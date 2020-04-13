|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
Samizdata quote of the day
I’ve just been reading the twitter feed of a senior journalist and also of a well-known philosopher. They seem to me to be preposterous figures. One of the extraordinary effects of digital is that it reveals the hollowness and mediocrity of those we’d once have lauded.
– Douglas Carswell
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
The most significant group on the global stage to completely disintegrate are the Neocons.
20 years ago they led the US into unwinnable wars in the ME costing millions of lives; nowadays they’re bitter hysterical morons claiming that true conservatism means voting for Bernie Sanders.
I’m barely a third of the way through “A Peace to End All Peace: The Fall of the Ottoman Empire and the Creation of the Modern Middle East” by David Fromkin. As with similar books read over the years (Imperial Life in the Emerald City, etc) it’s full of the depressing reminders of all the ignorance, bungling and hubris of those “at the top”. Very hard to shake the feeling that the world would have been better off with people making their decisions by flipping a coin.
As with observations about the mendacity/inaccuracy of the press etc, the common response to all of this is “Yeah, but Charlie it’s always been this way”. As if that somehow explains it all away.
But as Carswell points out, now we have it arrayed in front of us in real time, as opposed to having to wait years (decades) to find out the truth. Whether enough of us have eyes to see and ears to hear and the meagre IQ required to connect the dots and compensate accordingly … Ooh, look, a baby squirrel!
Not that I am one to defend either philosophers (who I think are mostly full of hot air) or journalists (who I think are generally agenda driven activists, and often not particularly smart), but in all fairness, Twitter does not show the best of people. If you have to comment in 140 characters ten times a day one should not wonder that the level of discourse is lacking depth. After all, the best people probably have a dozen good ideas in their lifetimes, that is about a day and a half of twittering.
As I have said before, Twitter is the cesspool of human thought. Anyone who tries to judge anything at all from twitter traffic or content is on a fool’s errand.
The smartest and most interesting people put their ideas through a filter of criticism, evaluation, review and revision. No idea pops out of the head fully formed. Good or interesting ideas are not the currency of the verbal diarrhea that we find on train of thought media such as twitter.
In the twitter thread of the OP tweet, someone retweets Chris Lockwood, writer for The Economist:
I’m unsurprised that Boris’ recovery is not going down well with that rag – its readers’ bizarre beliefs hinted at how its writers ‘think’. But the contrast of its “Pretend you are God” house style with that tweet really illustrates Carswell’s point. Does Chris think Jenny from New Zealand and Luis from Portugal were well paid, or never existed, or did pretend-God tweet without thinking about either of these two ‘common people’? 🙂
Much as I despise the left–what DID the NHS do that Johnson is so fulsome with praise?
They have no cure. So they did what? Tea & sympathy? Oxy shots–you can buy Oxy cylinders via mail order catalogues. Have a ventil handy–even tho most who go on aren’t coming off again.
Or did they give him chloro etc–even tho’ Dame May Whitty says the rest of us can die first.