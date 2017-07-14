Can happen to anyone? Yes. Equally likely? No.

Professor Suzanne Fitzpatrick of Heriot-Watt university has written a quietly important article for the London School of Economics (LSE) blog: “Can homelessness happen to anyone? Don’t believe the hype”.
She writes,
The idea, then, that ‘we are all only two pay cheques away from homelessness’ is a seriously misleading statement. But some may say that the truth (or falsity) of such a statement is beside the point – it helps to get the public on board and aids fundraising. Maybe that’s true (I haven’t seen any evidence either way). But myths like these become dangerous when they are repeated so often that those who ought to, and need to, know better start to believe them. I have lost count of the number of times I have heard senior figures from government and the homelessness sector rehearse the ‘it could happen to any of us’ line. This has to be called out for the nonsense it is, so that we can move on to design the sort of effective, long-term preventative interventions in homelessness that recognise its predictable yet far from inevitable nature.
This caught my attention. A couple of years ago I wrote:
Yet it is possible to acknowledge the right of those put up these spikes to do so, and also have sympathy with the homeless. Ms Borromeo’s statement that “anyone, for any reason, could end up on the streets with no home” is the usual hyperbole (she need not worry about the chances of it happening to her), but it is true that things can go wrong for a person with surprising speed. There is probably at least one of your classmates from primary school who has lost everything, usually via drugs or alcohol.
And way before that, so far back that my blog post about it is lost in the waste of words, I had noticed well-meaning posters on the London Underground that stated that “wife-beating”, as it was then called, can happen to women of any class and any level of education. What is wrong with that? It is true, isn’t it? Undeniably, but “can happen” is very different from “equally likely to happen”, and if efforts to stop violence against women from their partners are equally spread across all demographics then fewer women will be helped than if resources are targeted to those most at risk.
Suzanne Fitzpatrick’s piece also gives another reason why framing the appeal in terms of “it can happen to anyone” is not a good idea:
On a slightly different note, the repetition of this falsehood seems to me to signal a profoundly depressing state of affairs i.e. that that we feel the need to endorse the morally dubious stance that something ‘bad’ like homelessness only matters if it could happen to you. Are we really ready to concede that social justice, or even simple compassion, no longer has any purchase in the public conscience? Moreover, it strikes me as a very odd corner for those of a progressive bent to deny the existence of structural inequalities, which is exactly what the ‘two paycheques’ argument does.
I might disagree with what seem to be Professor Fitzpatrick’s views on social justice and structural inequalities, but she is right about the morally dubious nature of the stance that “something ‘bad’ like homelessness only matters if it could happen to you”.
On similar grounds, I think it is a fool’s errand to try and promote a non-racial patriotism by claims that “Britain has always been a nation of immigrants” or by exaggerating the number of black people who lived here centuries ago. I am all for non-racial patriotism, but, sorry, no. The arrival of a few tens of thousands of Huguenots or Jews did not equate to the mass immigration of the last few decades. The migrations into Britain that were comparable in scale to that were invasions. And while there were certainly some “Aethiopians” and “blackamoores” living here in Tudor times, for instance, their numbers were so low that to most of the white inhabitants they were a wonder.
For those that know their history, to read the line “Britain has always been a nation of immigrants” promotes scorn. When those who at first did not know the facts finally find them out, their reaction is cynicism. Worse yet, this slogan suggests that love of country for a black or ethnic minority Briton should depend on irrelevancies such as whether the borders were continually porous through many centuries, or on whether people ethnically similar them happen to have been here since time immemorial. (The latter idea is another “very odd corner” for progressives to have painted themselves into.) If either of these claims turns out to be false, what then?
Better to learn from the example of the Huguenots and Jews. Whether any “people like them” had come before might be an interesting question for historians (and a complex one in the case of the Jews), but whatever the answer, they became British anyway.
I recall a public health advertisement several years ago, which went something like :
“HEPATITIS C HAS NO FAVOURITES – WE’RE ALL AT RISK
ALL IT TAKES IS ONE SHARED NEEDLE”
Well, I have once been a single paycheck away once… But I know I had me mum… Awkward, yes. Better than being buggered on the back streets of Manchester, yes!!! I guess it’s called the “network” which most of us at some point rely on. And sometimes they rely on us. I think it is called “civil society”. Obviously if you are a complete and utter cunt then you will end-up dropping your pants for food.
But then I’m not gonna go down the street with a placard for “Complete and utter cunts” now am I?
The Five Rules of Success: 1). Get an education, 2). Get a job, 3). Keep a job, 4). Get married, 5). Stay married. If you can do those things, your chances of hitting bottom are small, even if your education is rudimentary and your job sad. Building up social capital by keeping on the good side of your neighbors and relatives and the nice people at church is a good idea too. In short, think like your grandparents.
I think if you’re a girl these’ll do fine. But if you’re a chap then you need to buy 4) and 5) as a job lot, otherwise it can get very expensive. Unfortunately as 4) and 5) are only ever sold separately, the best policy for a chap (financially) is to stop at 3).
Those aren’t rules of Success, then; they’re rules for not “hitting bottom”.
It’s a nontrivial distinction, because most strategies for success in any venture more complicated than “staying alive” have a fair risk of failure — that is, a high chance of hitting bottom.
Another downside to the “it can happen to anyone” meme is it’s sister meme, “it can be done by anyone”; we are not only all potentially homeless, we are also all potentially axe murderers. Thus, law that leaves no one alone, and always presumes the worst case.
See also: “Anyone can get AIDS.”
Well, who among us hasn’t faced that hard, hard choice when our own needle is mislaid and we either accept the offer of another by the scabrous fellow in the alley next to us or start jonesing right there on the spot?
(That’s the problem with “it can happen to any of us” appeals. We hear it constantly, and then we notice that it doesn’t happen to any of us absent either mental illness or notably bad choices, and we become hardened against, not the homeless or the addicts, but their exaggerating advocates, which results in less help.)
NickM,
“Obviously if you are a complete and utter cunt then you will end-up dropping your pants for food”, well it can happen to even the best of us.
Win the lottery, solve ALL your problems!
Well, technically, it COULD happen to ANY of us.
But, you know, unless you REGULARLY buy INTO the tax on stupidity, because….
“You have to be in it, to win it!!!!!”
Semi-unrelated: In the US, (ie) two well known areas used to be quite prosperous,VERY low crime, neighborhoods, where folks did OK.
Harlem, and Compton.
I’m neither a drunk nor a junkies, but I have been close to homelessness a couple of times, most recently and most threateningly when, almost simultaneously, I lost my job and my home. The one-two punch was the result of massive downsizing at the company I was working for, and the landlord of the place where I was living selling the property so it could be turned into a parking lot for a near-by charter school with a lot of taxpayer money to spend. At the same time the city where I live had been undergoing a massive change from the low-rent semi-slum it had once been to an increasingly Yuppified high-rent collection of luxury townhouses and McMansions. I barely escaped homelessness when, by luck, a friend found me one of the few remaining moderate-income apartments left in a decent neighborhood. (There are still plenty of low-rent apartments, but they’re in slums where a Caucasian like me might as well wear a bull’s eye on his back.) If my current landlord gets an attractive e enough offer for his land, I’ll be up Feces Creek.
Unless you work for a small company that could go bankrupt it’s almost impossible to lose your job.
At most places so long as you remember to go to the doctor to get a piece of paper with the word depression on it you can string out complete indolence for at least a couple of years. Punctuate that with stringing together a few months of turning up and you can make an entire career out of worklessness.
The only people who truly f-up are those who derive a pleasure out of playing no games at all.
Genetically non Anglo-Saxon or Norse people were rare in England when I was born – most people were Anglo Saxons or Norse (genetically it is hard to tell the difference). Although there are some oddities – perhaps that most English of counties, Devon, is actually genetically mostly Celtic (the people changed their language and culture – and forget they had ever been anything other than English).
So “nation of immigrants” in the sense of people like my family (I am part Jewish and part Irish – although the Irish name “Power” is actually Norman, and I may even have some Anglo-Saxon in me, it-gets-complicated) – errr no, not till recently. After all the Anglo Saxons have been on this island for 15 centuries – so “immigrants” will not really do.
Can someone who is not an Anglo Saxon, someone like me, be English? Well some people would say “no” – but that would seem to exclude (for example) Devon – a lot of famous “Englshmen” from Devon (and Cornwall and so on) do people really want to exclude them? Especially as they have been on this island longer than the Anglo Saxons.
Homelessness – in my home town it is associated with substance abuse and mental illness. The local council will find somewhere for a local person to live, unless that person just messes up all the help they are given (or can not understand the concept of help).
Since “care in the community” a lot of people who would have been in homes for the mentally ill, now sleep on the streets. It is not good for them – or for other people around them.
The “It could happen to anyone” spin – specifically, the concealment and/or denial that it is very far from equally likely to happen to members of certain categories as against others – is an unavoidable corollary of PC.
– If an unhappy outcome can be represented as caused by prejudice, you never hear “it could happen to anyone”: au contraire, “it” happens to members of minority groups victimised by society’s unjust prejudices.
– When the “it” looks more like the result of either its victim’s bad choices or their membership of a group where perpetrators of “it” abound, then we hear that “It could happen to anyone.”
When all cultures deserve equal respect and the UK’s native culture deserves all the blame for any lack thereof, statistical thinking is so not wanted.
Nanny State + Helicopter Parenting Culture = Skinner Box World
The common pattern of the arguments being criticised here is what I call “moralistic epistemology” – the proponent has ceased to ask “Is this true(false)?” and instead asks “Am I the sort of person who could doubt(believe) this?”.
It’s not all rosy times in the Fortune 500 companies, though.
Most of the people I know who have lost jobs (not counting performance issues) lost them through mergers of huge companies, restructurings of huge departments, “changes of direction” in huge companies, new directors bringing in their buddies, and the like. It gets dicier the higher you go in these companies, too – you can become too narrowly specialized in a large company – they can afford to have one guy who handles nothing but police misconduct lawsuits venued in Micronesia – and then find that, when your position goes away, your job market is correspondingly narrow.
Ah, memories . . . I grew up in Compton. Kids running all over, friendly people that would give you the shirt off their backs, neighborhood fish-fries whenever anybody caught enough barracuda off the pier at Redondo. I was the white kid. We used to play “la Migra” in the concrete river when it was dry. But . . . prosperous? $$ enough for rent, but nobody owned cars.
one thing I have noticed about homeless men is that they had to be carefully and repeatedly ground down into the dirt for them to end up homeless. a whole family turned their back, the legal system came down on them like a ton of bricks because they obeyed the law, and lies were believed in court.
which is also why men make up the vast majority of homeless. we are always disposable, and there will always be another son to take our place.