A logical danger in PC illogic

(Normal service – i.e. prose – will be resumed promptly. I promised a follow-up poem about its being too easy to rebut the race scammers – or ‘race hustlers’ as is, I believe, the US term. Here it is.)

ADVICE TO A CAMPUS RADICAL

When true statements are uttered by those you despise,

It’s not logical (nor helpful, narrative-wise)

To shout “racist”, as if hearers will not realise

That from true factual statements do not follow lies.

Don’t unwittingly justify what you oppose,

by discarding all logic for wokeness, like those

intellectuals lacking in intellect who

‘prove’ some true facts are racist (so racism’s true?).

When exam results don’t match what you want them to,

When too few of the prize winners have the ‘right’ hue,

Do not claim that it’s racist to add two and two:

“Mathematics is racist!” says “Racism’s true”.

If school discipline policies are colour-blind

and offender percentage results in each kind

are unequal, don’t say that is racist to do:

saying “colour-blind’s racist” says “racism’s true”.

That slavery is ancient, you should not deny,

Nor that blacks sold the blacks that white traders did buy,

Nor that one culture banned it and forced others to,

Nor that these truths aren’t racist (else racism’s true).

Falsifiable claims enforced by a loud few

Do not silence the minds whose mouths dare not argue;

Best let doubters weed errors in free speech review.

Don’t say free speech is racist; free speech finds what’s true.

Sadly, say what I like about freedom of speech.

How ‘respect’ means first hearing the viewpoint of each,

And how more diverse thoughts could expand your thought’s reach,

Your thought is: we listen, while you alone teach.

When you welcome illegals, but back of the queue

Is where you put the Copt, Venezuelan or Jew

(anti-‘Zionist’ immigrants being welcome too)

It appears that some racism’s OK by you.

Know from false ideologies, falsehood derives:

You’ll be spreading the hatred, you claiming the lives.

If you war against truths then you will evil do,

For no truth can be racist – else racism’s true.