I’ve mentioned, so I am taking the view that I cannot be too careful, and if I’m wrong, then the worst that happens to *me personally* is that I feel a bit sheepish in a few months. I can live with that, and I’d rather feel sheepish than the alternative. However – please do not take that as dismissive of people that are rightly concerned over their jobs, and the economy at large, it’s a really difficult balancing act right now for everyone, and I judge not anyone right now)
So I *think* that enough people *would* voluntarily self-isolate, if they found out they’d been in contact with a carrier. If the maths is right, and only 60% of people need to, I think it still works, and my personal bias towards privacy leads me down that route.
I do however, understand the stance, and have empathy for the stance (while not agreeing), of people who are nervously saying that maybe they’d be prepared to give up their privacy in this unprecedented situation.
(I thought that this, incidentally, was a very good post, Natalie. I’ve been endeavouring to do just that, where feasible, along with not pursuing refunds for sunk costs for small businesses, and various other “mutual aid”-type initiatives)
Anyway, take care everyone, and be safe.
99%+ of the population will suffer no worse than mild or ‘bad cold’ type symptoms, so why is it imperative to stop spread of infection enough to introduce totalitarian measures and collapse the economy?
Ah yes ‘the vulnerable’. The vulnerable are people over 70, most over 80 and in poor health. Why not focus measures on those and let everyone else get on with the rest of their lives?
It has been stated ‘lockdown’ is intended to slow rate of infection, not its degree, it will not ‘save’ lives, just people will die over a longer period, but the same number will die.
The aim is to protect the sacred NHS. And the people believe protecting the NHS is more important than protecting the liberty that 1,27 million British service personnel paid for with their lives in two World Wars.
What is wrong with people?
“99%+ of the population will suffer no worse than mild or ‘bad cold’ type symptoms, so why is it imperative to stop spread of infection enough to introduce totalitarian measures and collapse the economy?”
Because about 10-15% (including the young and healthy) experience severe symptoms requiring hospital treatment. If they get medical treatment, only about 1% die (mainly the old and already ill). If the hospitals are full and people can’t get medical treatment, then it is very probably that lots more will die, including more of the young.
Stay within the limits of the health service and shield the elderly, and far less than 1% will die. Overload the health service, and anything up to 10% of people could die. Including the young.
That’s why.
Alsadius:
Yes, that ( co morbidities ) have been discussed ad-nauseam.
But we have been labouring under the misapprehension that the Italians has an unusually high incidence of covid-19 mortality, now it turns out that 88% of the deaths attributed to covid-19 were actually caused by something else.
That’s a pretty significant revision. Which puts covid-19 back into the ‘this is just a seasonal flu’ catagory. That’s the catagory that doesn’t justify shutting down the economy nor quarantine of the whole population.