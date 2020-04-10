|
We are developing the social individualist meta-context for the future. From the very serious to the extremely frivolous... lets see what is on the mind of the Samizdata people.
Samizdata, derived from Samizdat /n. - a system of clandestine publication of banned literature in the USSR [Russ.,= self-publishing house]
|
To be “well-intentioned but ill-informed” is not enough for an officer of the law
“Police under fire for telling dad he can’t play with his kids in his own front garden”, LBC reports.
I found myself with a certain sympathy for the cop lady. Daniel Connell, the man who made this recording, gave her an unnecessarily hard time by pretending to misunderstand what she meant by “special powers”. But his pretended misunderstanding of her powers was not nearly as serious as her actual misunderstanding of them. As the title of this post says, it is not asking too much that those entrusted with the police power should have some basic knowledge of what that power does and does not entitle them to demand.
South Yorkshire Police released a statement on Twitter, saying: “This encounter was well-intentioned but ill-informed and we’d like to apologise for the way it was handled.
“We’ve spoken to the officer concerned and made our approach absolutely clear.
“Again, we apologise for any inconvenience caused and will continue our work to support the NHS.”
|
Who Are We?
The Samizdata people are a bunch of sinister and heavily armed globalist illuminati who seek to infect the entire world with the values of personal liberty and several property. Amongst our many crimes is a sense of humour and the intermittent use of British spelling.
We are also a varied group made up of social individualists, classical liberals, whigs, libertarians, extropians, futurists, ‘Porcupines’, Karl Popper fetishists, recovering neo-conservatives, crazed Ayn Rand worshipers, over-caffeinated Virginia Postrel devotees, witty Frédéric Bastiat wannabes, cypherpunks, minarchists, kritarchists and wild-eyed anarcho-capitalists from Britain, North America, Australia and Europe.
Why was she ill informed? Does she not know anything about her job? I’m a retired engineer. My job required me to know something about engineering. I would have though that was the least my employer would expect.
The law has for a long time been so complicated nobody including judges understand it……
There are something like 15,000 criminal offences in UK law.
Not an excuse, but that doesn’t changing the facts, making a visit from Mr Cockup, now video’d on smart phone a certainty.
Run of the mill engineers are cleverer than nearly all policemen. Run of the mill fashion models are prettier than almost all Tesco cashiers. That doesn’t make policemen and Tesco cashiers untermenschen – it just means horses for courses.
Most policing can be done by people of average intelligence and average education. Perhaps above average sense of duty / conscienciousness. Perhaps even above average courage. It’s unreasonable to expect them to have a deep understanding of the law. I remember being startled to discover that an acquantaince who I had known as a young man, fifteen years previously, and who I had marked down as one of the dullest witted fellows I’d ever met, was now a police Superintendent.
I believe Charles Murray made a related point in the Bell Curve. Society has become more complicated. Partly by natural evolution, but also by the intellectual elite deliberately complexifying it. Instead of simple rules like “no sex before marriage” which pretty much anyone can understand, there are now rules that are positively seething with nuance – of course sex before marriage is OK, but not as part of an exploitative relationship, or one with a power differential, or one in which children may result without someone to care for them etc etc. No doubt the intellectual elite, or at least some of them, thoght these nuances were all for the best, and in any event perfectly understandable. And they are understandable – to smart people.
But society has become more puzzling to the dull, and even to the bumblngly average. It should hardly come as a surprise if the law is getting to be a bit of a puzzle to the average PC or WPC. There’s a lot more of it, and a lot more nuance, than there was forty years ago.
“I’m a retired engineer. My job required me to know something about engineering. I would have though that was the least my employer would expect.”
Do engineers never make mistakes? Is the pass mark on every engineering exam 100%? Does engineered machinery never fail? Don’t engineers calculate risk levels and allow for design/construction/component failures?
It’s easy to attack a bridge designer, or building designer, or car designer for not being perfect. Lives are at risk, the value of a life is infinite, and so infinite pains should be taken to prevent loss of life, they say. But that then makes everything infinitely expensive. So the rule is to keep the inevitable errors and failures down to an acceptable level, trading the cost of the error against the cost of preventing it.
Real systems are never perfect, and never risk free. So the question is not whether there is zero risk, but whether the non-zero risk is at an acceptable level, for an acceptable price. Have we got the trade-off right?
Isn’t that how engineers do it?
Stonyground
Quite right and ignore the troll. If a police officer claims to have a power, then they have to be right about the extent of it. Anything else is lawless tyranny.
Meanwhile the list of police who should be in jail or unemployed grows.
As the police seem to be giving a pretty high priority to enforcing the lockdown, I would have expected that they would need to familiarise themselves with at least the basics of these regulations. It’s a shame that the guy in the video didn’t have a copy to hand.
Of course I’ve made mistakes but I knew my job well and mistakes were very rare.
What Stonyground said (at 2.52pm).
I did try posting the whole text of the regulation, but it was, quite rightly, smited.
It’s here if you want to read it.
It’s not rocket science, it’s not a long read.
The key point in relation to the police person’s actions is Section 6, subsection (3):
(3) For the purposes of paragraph (1), the place where a person is living includes the premises where they live together with any garden, yard, passage, stair, garage, outhouse or other appurtenance of such premises.
Perhaps she struggled with “appurtenance”. But, more likely, it is because the public health headline is “Stay home”, which some (most?) will interpret as “stay in your house”, whereas the regulations do not mention “home”, using instead the legalese “the place where they are living”.
The patrolling officer is the lowest of the rungs in the police organization. We generally pay police less than we pay plumbers. The average IQ in our societies is said to be 100, and we draw our police from those societies.
In light of these three factors, I think drawing sociological conclusions from the individual acts of individual officers is mis-aimed. Sure, this one cop screwed up. But she’s working within a screwed-up paradigm right now, one in which no one has a firm grasp of what ought to be happening. Not her bosses, not their bosses, and so certainly not her.
She got sent out on the streets with a mandate, which was likely self-contradictory and ill-considered and poorly communicated, and now she’s infamous. Better to talk about the top of the police chain – or their bosses – than the bottom rungs.
“Of course I’ve made mistakes but I knew my job well and mistakes were very rare.”
Indeed. So the question is not whether a mistake was made here by the police, but how often it’s happening. Is it very rare? Or is it happening lots?
We also need to know the cost of preventing it, for the trade-off. So, we could for example send all the coppers in the country on a five day course to learn about the new regulations, all the exceptions, edge cases, stuff the legislators didn’t think of, how to explain it, when to apply common sense and make exceptions, and how precisely is the wording going to be interpreted by the courts. Then you put them all through an examination to test their knowledge, and those who don’t score highly enough get to go back and do it again. And then you need to give them refresher courses at intervals to keep their knowledge current. You’ve got to design the courses, train the trainers, and ensure the training quality is sufficient which means inspections and training assessors and so on. You’ve got to book the venues, and filter all the coppers through the system while maintaining coverage on the streets. That all costs. You need to recruit/employ people bright enough to understand law, ethics, and conflict-avoiding negotiation skills, which obviously costs more. You’ve got to do the management for that, get a budget, get it approved, ensure it’s subject to proper scrutiny and accountability. And you need to set up and implement this entire system instantaneously, because the lock-down is starting imminently.
This whole thing has been done in a rush, with no preparation, and very limited resources. Mistakes are going to happen, coppers are going to have only a hazy idea of what they’re supposed to be doing. The law is brand new, and was rushed through. We’re all begineers at this; both the public and the police. We’re all going to have to learn ‘on the job’, by experience. I would expect the failure rate to be quite high initially, and to fall with time.
So how often is this sort of thing happening? Are the police learning from it, and correcting their mistakes? Are we operating a lenient system with limited consequences for mistakes – engage, explain, educate first, and only enforce if all else fails? How does our monitoring system work? Do we only detect the failures, or are we also counting all the successful encounters where the police did it right?
Duncan S: “I did try posting the whole text of the regulation, but it was, quite rightly, smited.”
Could we put all potential legislation through the Samizdata smiting machine before it gets laid before Parliament?
NiV: “Is it very rare? Or is it happening lots?”
No, Yes.
NiV: “Are the police learning from it, and correcting their mistakes?”
No, No.
NiV,
The Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (England)Regulations 2020 is 12 pages long (probably why it was smited when I tried copy-and-paste) – with a lot of white space. (the Scotland version is the same length, just Scottishy)
A link to the version applicable to England is in my earlier comment.
It’s actually written in pretty plain english (okay, appurtenance is one of the exceptions).
It doesn’t need a 5 day course to explain it.
If a police officer were to read it, and then to go out and tell someone they can’t be in their own front garden, then that police officer is not intelligent enough to be in the job.
But I suspect that her Chief Constable didn’t hand out the actual regulation, instead gave some sort of wishy-washy PR type of instruction.
Maybe it’s just me, but if I was a police officer, and was told to enforce this new, hastily written, regulation, I’d be damn sure I found it on the internet, and read it, before I started getting in someone’s face about it.
But maybe that’s just me 😉
“The Health Protection (Coronavirus Restrictions) (England)Regulations 2020 is 12 pages long”
The Navier-Stokes equations are only two lines long. That doesn’t mean it is easy to interpret. 🙂
“If a police officer were to read it, and then to go out and tell someone they can’t be in their own front garden, then that police officer is not intelligent enough to be in the job.”
OK. You’ve read the regulation. So *without looking* can you tell me what three actions follow: “Where a relevant person considers that three or more people are gathered together in contravention of regulation 7, the relevant person may…”?
Memorising 12 pages of legalese is not trivial. Interpreting it is harder.
It would probably make sense for all the coppers to carry a copy of the regulation, to check. That would be one way to reduce the incidence of this sort of thing. But mistakes are going to be made.
I think that a big part of the problem is the unseemly zealotry with which these half baked rules are being enforced. That combined with a complete absence of common sense. The whole point of the exercise is to prevent a virus from spreading. People are being hassled when there isn’t the slightest risk of them infecting anyone. In this case the police woman was the only potential problem.