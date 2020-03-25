|
A little thing you can do to help businesses struggling due to the quarantine
You could pay now for a session with a business such as a hairdresser, gym or restaurant that has been forced to shut during the quarantine, the voucher to be redeemed whenever the establishment re-opens. The appointment could be for your own use, or as a gift for someone else. It might be a way that someone who has been in isolation can thank whoever did their shopping, while helping the proprietors of the business get some cash coming in when they need it most.
As most of those businesses (such as a hairdresser, gym or restaurant) are self-employed or sole traders, that would be very welcome. These people are deemed to not be employees, so not getting the guaranteed 80% handout.
Everyone with a computer and printer will be making vouchers.
On the other hand the loonies in ‘government’ could look at the evidence, almost 100% of population not affected by a supposedly highly contagious, dangerous virus which has been in circulation for two to three months, longer maybe in Italy.
Infections and mortality considerably below seasonal ‘flu epidemics.
Then that cruise ship where 83% didn’t get it; 48% who did had no symptoms; handful of deaths among the elderly only.
All this does is move the period when they get no income, down the line.
The get money but no customers for a few weeks, then they get customers after those few weeks but no money.
John B–They could work longer /faster–unless they are commission taking artists or summat. A barber or such could stay open 3 hrs longer to deal with post dated customers so to speak.
John B writes,
That in itself would help. A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, as the saying goes. Plenty of jobs are paid for in advance in the normal way of things. Also the situation won’t be so absolute; after they re-open they are likely to have a mix of pre-paid appointments and a surge of people who want to celebrate their regained freedom by having a manicure or whatever.
In fact there are many practical problems. One I met with myself on my attempt to do this was that the phones of the establishment were not manned and the website didn’t offer a means of doing it. Then there’s a risk that the shop will go bust in the next few weeks whatever you do, in which case you’ll lose your money.
But an option doesn’t have to work all the time to be worth considering.
And you will find that your voucher could be worth about as much as a Woolworths gift voucher is in the UK what with our insane concept of limited liability and the legal personality of the ‘corporation’, if you deal with the ludicrous fiction of a certificate of incorporation being a legal person, whilst the recipient of the money trousers it as pay for nothing in return.
If bodies corporate were real, they would have real bodies.
I fully expect a triple broadside from my good friend the Sage of Kettering, to which I say ‘long-established fraudulent and fanciful practice is still fraudulent and fanciful’, the only point in favour of this scheme is ‘volenti non fit injuria’, no harm is done to the willing.
John B (March 25, 2020 at 1:43 pm, echoing Natalie’s reply, money’s value is time-dependent. People charge interest because a pound now is worth more than a pound in 3 months time. It is also cash-flow-dependant. The minimum amount of money required to survive now is worth more than none now and it plus more later. You are making an interest-free loan to the small business. (If they are clued-up enough to have any chance of being around in a few months then they will only offer some limited number for sale.)
Mr Ed (March 25, 2020 at 4:49 pm), the gift-token purchaser is making an interest-free unsecured loan to the small business – which may indeed not be there when this is over. If – like the lady who cuts my hair when it needs it – the business is a one-woman shop who lives locally, then even if the business goes bust and its stock is sold, you will probably be able to redeem some value, even if you just visit her house bringing your own scissors and shampoo. But the point of Natalie’s suggestion is that you pick a business you’d like still to be there in times to come and invest a tiny amount in upping that probability. The risk, that you correctly note, is what you are consciously spending to buy that upped probability.
