Discussion point: which little Guardian to believe?

Cartoons depict a character wrestling with his conscience by placing a little devil on one shoulder whispering sweet temptations into one ear while a little angel urges rectitude from the other side.
The Guardian says,
The Guardian view on 16-year-old soldiers: armies are for adults
But as Guido points out, the Guardian also says,
Which little Guardian is the angel, which the devil?
I could have just asked you at what age you think children should become adults, but the two little Guardians united to demand their moment of fame. Perhaps both of them should be ignored and there should be no fixed age of adulthood. History provides no guide. From the twelve year old boys who served as “powder monkeys” during naval battles in the age of sail, to the Roman man who remained under the authority of his father for as long as the latter lived, every extreme of custom has seemed natural to those that lived under it.
Are there any oddities of law relating to the age at which young people can first do a given activity that particularly annoy you?
Can you see any way in which fourteen year olds could be stopped from buying hard drugs without the use of law? Or do you dispute that they should be stopped at all?
16 year olds who join the military would experience personal responsibility and any costs of their decision.
16 year olds who vote have no responsibilities and pass the costs of their votes to others who do.
That’s The Guardian for you.
Many cultures had a formal transition after which a person was considered an adult. Long time ago, I recall an article by a high school driving instructor suggesting that teenagers getting their driving licenses was as close as we come to that today. And now that the young generation does not drive (No need. Uber!), even that has gone away.
We have an incoherent system where a female in the US will have difficulties buying cigarettes until she is 25, can legally drink at 21, is considered mature enough to have sex and/or vote at 18, can get married in some States at 16, can get a learner’s driving permit at 15, and get an abortion at any age. It makes no sense!
And the worst feature is that at no age does she have to make a decision about whether she wants to become a citizen, or to prove that she is worthy of citizenship. That most important responsibility/right is automatic at birth.
A more sensible situation would have citizenship be earned (not tied directly to any specific age, since people mature at different rates), and then have smoking, drinking, sex, voting, driving be part of the rewards of citizenship. Never going to happen, of course.
The raving insanity of the “Guardian” is the logic end point of the education system.
The madness of the “Guardian” is far more extreme than, say, the madness of most top bureaucrats (government or business bureaucrats) – but it is the logical end point.
If you want to see the future of the “liberal” West (“liberal” NOT liberal) then read the madness of the Guardian – but be careful. “Those who look into the void too long, find it looks back into them”.
Many people who want the British Armed Forces recruiting age raised say it’s wrong to send 26 and 17 year olds to war and seem quite surprised to be told that the Services agree and don’t send under 18s on Ops. Case in point; I was serving in the Gulf in the nid-noughties on an air station several countries away from the hostilities. A technical team from the UK was sent out to support my lads for a particular task which included one very young lad who was getting ribbed about his age. Once I realised the joshing wasn’t because he looked under 18 but really was only 17, he was sent straight to wait for the next flight back to UK, bumping someone due to head back for R&R. Someone on his unit had wrongly assumed that because we were a long way from any actual fighting, his age didn’t matter; in theatre this was strongly disagreed with and the only thing that would had had higher priority to get on a flight back would have been a medevac.
There is nothing odd about the left’s desire to see the voting age lowered to 16 and its calls for ever more rules and regulations about young people’s protection.
They want youngsters to vote so they will help elect a Labour government which will shower money on public employees like themselves, and they want as many jobs as possible in child protection because they are the ones who will be doing them for amenable wages and excellent public sector terms and conditions.
Follow the money.
The quality required of an ordinary soldier is the ability to follow orders.
The quality required to drink, smoke, get an artificial tan, sign contracts etc. is the ability to make decisions for oneself.
The quality required of a voter is the ability to make decisions that affect others. This emerges some time after experience following orders, and after experience making decisions for oneself.
So whatever the age appropriate for military service it should be significantly lower than the age for voting.
Similarly whatever the age for taking decisions for oneself it should be lower than the age for taking decisions that affect others.
Hence the right to vote should be the last age-related right granted.
And that still applies if the right is granted after a test rather than at some arbitrary age.
The problem with having a test to decide who is allowed to vote is that it is too easy for the authorities to game it so that only the correct people get to vote.