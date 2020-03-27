This chicken has more freedom than anyone in Britain

Here is a free-range chicken in a layer flock at a site somewhere in Northamptonshire in the English Midlands. It roams free, it does not risk an unlimited fine for leaving its home without just cause, it can associate with chickens other than its flock, or any feathered or non-feathered friend. It does not have to queue to get into shops to buy basics, (nor did it ever), nor justify itself if it wishes to stroll around more than once a day. Although its parents were cooped up because of bird ‘flu a few years back, it knows only liberty. Mind you it doesn’t have the right to bear/bare arms, nor any right to free speech, nor protection against unreasonable searches or seizures. No one is going to ask it to self-incriminate, well, perhaps next week.
It is not required to keep itself 6 feet, 6 and three-quarter inches (or 2 metres) from other chickens not from its yard. It is not under sentence of death as it is not raised for meat. Welcome to the UK, where the chickens run free and there once was liberty. Do you think the concept might catch on?
Mind you, at least we are safer from the virus now, aren’t we.
If its being raised for eggs in a business setting it has three years max before its euthanized. Egg production drops by about 80% every year so most layers are culled after 2-3 years. Not even for meat as they’re too specialized (not enough meat) and too old (tough meat) to compete with the 8-12 week old meat birds.
Anarchy, State and Utopia – the Chicken Edition, by Robert Nozick.
Northamptonshire is not far from East Anglia. Home of the “usual suspects” with Avian Flu, predicted to cause mega-deaths. Ah, the good old days. With the same theoretical modelling techniques by (guess who) Imperial College London’s Neil Ferguson. Only a few days ago he was estimating 500,000 deaths in the UK. Now “unlikely to exceed 20,000”.
“Although its parents were cooped up because of bird ‘flu a few years back”
“Only a few days ago he was estimating 500,000 deaths in the UK.”
Mr Ed,
You might want to check out your headline for this post…
I live near Hull and our local plod has made an announcement that they will not be stopping people at random and asking them if their journey is necessary.
Regarding chickens. We keep them and ours have a pretty happy life and we don’t bump them off when they stop laying. We have in the past bought rescue hens that have been retired from the egg industry but we found that they are a bit of a waste of money as they eat but produce very few eggs.
Must be dispiriting to be a free ranger surrounded by so many Chicken Littles. (Henny Pennys, I think, to y’all over there.)
This situation exists only because the government is neither threatened by the chicken’s freedom, nor is it of value to the government by being constrained. Change either of those parameters and that chicken would be caged post haste. Plus a Chicken Police bureaucracy would spring up to aggressively monitor the status of chickens with drones and fines.
I was down on Key West a few years ago, and the place is FULL of wild chickens. Apparently they were brought there in the 19th and early 20th for cockfighting. When that was outlawed, they set their chickens free (or, I suspect, ate them). They reverted to the wild, and as wild birds, are protected by law.
He was talking crap NiV. As with his prev bollock-useless predictions.
And as for the chicken–we could all walk out the door now.
It is the cowardice of the masses that facilitates evil as always.
A few more days and thousands more jobs /businesses gone the time for people to start to ignore the crap will arrive.
Ellen,
I’ve seen ’em on KW. I guess you also saw the poldactyl cats that also date from the pirate era.
You still don’t know.
“Herd Immunity” is bullshit.
Where is the fabled unicorn of Herd Immunity in Italy?
The virus is known to reinfect people. There is no immunity.
Gary,
Do you have a source for that? All I’ve seen are claims that once you’ve caught the thing and survived, you’ve acquired immunity. But I have seen that said only by Joe Six-Pack, and I’m not sure he’s a trained pathologist specializing in virology.
Does anybody know one way or the other for sure?
If we didn’t develop immunity to this and all the other bugs we would all be dead already. Herd immunity is the point when enough people have acquired resistance to the bug that it is unable to propagate itself through the population. If this wasn’t happening then cases of the virus wouldn’t spread and then gradually decline but would spread through the population indefinitely. Even the worse plagues throughout history died out eventually.
“Does anybody know one way or the other for sure?”
Nobody knows for sure, but it is considered likely based on the behaviour of other coronaviruses and limited animal testing.
The virus does not appear to be mutating, and with only one strain loose there is little opportunity for ‘crossbreeds’ as happens with Influenza. (If two different Influenza viruses infect a cell at the same time, the viruses assembled by the cell can be made up of bits from either strain mixed together.) That helps enormously with forming immunity.
They did experiments on macaque monkeys in which survivors were re-infected. They got a slight fever, but otherwise were not ill, suggesting that the immunity allowed them to fight off the new infection.
There have been a number of widely reported cases where survivors have recovered, and then have been subsequently tested and found positive for coronavirus. Researchers think this may be because the virus from the original infection sometimes remains for a month or more at a low level, because of the test being unreliable and sometimes giving false positives, and possibly, as suggested by the monkeys, re-infection is possible but results only in mild or no symptoms.
If people were going into hospital, complaining that they had already had it before and recovered, I think the doctors would find that very significant and report it widely. I haven’t heard anything of the sort.
However, given that by the leading models’ current estimates the fraction of the population infected is still very small, even in places like Italy, re-infections should be small squared. So we might not have heard of it because there hasn’t yet been enough opportunity for it to happen.
It is also possible that infection and recovery give short-term immunity, for a year, say, but longer term the immunity decays. That might result in recurring epidemics every few years.
In short – we don’t know, there is insufficient evidence. But previous experience suggests it should work.
@NiV
If you are taking issue with either estimating or a few days ago, then I would agree.
However, the team certainly mentioned the 500,000 figure, didn’t dispute it when it was quoted and have form for being wildly pessimistic.
They tend to take estimates of transmission rates etc. rather uncritically. They certainly didn’t take the data from the Diamond Princess seriously enough. That’s the gold standard for this whole epidemic. You could not have designed a better test bed for extreme contagion.
I guess we should really thank the Japanese.
Gary; “Where is the fabled unicorn of Herd Immunity in Italy?”
The death rate in Italy is probably a consequence of a skewed age demographic, and associated co-morbidity.
Everyone can catch the damn thing, but in order to live through it you initially need good health and constitutional resilience. These things tend to be not so freely distributed in the old and infirm as your average teenager.
So, I’m sorry for the elderly of Italy, but as far as I can see, there is no indication that a significant number of under 55s are succumbing to Covid-19.
Gary; ““Herd Immunity” is bullshit.”
How many people do you know who have been tested once ( there only recently being tests for COVID-19 ) recovered, and contracted the same strain again. Can you cite one documented instance?
Yea, growing old, sucks!